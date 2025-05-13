Puzzled over the best wedding lip combo? I quizzed 4 MUAs on their top recommendations

Ask any MUA and they'll tell you that a masterfully crafted wedding lip combo is one of the trickiest things to get right. Think about it as a centrepiece to your bridal look that ties everything together—one that works harmoniously with your base and eye makeup to deliver a cohesive, camera-ready result.

Regardless of whether or not you intend to get your makeup done professionally, you’ll want to come prepared with a trusty trio (a lip liner, lipstick and a glossy topper) for impromptu touch-ups throughout the day.

After all, it’s the one element of your look that will be tested all day: be it the first kiss at the ceremony, eating and drinking at the wedding reception, or taking a bite of your wedding cake. Needless to say, somewhere between the aisle and the afterparty, your lip combo has to go the distance. And if you're well equipped to fix an occasional smudge, you won't need to resort to frantically borrowing one of your bridesmaids' lippies.

That said, nailing your wedding day lip combo is no mean feat. Above all, you need to consider the shades that best complement your skin tone and the overall aesthetic that you're going for. Are you after a 90s lip, a diffused French lip or a classic mauve-y nude? Then, of course, there's the longevity element. Unless you’re reapplying every hour (let's face it, you won't be), your lip combo also needs to offer some serious staying power. Lastly, you'd do well to ensure that it looks great both in-person and on-camera, which is a challenge in itself.

As a beauty journalist with an obsession for all things lip-related, I took it as my personal mission to track down the most flattering lip liners, lipsticks and toppers to complete your bridal look. I've also taken the time to speak with a handful of celebrity MUAs, who have shared their top tips on application techniques and advice on how to make your lip combo last the longest.

How to nail your wedding lip combo, according to MUAs

"When it comes to wedding makeup, long-lasting formulas are key, like long-lasting foundation, concealer, smudge-proof or waterproof mascara and kiss-proof lip pencils," says celebrity makeup artist and brand founder Lisa Eldridge.

Lisa recommends going for "a softly sculpted pout with a soft bloom of colour in the centre of the lip." She adds: "Grace Kelly is my ultimate wedding beauty muse. I look at her makeup on her wedding day, and I think: 'this could’ve been yesterday.' This is what you want to go for—when looking back at photos in years to come, you don’t want your wedding makeup to feel dated."

Celebrity makeup artist Nikki Wolff , whose clientele includes Sabrina Carpenter, Simone Ashley and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, agrees: "For bridal lips, it's all about creating something timeless, polished and that photographs well from every angle." And she reiterates that prepping your lips is key: "You need to make sure that your lips are thoroughly exfoliated so that lipstick sits beautifully. For this, either use a gentle lip scrub or, alternatively, use a warm flannel to slough off any dryness."

Once you have exfoliated, Nikki suggests using a lip balm (she recommends the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask) and "let it sink in while you do the rest of your makeup." Shade-wise, she advises to opt for a tried-and-tested colour — something along the lines of the foolproof "soft nudes and pinks."

"Begin with a lip liner—one that’s very similar to the natural lip tone or just slightly deeper to create soft definition and structure. To add subtle volume, I’d recommend over-lining the centre of the top lip only," Nikki adds.

According to the make-up artist, your bridal lipstick needs to be "comfortable and hydrating," meaning a satin or a creamy finish is always a great option. She notes that working in light layers is essential. "The trick is building lips like skin: prep, layer, and softly set. That’s what makes it last and look effortless both in real life and under flash photography."

Nikki also shares that while gloss is optional, she still recommends to "keep it minimal, focused in the centre of the lips to add fullness without making the lips overly sticky. For brides who want a touch of something special, a gloss with the tiniest hint of shimmer can add fullness and light to the lips, without looking glittery," she explains.

Meanwhile, MAC global senior artist Carly Utting recommends "understanding the 'mood' of the wedding" before settling on your lip combo. "Is the bride getting married in a whimsical forest dwelling with soft curls and a floaty lace dress? If so, she may want to opt for a soft romantic look. Bold, lined, contoured lips have a stronger feel, whereas softer, shaped sheer tones appear more effortless."

