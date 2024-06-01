Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her tour to spend time with her family amid divorce speculation
Jennifer Lopez has officially cancelled her 'This Is Me... Live' tour next month to spend time with her family.
The 54-year-old singer made the shock announcement on Friday, with the decision coming amid escalating speculation around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage.
The couple, who rekindled their early noughties relationship in 2021 and wed in 2022, found themselves at the centre of divorce speculation this year, with reports that Lopez and Affleck are “having issues in their marriage”.
According to a report via TMZ, Affleck has moved out of their shared family home, with a source telling Us Weekly that the actor has been “checked out” and that the “honeymoon phase is over”.
Lopez and Affleck are reported to be taking some time to evaluate their relationship, with sources reporting that the pair is on “two completely different pages”.
“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them,” the sources continued.
As Lopez's press tour for her new film Atlas wraps, she has returned to Los Angeles, and was expected to start her 2024 'This Is Me... Live' tour later this month.
“She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals,” a source told People. “She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”
However, representatives for Live Nation announced the news on Friday that J-Lo was cancelling her tour, citing "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez announced in a personal statement to fans. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary.
"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
Atlas is available to watch on Netflix now.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot
