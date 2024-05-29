Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is the latest of her kids to drop 'Pitt' from her surname

Her sisters Shiloh and Zahara previously did the same

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 11, 2024 in New York City.
Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is the latest of her children with Brad Pitt to drop the 'Pitt' from her surname. Vivienne, 15, helped her mum produce the new Broadway play The Outsiders, and in the Playbill for the show she is listed simply as 'Vivienne Jolie', where she has been known until now as Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

As reported by People, we don't know at this time whether Vivienne also changed her name legally. But the teenager isn't the only one of Angelina and Brad's six children to change her name to exclude the reference to their father. When their daughter Zahara, 19, went to university and joined a sorority at Spelman College last autumn, she introduced herself simply as 'Zahara Marley Jolie', as seen in a video shared by Essence on Instagram. Meanwhile, Shiloh, 18, has also referred to herself as simply Shiloh Jolie, as reported by Hello!.

Angelina and Brad also share children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15.

The celebrity couple divorced in 2016, with Brad suing his ex-wife in 2022 over a matter involving their French home. Angelina then filed a countersuit which referred to "Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children," as reported by Variety.

It was previously reported that Angelina left Brad after he was allegedly violent towards one of their children on a plane back to L.A., and a new filing from Angelina's legal team reads: "While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him."

A representative for the Fight Club actor stated in 2022: "Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do."

According to StyleCaster, Brad reportedly doesn't see Maddox, Pax and Zahara, but does still see Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne when he can.