How to choose the right shades for a bridal lip combo

"It always starts with the bride’s natural lip tone. I want the liner to mimic it or softly define it. For fair skin, I tend to lean into rosy tones, soft pink-beiges, or peachy nudes. Medium tones suit warm browns, caramels, or muted terracottas. Deeper skin is stunning in rich cocoa, auburn, or berry-infused nudes," Nikki shares.

Pro makeup artist Vincent Ford shares that "it’s all about balance and matching your undertone, so that it blends well with your overall colour theme. "A good lip combo should enhance the whole face, not just the lips. Make sure the liner is just a touch deeper than the lipstick shade. It adds shape and depth without any harsh lines."

"In terms of colour, this is where understanding colour theory comes into play," Carly adds. "Look at an old school colour wheel and focus on the 'complementary' colour combos, these are the colours that sit opposite each other on the wheel. For example, if a bride’s bouquet has blue flowers in it, opposite blue on the colour wheel is orange; therefore, having an orangey or peach-toned lipstick will “complement” her bouquet," she says.

According to Carly, "the same can be said with eye colour or hair colour. For brides with hazel or green eyes, I would select shades with a 'purple' undertone, such as plums or taupes. For brides with blue eyes, opt for shades with more orange tones, such as peach or coral. For brides with deep brown eyes, colours that have a cooler, bluer undertone work beautifully."

How does your wedding lip combo differ from an everyday lip combo?

"A wedding lip needs to go the distance. It’s not just about how it looks when first applied, but how it wears after hours of smiling, eating, drinking and kissing," Nikki shares. "Every day lips can be a quick gloss or balm, but bridal lips require layers: liner, lipstick, blotting, reapplication. All of it. It should feel soft and natural when up close, but carry enough pigment and structure to show up in professional photography."

And as Lisa explains, the key difference is that on your wedding day, you are likely to be photographed a lot with flash, so in order to make sure that your lip combo looks just as beautiful on-camera, you might need to start trialling your makeup by practicing taking pictures of your makeup in flash photography.

"Your makeup might look great in the mirror during the evening, but when it comes to being under flash photography or harsh daylight, it might not look as good," she says. "Approach it by spending plenty of time exploring and perfecting your process, as well as working out which lip products work for you. This will save you a lot of stress on your wedding morning."

Which lip combo are the best for various bridal aesthetics?

A classic bridal look never fails to deliver, and for this, Nikki recommends going for the good 'ol "rose-toned nude or a soft pink. I love pairing a neutral rose liner with a creamy lipstick in a similar tone and a touch of gloss for dimension. It's timeless, enhances the lip’s natural beauty, and photographs beautifully."

"For something a bit more elevated, I’ll sculpt the lips with a deeper liner, then use a luxe satin or velvet lipstick — often in a warm mauve, a dusty plum or a rich nude. A touch of high-shine gloss gives that modern finish. This look pairs beautifully with soft glam eyes and glowing skin," Nikki suggests.

And if you're going for a minimalist vibe, Nikki advises opting for something effortless, like "a sheer lipstick or tinted balm pressed into the lips with fingertips. It should almost feel like a stain — fresh, barely there. No hard lines, just a wash of colour to enhance the natural lip tone. Think: 'your lips but subtly elevated.'"

There's also nothing wrong with going with a bolder look: "When a bride wants a statement, I make it intentional. For reds, I favour a blue-based red for fairer skin or an orange-red for warmer tones. Matte finishes work beautifully here if they’re comfortable," says Nikki.

"But I always make sure to balance this bold lip with a little more bronzer and blush. People don’t often realise that a strong colour on the lips can wash out the skin, so be sure to reassess how your overall complexion is looking once the lip is applied," she explains.

Carly also reiterates the importance of pairing your lip combo with your eye makeup, and making sure that they work in tandem with each other is crucial: "If you have chosen a more intense eye makeup that you want to keep the focus on, opt for a lipstick that mimics your natural lip colour. If you are creating a more natural or defined eye makeup for your wedding day, shades what will amp up the colour on your lips compliments a minimal eye makeup beautifully."

Best MUA-approved lip application tips

First of all, Vincent suggests blotting off your lip balm before applying any lip products. "Next, layer a lip liner, then use one ply of tissue and powder the lips through the tissue. After that, apply your lipstick and choose long-wearing formulas, try one more layer of powder with the tissue and then finish it up with the gloss if desired."

