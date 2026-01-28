Good Beauty Never Truly Ages—These 2016 Launches Are Still Mainstays in My Makeup Bag
Just as good a decade on
Although one of the main parts of my job is testing all the latest and greatest launches in beauty, there are some long-time staples in my routine that I will never deviate from. With 2016 nostalgia now in full swing, I've found myself reminiscing on the products I used on repeat ten years ago—with the realisation, true to form, that a whole host of them are still in my everyday makeup bag.
An era defined by thick, sharp brows, cut creases, and statement matte lips, it's no surprise that many of us take pride in how far our beauty routines have come since then. However, I firmly believe that full glam's heyday birthed some incredible innovations in the beauty space.
Not only did 2016 mark maximalism taking the front seat, but it encouraged long-lasting, buildable, feature-enhancing formulations that could be trusted to stay in place through almost every eventuality. Whilst the more recent 'clean girl' aesthetic might not require quite so many layers of makeup, our desire for reliable formulas has stayed firm.
I'm a big believer that truly good beauty products never really age. Our application approaches may develop over time, but almost every item we used in 2016 could probably still work with our current makeup style. With that being said, I've narrowed down some of the very best launches of 2016 that I still use regularly—and will probably continue to use for the next decade, discontinuations permitting.
The 2016 products still in my makeup bag
Glossier's Stretch Concealer is by far my favourite thing to come out of 2016. I'll go as far as to say it's one of my favourite complexion products ever created. The creamy, dewy formula blends like a dream, and it always looks skin-like. This little pot goes a very long way, and it can be used as a light layer all over the face for a your-skin-but-better finish.
Another brilliant 2016 complexion product comes in the form of Hourglass' Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick. Despite us all having a mild obsession with full coverage, this lighter formula became an instant hit. It remains just as good today, with a blendable formula and buildable colour. It offers enough colour to combat redness and hyperpigmentation, but doesn't feel like a cakey mask on the skin. Not to mention, it's mess-free.
Urban Decay's Naked Palette relaunch couldn't have come at a better time. This eyeshadow selection pretty much defined an era, and for good reason. Packed full of staple neutrals, it allows you to build countless different looks. The formulas are creamy, blendable, and endlessly versatile—so much so that I regularly turn to my original palette when I need a foolproof eye look.
Living Proof has always been ahead of the curve, so it checks out that the brand's texture spray is still a firm favourite of mine. It does exactly what it says on the tin and gives my hair instant lift when required. It's designed for use on dry hair, so can be applied whenever you need it.
One of the most notable hair tool launches occurred in 2016, when Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer first hit the shelves. Countless other brands have since taken inspiration from this technology, but it still stands up as one of the best hair dryers on the market. It's been designed so that the motor sits in the handle, rather than the head (redistributing the weight), and the speed of it means you can dry your hair much faster than with other tech.
I remember vividly how desperate I was to get my hands on this bronzer in 2016. Almost every beauty YouTuber raved about it, and I can confirm they were right to. It has a lovely smooth finish that blends instantly, and the lighter shade is ideal for fairer skin tones who want look golden with zero muddiness. Mine is still in my bronzer draw, and I often use it on my eyes too.
I'm slightly cheating with this one as it didn't actually launch in 2016, but it was certainly one of the defining products of the time. Velvet Teddy became the neutral lipstick to have ten years ago, and I still wear it several times a week. It's creamy, hydrating, and flattering on everyone. I can't see a future where it isn't in my makeup bag.
Benefit's stellar brow collection launched in 2016, and it still stands up against others on the market. The Gimme Brow gel remains one of my favourite items from the drop, thanks to its tiny spoolie that makes precise application a breeze. It instantly fills out the brows without adding too much gel, and I have a real soft spot for the silver packaging.
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.