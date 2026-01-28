Good Beauty Never Truly Ages—These 2016 Launches Are Still Mainstays in My Makeup Bag

Although one of the main parts of my job is testing all the latest and greatest launches in beauty, there are some long-time staples in my routine that I will never deviate from. With 2016 nostalgia now in full swing, I've found myself reminiscing on the products I used on repeat ten years ago—with the realisation, true to form, that a whole host of them are still in my everyday makeup bag.

An era defined by thick, sharp brows, cut creases, and statement matte lips, it's no surprise that many of us take pride in how far our beauty routines have come since then. However, I firmly believe that full glam's heyday birthed some incredible innovations in the beauty space.

Not only did 2016 mark maximalism taking the front seat, but it encouraged long-lasting, buildable, feature-enhancing formulations that could be trusted to stay in place through almost every eventuality. Whilst the more recent 'clean girl' aesthetic might not require quite so many layers of makeup, our desire for reliable formulas has stayed firm.

I'm a big believer that truly good beauty products never really age. Our application approaches may develop over time, but almost every item we used in 2016 could probably still work with our current makeup style. With that being said, I've narrowed down some of the very best launches of 2016 that I still use regularly—and will probably continue to use for the next decade, discontinuations permitting.

The 2016 products still in my makeup bag

Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer £22 at Glossier Glossier's Stretch Concealer is by far my favourite thing to come out of 2016. I'll go as far as to say it's one of my favourite complexion products ever created. The creamy, dewy formula blends like a dream, and it always looks skin-like. This little pot goes a very long way, and it can be used as a light layer all over the face for a your-skin-but-better finish. Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick £49 at Space NK UK Another brilliant 2016 complexion product comes in the form of Hourglass' Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick. Despite us all having a mild obsession with full coverage, this lighter formula became an instant hit. It remains just as good today, with a blendable formula and buildable colour. It offers enough colour to combat redness and hyperpigmentation, but doesn't feel like a cakey mask on the skin. Not to mention, it's mess-free. Urban Decay Limited Edition Naked Palette Original Revival £45.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Urban Decay's Naked Palette relaunch couldn't have come at a better time. This eyeshadow selection pretty much defined an era, and for good reason. Packed full of staple neutrals, it allows you to build countless different looks. The formulas are creamy, blendable, and endlessly versatile—so much so that I regularly turn to my original palette when I need a foolproof eye look. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £12.80 at Amazon UK Living Proof has always been ahead of the curve, so it checks out that the brand's texture spray is still a firm favourite of mine. It does exactly what it says on the tin and gives my hair instant lift when required. It's designed for use on dry hair, so can be applied whenever you need it. Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer £279.99 at Dyson UK One of the most notable hair tool launches occurred in 2016, when Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer first hit the shelves. Countless other brands have since taken inspiration from this technology, but it still stands up as one of the best hair dryers on the market. It's been designed so that the motor sits in the handle, rather than the head (redistributing the weight), and the speed of it means you can dry your hair much faster than with other tech. Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer £13.17 at Amazon UK I remember vividly how desperate I was to get my hands on this bronzer in 2016. Almost every beauty YouTuber raved about it, and I can confirm they were right to. It has a lovely smooth finish that blends instantly, and the lighter shade is ideal for fairer skin tones who want look golden with zero muddiness. Mine is still in my bronzer draw, and I often use it on my eyes too. MAC Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy £25 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK I'm slightly cheating with this one as it didn't actually launch in 2016, but it was certainly one of the defining products of the time. Velvet Teddy became the neutral lipstick to have ten years ago, and I still wear it several times a week. It's creamy, hydrating, and flattering on everyone. I can't see a future where it isn't in my makeup bag. Benefit Gimme Brow+ Mini Gel £14.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Benefit's stellar brow collection launched in 2016, and it still stands up against others on the market. The Gimme Brow gel remains one of my favourite items from the drop, thanks to its tiny spoolie that makes precise application a breeze. It instantly fills out the brows without adding too much gel, and I have a real soft spot for the silver packaging.