Chrissy Teigen's relatable postpartum photo has gone viral

Chrissy Teigen (opens in new tab) is often deemed one of the most relatable celebrities in Hollywood, thanks to her funny social media posts and willingness to open up to and engage with her fans.

After recently announcing the birth of her third child (opens in new tab) with husband John Legend, Chrissy has gone on to share some very relatable insights into postpartum life - and her followers couldn't be more appreciative of her authenticity.

Sharing a photo of herself in a black slip dress, Chrissy referred to her recent c-section - and Beyoncé's recent surprise performance - in the caption: "Omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special."

Many pointed out that the 37 year old, who looked chic and teamed the dress with boots and a hat, had not attempted to disguise the small wet patches on her dress coming from her breasts and below her stomach - and heaped praise on her for sharing the realistic photo.

One said: "The soggy stage... everything is soggy!"

Another added: "I’m so glad women now have the freedom to acknowledge, not hide."

A third commented: "I just felt genuinely compelled to comment because you just exude this realness and authenticity that is rare, and I admire and envy. This is something that I had to hide in my own home, but you share with the world. You're amazing, in SO many ways."

Last week, Chrissy shared a sweet photo of her two eldest children, Luna and Miles, meeting newborn daughter Esti.

Once again she was praised for her honesty when she wrote: "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?"

If you are a new parent and looking for support, visit the NHS website (opens in new tab) or contact www.nct.org.uk (opens in new tab).