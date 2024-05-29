Ben Affleck has reportedly 'checked out' of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez
"They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them."
The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumours are showing no signs of slowing down, and while the couple has remained quiet about the claims surrounding their relationship they have addressed the speculation in subtler ways. During a press conference for her new film Atlas, J-Lo had a firm response when asked about whether or not the divorce rumours were true, and her co-star Simu Liu immediately stepped in to shut down questions about her personal life, telling one reporter: "Okay, we're not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it."
Ben has also appeared to try and dampen the commentary around a potential separation, and he was photographed wearing his wedding ring again just days after being spotted without it.
Despite the fact that J-Lo appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week and was happy to talk about her engagement ring from Ben - and later shared a 'friendly reminder' on social media amidst the divorce speculation - the couple has been unable to escape the mounting interest in their relationship status. Now, a report from Us Weekly has claimed that Ben and Jennifer are taking some time apart to work out 'whether or not the relationship is right for both of them', but added that they are on 'two completely different pages most of the time.'
The source told the publication: "He’s been checked out... The honeymoon phase has worn off."
The insider also claimed that Ben and J-Lo were having 'significant arguments', adding: "Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments."
The article has also alleged that finances and parenting have played a part in their reported rough patch, but Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner - with whom he shares three children - is said to be supporting the actor, with a source telling People: "She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Trust me, Paradisefold is the non-committal secret to your glossiest hair yet
By Sheilla Mamona
-
Princess Kate has reportedly 'turned a corner' with her cancer recovery
"She is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Normal People's Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones just teased some big 'news'
Sally Rooney fans, unite
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck has shut down J-Lo divorce rumours with one photo
He's signalling his commitment
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumours are ramping up
The couple has been at the centre of split speculation this week
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
J-Lo's new song offers a very intimate insight into her relationship with Ben Affleck
Steamy.
By Lauren Hughes
-
JLo shares previously unseen wedding photos as she pens a poem to Ben Affleck
Adorable.
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
JLo discusses blended family with husband Ben Affleck
JLo discusses blended family with husband Ben Affleck
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The secret to J Lo's flawless figure, skin and all round perfection - according to Ben Affleck
The secret to J Lo's flawless figure, skin and all round perfection - according to Ben Affleck
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Ben Affleck had the sweetest thing to say about J-Lo in a rare gushy speech
These two.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here's what J-Lo and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos actually mean
"Commitment is sexy."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde