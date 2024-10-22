There's an interesting reason behind Taylor Swift's final stops on the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been something of a cultural phenomenon since it kicked off in March 2023. Whether you're a committed Swiftie or you casually enjoy her music, the impact that she has had on the music industry - and the economy - over the last two years is undeniable. She officially reached billionaire status, reportedly added a $1 billion boost to the British economy during her shows in the UK, and even had cities transforming into 'Taylor Towns' while she was performing.
When it finally comes to an end in December, Taylor's tour will have spanned five continents and 22 countries across the globe. But according to Taylor herself, there's a very specific reason that she chose the route that she did. As she prepares to wrap up the record-breaking Eras Tour, she admitted why the final five stops on the tour - which include Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis in the US, and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada - were selected to mark the end of, well, an era.
During her performance in Miami, Florida this weekend, Taylor spoke to the crowd and explained why she decided to order her gigs the way she did, and the reason for the final cities on the Eras Tour route. She explained: "We decided, if we’re going to end this tour, eventually it has to happen, we gotta pick the crowds and the cities and the places where the crowds are going to be passionate, enthusiastic, screaming the words to every single song, like the most fun crowds imaginable. So, there was only one conclusion for how to kick off this last leg, and that is Miami, Florida!"
Although it isn't officially on her setlist, she also sang Florida!!! from The Tortured Poets Department, a song which she has only performed once before on the tour. Back in August, Taylor was joined by Florence Welch at Wembley Arena where they duetted the song, and Florence joined Taylor once again to kick off her three-night stint in Miami.
Taylor will finish The Eras Tour on 8th December.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor
