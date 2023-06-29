Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce that they have welcomed their fourth child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surprised fans by sharing the news that they have welcomed their fourth child.

The couple became parents again in January this year following the birth of their daughter Esti, expanding their growing family after the loss of their son Jack in 2020.

Chrissy and John are also parents to Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, and were thrilled to share the news that they had welcomed a son earlier this month.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Chrissy told her followers that the couple had welcomed their newborn, Wren Alexander, via a surrogate.

She wrote: "For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children. As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me.

"We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous."

Going on to talk about the challenges of pregnancy after loss, Chrissy continued: "After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies on my own.

"To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

However, she went on to explain how the surrogacy process resulted in her two youngest children being born just six months apart.

She said: "In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogate, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins kinda?!"

"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John - I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn't work, we will be okay. We've already seen the worst.

"I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn't go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

Expanding on her experience with IVF, she added: "And so we restarted the IVF process... we made new embryos, we did my transfer, and we were so happy to learn it worked.... we were pregnant with out little girl, Esti.

"Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned."

Chrissy also shared that the first embryo didn't survive, but expressed her gratitude for 'how hard her surrogate fought' to prepare for a second transfer.

"I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn't any different from any other expecting couple. As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.

"Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we now both their angel kisses are from you."

Huge congratulations to Chrissy and John!