Apart from prepping your lips with a gentle exfoliating scrub and a nourishing lip balm, Nikki advises layering every step of your lip combo slowly. If you prefer a glossy lip, she recommends avoiding using it around the outer corners, as this may cause further smudging and a sticky feel. Throughout the day, Nikki's go-to tip is to keep a touch-up kit at hand at all times: "the same liner and lipstick for top-ups, plus a blotting tissue (not powder) to remove shine without disrupting texture."

Lisa's pro trick is to "use the Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil to ‘cut off’ the outer, downturned corners of the lower lip while covering the outer corners by drawing a straight line up (instead of automatically following the natural lip line)." This will help lift the shape and make the overall look that much neater.

Next, "take your chosen, statement lipstick and apply to the lower lip using a lip brush, leaving out those outer corners." Lisa recommends applying lipstick "going to the edge of your lip shape, but not over."

Meanwhile, Carly suggests using an appropriate lip primer, such as the MAC Lip Prep and Prime. "This product will smooth the lips and act as a 'velcro' for lipstick by gripping the lipstick and keeping it in place," she says.

How to ensure your bridal lip combo lasts

When it comes to re-applying your lip throughout the day, Nikki highlights that "the key is minimal interference. Avoid over-layering, as it can start to feel cake-y. A fresh swipe of gloss or balm through the centre can revive the whole look in seconds. And always reapply in natural light if possible."

For maximum staying power, Lisa suggests applying your lip liner all over, rather than using it to simply outline the shape of your pout. Think about it as a "base stain" that will help your lip combo last that much longer. "Using the brush, apply your lipstick in thin layers, really working and rubbing it into your lips. The idea is to create an indelible stain that lasts."

Best lip liners for your wedding lip combo

Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil £26 at Sephora Formulated to define, sculpt and shape with ease, this clever lip liner formula from Makeup By Mario is nothing short of impressive. Delivering serious pigment, it's also infused with emollients for added comfort, plus its unique "lip-lock" technology helps ensure lasting wear, making it a solid choice for any bride. Fair shades: Burnt Sienna, Spiced Chai

Medium shades: Almond, Lauren

Deep shades: Daniel, Angela

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat £22 at Cult Beauty As far as quality lip pencils go, the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat is easily one of the best formulas out there, and rightfully so. From pinky nudes to browns, berry shades and everything in-between, this lip liner glides on ike butter and feels incredibly weightless on the lips, all thanks to its jojoba seed oil-infused formulation that helps lock in moisture and avoid a dry pout. Fair shades: Pillow Talk Original

Medium shades: Almond, Lauren

Deep shades: Daniel, Angela

Lisa Eldridge Sculpt And Shade Lip Pencil £20 at Space NK After a quality lip liner that offers lasting wear and a silky-smooth formula? This clever iteration from Lisa Eldridge is flexible enough to create any look, be it a 90s lip or a naturally diffused look fit for a minimalist bride. Packed with conditioning ingredients, this lip liner doesn't feel dry upon application either, delivering buttery-soft glide and an extensive shade range. Fair shades: 01, 1C

Medium shades: 2W, 2C

Deep shades: 3N, 3C

REFY Lip Sculpt £18 at REFY A viral phenomenon, the REFY Lip Sculpt is a firm favourite among beauty editors and makeup enthusiasts, and deservedly so. Having been recently reformulated to deliver an even more lasting wear, this unique transfer-proof formula is a solid contender to wear on your wedding day. It comes in 9 shades in total, including the mauve-y pinks, browny nudes, deeper browns and a wearable red. Fair shades: Oat, Rosewood

Medium shades: Dusk, Fawn

Deep shades: Suede, Sepia

MAC Lip Pencil £20 at LookFantastic There aren't many makeup heroes out there that have stood the test of time just as much as the MAC Lip Pencil. This cult formula offers a wide shade range, offering a long-lasting result without budging. From soft pinks to brown-ish nudes, purple-y mauvey hues, vivid pinks and bold reds, you can create virtually any look imaginable with minimal effort. Fair shades: Subculture, Boldly Bare

