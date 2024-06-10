Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly put their marital home on the market

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple of the year, finding themselves at the centre of divorce speculation.

The couple initially dated in the early 2000s, ending their engagement in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021, and tying the knot the following year.

However, 2024 has seen the couple made the subject of divorce rumours, with reports that they are “having issues in their marriage”.

Affleck is reported to have moved out of their shared family home, with sources alleging that he and Lopez are on “two completely different pages”.

“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them,” the sources continued.

This week, speculation escalated further as it was reported that the couple had put their $60 million marital home on the market.

According to a report via TMZ, Lopez and Affleck have decided to "quietly" sell their shared 12-bedroom Beverly Hills home, hiring real estate agent Santiago Arana for the sale.

The couple purchased the 46,000 square-foot property a year ago, featuring 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports lounge and bar. Not to mention, a 5,000 square foot guest house, guard house and a 12-car garage.

The reports come amid the news that Lopez has cancelled her 'This Is Me... Live' tour, citing the need to spend time with "her children, family and close friends."

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," Lopez announced in a personal statement to fans. "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

We will continue to update this story.