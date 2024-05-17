Why the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumours are ramping up

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship almost twenty years after their infamous break-up, it became the ultimate nostalgic reunion for anyone who watched them fall in love in the noughties. The couple had called off their engagement in early 2004, but in 2021 they gave their relationship another chance and were married the following summer.

Over the last few years, J-Lo has spoken about their blended family (Ben shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while J-Lo shares her twin children with with ex-husband, Marc Anthony) and opened up about how their split in 2004 was 'the biggest heartbreak of [her] life'. Just a few months ago, she released her autobiographical musical rom-com film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story which creatively documented their relationship.

However, Bennifer has been plagued by 'divorce' rumours this week with reports that Ben has moved out of their shared home. According to TMZ, a source told them that 'he left a house that he's been seen coming from and going to ... and where we're told he's been spending the night as well.' Further fanning the flames, an article by InTouch claimed that they're 'headed for a divorce'.

Neither Ben nor Jennifer have commented publicly on the rumours, but that hasn't stopped speculation about the status of their relationship. The couple has not been seen together publicly since March, and J-Lo made a solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month while Ben was at the filing for The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady the night before the annual fashion event.

In a new update, both J-Lo and Ben have reportedly been spotted separately since the rumours started, and are both said to be wearing their wedding rings. Another source claimed to US Weekly that while they are 'having issues in their marriage' they aren't divorcing.