Medium shades: Whirl, Cool Spice

Deep shades: Mahogany, Chestnut

Makeup Forever Artist Colour Pencil £20 at Cult Beauty Loved by none other than Hailey Bieber herself, this multi-purpose pencil from Makeup Forever is far from your average lip liner. It can double as an eyeliner too, or as a formula to draw on your freckles, thanks to its effortlessly clever formula that offers a soft-matte finish. Blend it out with ease or keep it nice and sharp; this lip pencil delivers an impressive pigment, making it a great option to reach for on your special day. Fair shades: Completely Sepia, Wherever Walnut

Medium shades: Anywhere Caffeine, Up And Down Tan

Deep shades: Endless Cacao, Versatile Chestnut

Best lipsticks for your wedding lip combo

Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick £49 at Space NK What better way to invest in a luxurious refillable lipstick than in the lead up to your big day. The Rouge Experience from Lisa Eldridge is truly a work of art, combining premium packaging with a clever satin formula that's ideal for a bride: weightless, creamy yet long-lasting. Better yet, this month, Lisa is launching a special shade dedicated to brides: "Society is a pretty, light warm pink that goes hand in hand with bridal beauty, and was inspired by Grace Kelly’s character in High Society," she says. Fair shades: Lisa, Society

Medium shades: Romy, Simone

Deep shades: Medici, Ashes of Roses

MAC Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick £25 at LookFantastic Let's face it, a MAC lipstick has become practically synonymous with a perfect pout, and this silky satin-matte formula couldn't be a more fitting option to wear on your big day. Delivering serious coverage for up to 12 hours, the Macximal Lipstick feels super nourishing too, thanks to its moisture-packed ingredient list that doesn't compromise on the comfort. Fair shades: Velvet Teddy, Honey Love

Medium shades: Café Mocha, Taupe

Deep shades: Medici, Ashes of Roses

Makeup By Mario SuperSatin Lipstick £30 at Sephora If comfort is your priority, this creamy satin lipstick from Makeup By Mario is worth considering. It offers a subtle sheen and buildable coverage, making it a flexible choice for both special occasions and everyday wear. Available in 18 shades in total, this hard-working formula is easily one of the most weightless lipsticks on the market. Fair shades: Bronx Baby, Flatiron

Medium shades: Dumbo, Nolita

Deep shades: Central Park, Forest Hills

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution £29 at Charlotte Tilbury The iconic Pillow Talk lipstick needs to introduction to a seasoned makeup lover. From an impressive colour pay-off to a nourishing feel and a natural-looking blurred finish, this formula from Charlotte Tilbury also features a unique light-reflecting technology that helps your lips appear fuller. Plus, the slightly squared-off angled tip of the bullet makes for an even more precise application, particularly when achieving a defined cupid's bow. Fair shades: Pillow Talk Fair, Pillow Talk Original

Medium shades: Pillow Talk Medium

Deep shades: Pillow Talk Intense

Rouge Dior Lipstick £39 at Dior The 999 shade from Dior is widely considered the best and most wearable red lip that complements all skin tones, and deservedly so. A great balance between warm and cool pigments, this beautiful shade can be diffused for a French lip look, blended with a darker lip liner for a gradient effect or worn on its own for a bolder result. Whether you're after something satin, velvety or fully matte, the Rouge Dior gives you an option to pick from three unique finishes, each delivering 24 hours of comfortable wear and a lasting result. Not after a red? Here are other nude shades to consider:

Fair shades: 217, 100

Medium shades: 724, 419

Deep shades: 320, 400

Merit Signature Lip £23 at Merit A great fit for a minimalist bride, the Merit Signature Lip offers buildable coverage and comes in two finishes: satin and matte. Unlike the heavy feel of a traditional lipstick, this unique formula offers buildable coverage that can be layered up if desired, as well as a nourishing and lightweight feel for the most comfortable wear. Blur it out for a "barely there" finish or layer up for a higher-coverage pigmented result; this skin-loving lipstick is a terrific option for your special day. Fair shades: Slip, Antibes

