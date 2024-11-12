Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's winery lawsuit just took an unexpected turn

Eight years on from their divorce filing, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still locked in a bitter legal battle. In latest news, Brad has just secured a win over his ex-wife amid their court case concerning the French winery, Château Miraval, which they purchased in 2008.

On Friday, a Los Angeles judge threw out three "motions to dismiss" filed by Angelina, which had been submitted in response to Brad's official complaint from April that she had violated an agreement between them not to sell her stake in the winery. When Angelina sold her shares, Brad launched his legal case against her in 2022. In the papers Brad filed in April this year, his team asserted that the exes' companies Mongo Bongo and Nouvel had made a written agreement in 2013 that "precluded Mondo Bongo and Nouvel from selling their interests without the other's consent," according to People.

The judge's dismissal of Angelina's filings has since been interpreted as a win for Brad. A source close to him told People: "This is a clear victory for Brad which demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and demonstrates yet again the other side's talk is not backed up with substance."

According to Hello!, Angelina sold the holding company that was in charge of her stake in Miraval to Stoli (a brand best known for its vodka, but which also deals in wine) in 2021, while Brad retains his half of the property. Per People, Angelina and Brad have also had an ongoing legal conflict over the custody of their children.

The actors - who divorced in 2016 - are parents to six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. They have made headlines in recent months, as several of them have dropped their dad's last name in a deeply symbolic move, simply going by 'Jolie' rather than 'Jolie-Pitt.'

