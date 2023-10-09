The real meaning behind Harper Beckham’s name

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

David and Victoria Beckham's Netflix docu-series has had viewers gripped since its release last week.

The couple really open up in the new four-part series Beckham, discussing everything their first kiss to affair allegations and it has reignited a passion for the formerly titled Posh and Becks. Viewers have enjoyed re-living their interesting fashion choices (read: matching purple outfits) and it has been an eye-opening look into the lives of one of the most famous British couples of our time.

During the documentary, David and Victoria also discuss the meanings behind their children's names. They famously made headlines when they named their eldest son Brooklyn, and continued to surprise with the monikers bestowed on their two sons Romeo and Cruz, and lastly their daughter, Harper Seven.

Victoria revealed that Brooklyn's name was inspired by the New York City borough as it's where she was when she called her husband to tell him that she was pregnant in the summer of 1998.

She explained: "I told David the night before the [England v Argentina World Cup] game. He was so, so happy, we both were and there was never any doubt in my mind that I should tell him. I mean, it was what we wanted and he could not have been happier."

Over the years, David and Victoria have explained that Romeo, 21, was 'just a name we love' and Cruz - a name of Portuguese origin - was a nod to their time living in Spain when David was playing for Real Madrid.

So, what about Harper Seven?

The couple's only daughter, who turned 12 in July, was in fact named after the author of Victoria's favourite book.

In a video posted to his Facebook account back in 2011, David said: "Victoria's favourite book is To Kill A Mockingbird. It's a very strong, passionate book and the author was Harper Lee - and that is where Harper came from."

As for the Seven?

He continued: "The main reason behind Seven was it symbolises spiritual perfection – the seven wonders of the world, the seven colours of the rainbow – and in many cultures it is a lucky number.

"We love the name and we love Harper Seven. We are very happy to have her in our lives and in our family, and it is an amazing time for our family right now."

Fans will also be aware that David's number during his time at Manchester United was - you guessed it - 7.

So, now you know!

Beckham is available to stream now on Netflix.