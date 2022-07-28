Words & FASHION: Penny Goldstone
There’s hardly anything more joy-inducing than planning your holiday wardrobe, but while summer dresses and swimwear get all the attention, beach accessories become an afterthought. And that’s a real shame, because they are worth getting excited about – especially this season.
On the catwalk, designers have been pushing the agenda for years. Who can forget Chanel’s spring/summer 2019, with its sandy runway and beach ball clutch bag? Or Jacquemus’ wheat field spectacle to showcase its SS21 collection, complete with can’t-restock-them-fast-enough basket bags? Other cult accessories that come to mind are Chloe’s slides and Loewe’s ever-popular totes created with Jonathan Anderson’s favourite boutique in Ibiza, Paula’s.
FASHION FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Jimmy Choo BIRCH COTTON BLEND JACQUARD visor £315, Dior small book tote £2,350, Jimmy Choo natural recycled canvas and tan nappa espadrilles, £395
Off the catwalk, we’ve finally got the sartorial memo, and an ever growing shopping list to prove it. Dopamine dressing entered our lives with much fanfare and when it comes to beach accessories, we’re extending the theme. For spring/summer 2022, we’re celebrating the return of the big summer holiday by embracing colour, prints and unexpected shapes.
I’m personally obsessed with Jimmy Choo’s beach collection, in particular these espadrilles (there’s even a blue towel-effect clutch to match). Guaranteed to make a splash. If you’re into Kim K’s athleisure vibes, then Balmain’s B-It slide and Jimmy Choo’s logo visor are going to be your new obsession, as is Hunza G’s acid green bikini.
FASHION FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Loewe Paula’s Ibiza basket bag £525, Fern Fans rainbow fan in sky blue orange £80
For a more timeless approach, you can’t go wrong with Dior’s book tote or Loewe’s basket bag, both re-imagined in bolder shades for summer. Don’t make the mistake of neglecting your eyewear either. Moncler’s white sunnies will make you stand out poolside.
Shop these and more in my edit of the best beach accessories.
CREDITS:
words & FASHION: PENNY GOLDSTONE
EDITOR: SUNIL MAKAN
ART DIRECTION: ANA OSPINA
PRODUCTION: GRACE WARN
PHOTOGRAPHER: NEIL GODWIN AT FUTURE PHOTO STUDIOS
MAIN IMAGE CREDITS
left to right, top to bottom: Alexander McQueen large bow bag, £1,050 – Hunza G bikini, £160 – Jimmy Choo visor, £315 – Dior small book tote, £2,350 – Moncler sunglasses, £365 – Fern Fan, £80 – Loewe Paula’s Ibiza basket bag, £750 – Jimmy Choo espadrilles, £395