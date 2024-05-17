Why the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce rumours are ramping up
The couple has been at the centre of split speculation this week
When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship almost twenty years after their infamous break-up, it became the ultimate nostalgic reunion for anyone who watched them fall in love in the noughties. The couple had called off their engagement in early 2004, but in 2021 they gave their relationship another chance and were married the following summer.
Over the last few years, J-Lo has spoken about their blended family (Ben shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while J-Lo shares her twin children with with ex-husband, Marc Anthony) and opened up about how their split in 2004 was 'the biggest heartbreak of [her] life'. Just a few months ago, she released her autobiographical musical rom-com film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story which creatively documented their relationship.
However, Bennifer has been plagued by 'divorce' rumours this week with reports that Ben has moved out of their shared home. According to TMZ, a source told them that 'he left a house that he's been seen coming from and going to ... and where we're told he's been spending the night as well.' Further fanning the flames, an article by InTouch claimed that they're 'headed for a divorce'.
Neither Ben nor Jennifer have commented publicly on the rumours, but that hasn't stopped speculation about the status of their relationship. The couple has not been seen together publicly since March, and J-Lo made a solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala earlier this month while Ben was at the filing for The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady the night before the annual fashion event.
In a new update, both J-Lo and Ben have reportedly been spotted separately since the rumours started, and are both said to be wearing their wedding rings. Another source claimed to US Weekly that while they are 'having issues in their marriage' they aren't divorcing.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Andrea's It-List: 6 versatile pieces that will get you through the summer season
By Andrea Thompson
-
Andrea's It-List: 6 luxe pieces to create the perfect 'power look'
By Andrea Thompson
-
Hailey Bieber's unusual new pregnancy craving is going viral
She's reportedly due in just a few months!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
J-Lo's new song offers a very intimate insight into her relationship with Ben Affleck
Steamy.
By Lauren Hughes
-
JLo shares previously unseen wedding photos as she pens a poem to Ben Affleck
Adorable.
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
JLo discusses blended family with husband Ben Affleck
JLo discusses blended family with husband Ben Affleck
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The secret to J Lo's flawless figure, skin and all round perfection - according to Ben Affleck
The secret to J Lo's flawless figure, skin and all round perfection - according to Ben Affleck
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Ben Affleck had the sweetest thing to say about J-Lo in a rare gushy speech
These two.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Here's what J-Lo and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos actually mean
"Commitment is sexy."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
J-Lo has opened up about calling off her wedding to Ben Affleck
"It was the biggest heartbreak of my life."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Lip reader claims this is what J-Lo and Ben Affleck were saying during Grammys 'argument'
A clip of the couple appearing to bicker has been doing the rounds online
By Jadie Troy-Pryde