Medium shades: Ginger, Classic

Deep shades: Equestrian, 1990

Best glossy toppers for your wedding lip combo

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm £27 at Cult Beauty If you're after a plumping gloss that delivers a high-shine finish, a moisturising feel and a picture-perfect bridal shade to complete your lip combo, look no further, because the Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm from Charlotte Tilbury is the crème de la crème. Unlike most lip plumpers, this formula offers a subtle tingle that doesn't cause any irritation or pain. Instead, the ingredients will ensure that your lips are nice and cared for throughout the whole day. Fair shades: Fair/Medium

Medium shades: Medium/Deep

Deep shades: Medium/Deep

Makeup By Mario SuperShine Lip Gloss £26 at Sephora One of the most recent lip-related launches from Makeup By Mario, The SuperShine Lip Gloss is a great finishing touch for any lip combo. True to its name, it delivers a high-shine finish with a non-sticky yet hydrating feel. Available in 11 universally flattering shades, this lip gloss comes with a unique doe-foot applicator that deposit just the right amount of product in each swipe, perfectly hugging the shape of your lips. Fair shades: Rosewater, Sunlit

Medium shades: Midnightmauve, Rustic Pink

Deep shades: Cocoa, Berry

Laneige Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum £19 at LookFantastic While this isn't a gloss per se, this unique tinted lip serum from Laneige is a great fit for a bride that prioritises lip comfort and lasting hydration, all thanks to the likes of polypeptides, argan ceramide and pomegranate seed oil. But make no mistake, this formula doesn't compromise on pigment at all. Available in six wearable shades, it also features an innovative pillowy doughnut-shaped applicator that cushions the lips for an even more satisfying application. Fair shades: Peach Glaze, Strawberry Spinkles

Medium shades: Sugar Glaze, Cinnamon Sugar

Deep shades: Chocolate Frosting, Blueberry Jelly

Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil £24 at Cult Beauty If you're a bride that tends to gravitate towards brighter, jucier-looking lip gloss shades, you'll love the Gisou Honey Infused Lip Oil. Of course, the original version is a great glossy topper on its own, but if you're looking to zhuzh up your look with a fruity wash of colour, you might want to check out its latest summery shades: Bee-lini Peach, Glazed Plum and Raspberry Swirl. Each infused with the brand's famed ingredient Mirsalehi Honey, this formula will deeply nourish and restore your lips like a dream, leaving you with an uber-shiny finish that effortlessly completes any lip combo. Fair shades: Bee-lini Peach, Raspberry Swirl

Medium shades: Glazed Plum, Watermelon Sugar

Deep shades: Strawberry Sorbet, Mango Passion Punch

Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss £35 at LookFantastic One of the latest additions to the YSL lip lineup, this plumping gloss offers the most reflective finish and lasting moisture (up to 24 hours, to be exact). Delivering just a hint of pigment, this formula provides a subtle tingling sensation upon first application to help plump up your lips throughout wear. Thanks to its non-sticky consistency, this lip gloss feels super comfortable on, plus its oversized doe-foot applicator makes easy work of spreading the product in one swipe. Fair shades: Lucky Moonstone, Mellow Mallow

Medium shades: California Sunshine, Cherry Flash

Deep shades: Honey Pure Love, Espresso Star Dust

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm £9 at Boots Filled to the brim with hydrating ingredients, the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm combines the benefits of a lip treatment with a flattering, high-shine finish of a lip gloss, making it an absolute dream to wear as part of your wedding day lip combo. Thanks to its cushiony curved applicator, it perfectly hugs the shape of the lips while applying, covering your entire pout in one swipe. Available in a range of wearable shades, this lip gloss/balm hybrid is truly one of the most flattering formulas out there. Fair shades: Strawberry Shortcake, Blackberry Sorbet

Medium shades: Vanilla Toffee, Yummy Gummy

Deep shades: Java Chip, Wild Cherry

Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Lip Gloss £19 at Cult Beauty After a perfect clear glossy topper that won't disturb the colour underneath? Say less. The Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Lip Gloss offers one of the most reflective finishes out there, all while smoothing fine lines and conditioning the lips. From vitamin E, collagen and antioxidants, this good-for-skin formula feels just as incredible upon first application as it does toward the end of the day. The best part? No stickiness whatsoever. Looking for other pigmented shades? Here are our top picks. Fair shades: She Flirty, Sugar Baby

Medium shades: Bombshell, Foxy

Deep shades: Coco, She Fire