Travis Kelce Is Sharing the Sweetest Details About ‘Fun’ Taylor Swift Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last week. The couple, who have been dating for two years, were reportedly spotted house hunting earlier this summer fuelling rumours that the pair were close to taking the next step in their relationship. On 26th August, they shared a series of proposal photos on Instagram and wrote to their followers: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Although details of Taylor's incredible engagement ring surfaced in the days that followed, the pair remained quiet about their news. However, in the latest episode of the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason, Travis opened up about the engagement and shared some very adorable details about the planning that went into it.

During the chat on New Heights, which was released on 3rd September, Travis explained that he ensured the proposal was perfect for Taylor. He said: "Man, you've gotta know your gal. You've gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them. You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way."

Engagement Advice, Birds Banner Night, Chiefs in Brazil & Season Preview with Alex Smith | EP 152 - YouTube Watch On

When Jason added that you shouldn't look at what other people are doing when it comes to a proposal, Travis agreed: "Yeah, I hear you. It might get the creative juices going. I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for and do it for the right reasons and everything else will be beautiful."

He also thanked everyone for their well wishes, adding that it had been 'fun' to see the world reacting to their happy news. Travis said: "I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, and all the excitement that's been going on. It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with."

He also added that it has been 'exciting' and 'awesome, admitting that he 'still gets giddy' when he calls Taylor his fiancée.

