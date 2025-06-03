Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Has Made New Changes to Her Name

Angelina Jolie's daughter, whose legal name is Shiloh Jolie, has made some surprise new changes to her name as an artist. Last week, the 19-year-old made an appearance at an event for Isabel Marant and Net-A-Porter in her hometown of Los Angeles — and she wasn't just there as a spectator. In fact, in a press release seen by Page Six, she was actually listed as a choreographer for a special dance routine featured at the event. Instead of going by her full name, though, she was credited as "Shi Joli," which suggests that she has opted for another moniker change - the second in recent years.

It's unclear whether the young dancer intends to go by Shi publicly or if it's just a temporary stage name, but what we do know is that she's paid homage to her famous mum with this new iteration. That decision is in line with one the teenager made last year when she turned 18, as she officially removed her father Brad Pitt's last name from her own. At the time, she changed her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to simply Shiloh Jolie.

After the news broke of Shiloh's name change in 2024, her lawyer Peter Levine said in a statement that she "made an independent and significant decision following painful events." She and her siblings, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne, reportedly have a fraught relationship with the Fight Club actor following his contentious divorce from Angelina in 2016 — a battle which lasted up until December 2024.

In 2023, Zahara introduced herself simply as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during a sorority event at her university, while Vivienne was listed only as "Vivienne Jolie" in a Playbill for the Broadway show she helped her mum produce.

As for Shiloh's passion for dance, her choreographer Keelan Carter has shared extensive praise for her skills. "Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work," Keelan once told the Daily Mail. "She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio."