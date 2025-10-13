Taylor Swift Just Announced Her Surprise Six-Part Docuseries – and It’s Coming Very Soon

Taylor Swift has only just released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and in less than a fortnight there have been endless conversations about her shift back to pop, as well as her adoption of a burlesque-adjacent aesthetic. While fans are still deciphering the lyrics in some of the new songs, Taylor has already announced that a brand new project is on the way.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday 13th October, Taylor confirmed that fans will get a sneak peak of her life on the road during The Eras Tour in a brand new six-part docu-series. The popstar is releasing not one but two shows, The End of an Era docuseries and the Eras Tour Final Show, both of which will be available to watch on Disney Plus from 12th December 2025.

The teaser trailer for The End of an Era docu-series includes behind the scenes clips from the record-breaking world tour, following Taylor as she prepares for the live shows, spends time with her fiance Travis Kelce, and rehearses her dance routines. The clip includes narration from Taylor, as she says: "People like to talk about phenomenons. Almost as if it was pieces falling into place. As if it just happened. The Eras Tour wasn't went all the pieces fell into place. In this tour is just when every single one of us who had done so much work, pushing, inch by inch tube where we all clicked together. We have broken every single record you can break with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book. I will not be able to get to sleep. I can come down."

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era | Disney+

In a statement, Taylor added (via Daily Mail): "It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down."

The End of an Era docu-series and the Eras Tour Final Show will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 12 December 2025.