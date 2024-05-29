Ben Affleck has reportedly 'checked out' of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez

The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumours are showing no signs of slowing down, and while the couple has remained quiet about the claims surrounding their relationship they have addressed the speculation in subtler ways. During a press conference for her new film Atlas, J-Lo had a firm response when asked about whether or not the divorce rumours were true, and her co-star Simu Liu immediately stepped in to shut down questions about her personal life, telling one reporter: "Okay, we're not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it."

Ben has also appeared to try and dampen the commentary around a potential separation, and he was photographed wearing his wedding ring again just days after being spotted without it.

Despite the fact that J-Lo appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week and was happy to talk about her engagement ring from Ben - and later shared a 'friendly reminder' on social media amidst the divorce speculation - the couple has been unable to escape the mounting interest in their relationship status. Now, a report from Us Weekly has claimed that Ben and Jennifer are taking some time apart to work out 'whether or not the relationship is right for both of them', but added that they are on 'two completely different pages most of the time.'

The source told the publication: "He’s been checked out... The honeymoon phase has worn off."

The insider also claimed that Ben and J-Lo were having 'significant arguments', adding: "Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments."

The article has also alleged that finances and parenting have played a part in their reported rough patch, but Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner - with whom he shares three children - is said to be supporting the actor, with a source telling People: "She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible."