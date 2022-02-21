Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"It just kind of sucks to hear."



Chrissy Teigen and partner John Legend shared heartbreaking details of the loss of their son Jack last year, after experiencing pregnancy complications and having to deliver the child at just 20 weeks.

This weekend, the model has shared on social media that the couple are trying for another baby – but has politely asked fans to stop asking her one particular question about the process.

Writing candidly on Instagram, she explained that they are currently going through another round of IVF treatment “to save as many eggos as [they] possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

She also shared how she’s finding the treatment so far – “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch.”

She also asked fans to stop asking her if she was pregnant as, while she’s undergoing treatment with the hopes of falling pregnant soon, at current, she’s not, and is finding the constant questions about whether she is triggering.

Fans have been speculating about the pair being pregnant for a while after she shared a photo of one of her IVF injections on her Instagram story.

She said: “I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant.”

“But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”

In September last year when Teigen and Legend lost Jack, their third child, she wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Our thoughts are with the couple and any couples undergoing fertility treatment or struggling to conceive at this time.