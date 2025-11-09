You need only spend a few minutes on BeautyTok to see that the bodycare boom shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. From targeted body washes formulated with popular actives to body lotions with facial skincare-level formulas, people are now taking their bodycare routines very seriously. Brilliant brands like Supernova Body are part of the reason why.

Founded by Cici Stefanova, Supernova Body only launched in 2024, but it’s already gained a reputation as one of the efficacious, chicly-packaged bodycare brands to know about. To get more of an inside look at what makes this brand so great, I reached out to Alicia Lartey, the brand’s Head of NPD & Education and an aesthetician and content creator I really rate and respect.

“Supernova is built on the principle of efficacy, so every single ingredient we speak about is used at an efficacious level,” she tells me. “This makes our products quite expensive, but we wanted to make sure we created formulas that mimicked potent face serums. We also manufacture everything in Australia; a lot of the time, people think we are a UK-based brand, but because the aim is always to have the best formulas, we choose experts from across the globe, including me (based in the UK).”

Supernova Body drew me in from the get-go with its smart branding and bold colourways—which Lartey tells me are based on big runway moments. But as well as the aesthetics, the team is extremely committed to nailing its formulas, too. “Most people don't realise that Supernova is entirely bootstrapped, which means when we were speaking to manufacturers about our formulas, we weren't always taken seriously as we were such a tiny brand," Lartey says. "This meant that Cici really had to believe in my ideas and in me as an expert to ensure we achieved the formulas of our dreams.”

Needless to say, I was excited when I got my hands on the full range to test a couple of months ago. Been thinking about refreshing your winter bodycare routine? Here are my reviews of every single Supernova Body product.

Every Supernova Body product, reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Supernova Body Smooth Operator

Supernova Body Smooth Operator Specifications Key ingredients: AHAs, rice polish, enzymes

My bar for the best body scrub is fairly high because, in my opinion, there are a lot of lacklustre ones on the market. Supernova Body didn’t let me down with Power Play. First of all, the formula tackles exfoliation from multiple angles, with chemical and enzymatic exfoliants as well as physical grains for a well-rounded approach. And these particles are spot on; fine enough to scrub well without being too harsh and scratchy, and enough of them in the formula to polish the skin effectively (one of my pet peeves is body scrubs that feel like body lotion with a small handful of grains chucked in). It’s a great one.

2. Supernova Body Soft Wash

Supernova Body Soft Wash Specifications Key ingredients: Gluconolactone, allantoin, urea, pentavitin®

The most recent addition to the Supernova Body line-up is Soft Wash, which the team spent a long time perfecting. "A story we are yet to tell is that Soft Wash was actually supposed to be our first launch, but we ended up having to go back into the lab as the formula just wasn't right,” says Lartey. After the slippy texture, the next thing I noticed was its lovely, expensive-feeling scent—think saffron, musk and subtle rose. It turns into a light, soft foam that doesn’t leave skin feeling stripped and squeaky; urea and gluconolactone in the formula add to the soft, moisturising experience that gives it its name.

3. Supernova Body Power Play

Supernova Body Power Play Specifications Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, colloidal sulphur, kaolin

A creamy rinse-off mask-meets scrub, Power Play is all about tackling congested skin and body breakouts, designed to give it a deep clean with kaolin, salicylic acid and colloidal sulphur. I asked Lartey the question that brand insiders hate: if she had to pick a favourite, which Supernova Body product would it be? “This is like asking me to choose a favourite child,” she says, “But I have to give it to Power Play. I'm someone who has dealt with acne all my life, and that was a huge push for me to begin my career. I see Power Play as a love letter to breakout-prone skin, and if I'm not mistaken, it is the first body product in our region that utilises colloidal sulphur, the anti-microbial hero ingredient.”