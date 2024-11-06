Harper Beckham's 'nervous' speech about Victoria is going viral

Harper Beckham recently made a VERY public speech about her mum Victoria Beckham, and people loved how sweet the whole thing was.

Harper got on stage at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards on Tuesday to present Posh Spice with the Entrepreneur of the Year award for her self-titled fashion and beauty brand.

The 13-year-old immediately won people over when she arrived on stage and declared: "I'm so nervous!"

In a video from the event, shared by the Standard, the crowd can be heard aw-ing and giggling at the teen's words.

"Good evening, everyone," she continued. "I'm so excited to be here presenting the Entrepreneur of the Year award, especially as tonight is a school night. And hopefully this isn't going to get me into trouble."

Again, this line got Harper quite a few giggles.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

"The winner is someone I have always looked up to," she added. "She’s built an incredible business from the ground up, and shown me the value of working hard, dreaming big and setting my standards.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She’s taught me so much about what it takes to succeed. But above all else, she’s taught me to always be kind and even though she has a million things to do, she rarely misses the school run.

"Tonight I am so proud to present the Entrepreneur Of The Year award to a truly inspiring woman who means the world to me, my amazing mummy, Victoria Beckham."

Joining her daughter on stage to accept the award, Victoria told Harper: "I am so, so proud of you. I mean, getting up on stage in front of a room full of people is scary, and you did it with such poise and such elegance.

"And I am so proud of the incredible young lady that you have become. You keep me grounded, you inspire me every day. You teach me to see the world through fresh eyes. And as busy as I am, being a mum is the most important job to me, and what I am most proud of. So thank you."

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Victoria shares four children with husband David Beckham: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and Harper, who is the only girl.

Meanwhile, Harper wasn't the only person at the Bazaar Awards to fangirl over Posh: Nicola Coughlan also came out to share what Victoria means to her.

Speaking of the ex-Spice Girl, the Bridgerton actress said: "As a little girl, my favourite popstar was my favourite popstar for a number of reasons: she was inherently cool. She had this sort of brunette bob that I immediately got cut into my own hair. And she was so funny. She was so deeply funny, so quick."