Lip reader claims this is what J-Lo and Ben Affleck were saying during Grammys 'argument'
A clip of the couple appearing to bicker has been doing the rounds online
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Grammys 2023 (opens in new tab) buzz is still going strong thanks to some historical celebrity moments - whether it was Beyoncé's incredible wins, making her the biggest Grammy winner of all time (opens in new tab), or Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's sweet reunion (opens in new tab).
Oh, and then there was this iconic Lizzo moment (opens in new tab) which her fans are absolutely living for.
But one A-lister that got some unexpected attention on social media was none other than Ben Affleck. The actor attended the 65th Grammys Award ceremony in LA with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, and while J-Lo was spotted dancing, smiling and having a great time, Ben once again got the meme treatment thanks to his rather unimpressed and unenthused facial expressions (opens in new tab).
Twitter was awash with clips of the Gone Girl actor looking glum, sparking the Bored Affleck meme to add to his library of viral moments (think Stressed Affleck smoking in a doorway, Dunkin Donuts Affleck struggling with his takeaway order, and Sad Affleck looking blankly into the distance during an interview with Henry Cavill).
However, eagle eyed viewers also noticed that there was a moment between Ben and J-Lo that appeared a little tense.
The clip, which is currently circulating online, shows Ben whispering something to his wife, with J-Lo appearing a little irked and mouthing something back before he quickly adjusts his posture and sits up before they realise they're on camera.
@erikkalynne0 (opens in new tab) ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music (opens in new tab)
Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one saying: "HER FACE WHEH SHE SAW THE CAMERA LOL."
Another added: "The camera men at the Grammys deserve extra pay. They got all the good shots."
Now, a lip reader has told the Daily Mail what they think the couple were saying to one another.
They told the publication that J-Lo said: "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated."
Ben reportedly replied: "I might."
J-Lo and Ben have not commented publicly about the speculation just yet, but some fans believe that the moment has been blown out of proportion.
One wrote: "I think he was just flirting with her and she told him to quit it."
So there you have it!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Katie Holmes can't stop wearing this jacket style and now I want it too
Sign me up.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
A complete guide on how to find your foundation shade in store and online
Say goodbye to bad make-up days with our top tips
By Grace Lindsay
-
Under-eye Botox is a thing—but there is some vital information you should know before booking
It's definitely not for everyone
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Lizzo's reaction to Beyoncé arriving at the Grammys is going viral
Amazing.
By Dionne Brighton
-
Ben Affleck becomes another hilarious meme after his 'bored' Grammys appearance
Oh, Ben.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here is the full GRAMMYs 2023 winners list
There were some big wins last night!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Designer handbags, lipo vouchers, luxury travel memberships and a robot dog - here’s what’s in the GRAMMYs goodie bags this year
It's definitely a mixed bag
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
J.Lo shares terrifying near death experience during filming for 'Shotgun Wedding'
Jennifer Lopez almost fell of a cliff when stunt went wrong on set of 'Shothun Wedding'
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
J-Lo says she was originally meant to join Madonna and Britney at the 2003 VMAs
"We couldn't do it so they got Christina Aguilera, I think."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck feels a 'little uncomfortable' with Jennifer Lopez reminiscing over their love story
Bennifer reunited after almost two decades
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Jennifer Lopez on the struggles of a blended family with Ben Affleck
The couple are joining their families, with Ben's three children and JLo's twins.
By Dionne Brighton