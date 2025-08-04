Angelina Jolie Could Reportedly Be Publishing Her Account of the Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her stratospheric return to the spotlight to her candid words about motherhood, the 50-year-old never fails to make headlines.

It is her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt that continues to get the world talking the most, with the former couple finalising their divorce in 2024.

The severance took eight years, with Jolie filing for divorce in 2016 after an alleged altercation on an aeroplane. And while little is known about their separation, their disputes in recent years have reportedly centred around the co-parenting of their six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pitt's relationship with his children is reported to be strained, with daughter Shiloh even filing to remove her father's name from her surname this year. And it was reported this week that Pitt had even reached out to Jolie's father, Jon Voight, to make peace.

"Once he reached out to Jon, they put their heads together to figure out how to fix things – and Jon’s very willing to jump in and help any way he can," a source reported to RadarOnline. "He’s willing to reach out to Angie for Brad, but really isn’t expecting his hopes up. And at the end of the day, it’s up to the kids if they want to reconcile with their dad and reestablish that trust and warmth again."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is not known how Jolie feels about this, but it comes amid reports via The National Enquirer that the actress could be publishing her account of the former couple's divorce.

"So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down, but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything," a source reported to the publication.

"A lot of people have urged her to do it," the source has reportedly explained in the past. "And the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets."

Angelina Jolie has not commented on reports.

We will continue to update this story.