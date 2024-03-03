One of my most asked questions as a beauty editor who champions an indulgent nightly bath is definitely: how can I get rid of skin bumps? While there are a few things that can help make a difference (including acid-containing body washes and exfoliating body lotions), I have personally found a daily body scrub to be the most effective way of smoothing my skin and ridding it of unsightly bumps.

I love using a body scrub. Nothing helps wash away the day quite like running a bath with a luxurious soak and gently buffing my skin with a great-smelling scrub. However, I also know that there are some real duds out there. While some body scrubs leave my skin feeling oily and coated in a greasy film, others seem to do nothing at all. Luckily, I have been religiously scrubbing my body for years, and as a result, have tried virtually every body scrub in existence. Truthfully, there are only 6 that I feel meet my goldilocks, just right, criteria—something structured enough to get a good scrub, effective enough without drying the skin, and hydrating enough without feeling greasy. So, here goes, the 6 best body scrubs ever...

1. Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator Best all-round body scrub Today's Best Deals View at Sephora UK View at Liberty London Reasons to buy + Amazing eucalyptus scent + Fine grit that isn't too abrasive + Contains a plethora of exfoliating acids Reasons to avoid - If you don't like scented products, it's not for you

While this body scrub isn't the punchiest of the lot in terms of its skin-smoothing abilities, it is great for those looking for a way to easily incorporate a body scrub into their routine once or twice a week. First of all, it smells unbelievably good. It has a fresh eucalyptus scent that totally clears the senses. The texture is gel-like, making it easy to apply, and it contains a light pumice grit for some physical exfoliation. Beyond that, it also contains charcoal, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid to decongest and get rid of dulling dead skin cells—making it the ultimate exfoliant.

2. Goldfaden MD Doctor's Body Scrub

Goldfaden MD Doctor's Body Scrub Most efficacious body scrub Today's Best Deals £75 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Really, really efficacious in terms of smoothing + Contains fruit enzymes Reasons to avoid - Super expensive

I'll admit, the price of this body scrub makes me wince. However, if dropping £80 on a shower product isn't an issue for you, then I urge you to try this. It is, hands down, the single most effective body exfoliant I have ever used. It packs a real punch. With ruby crystals and fruit enzymes, it delivers both physical and chemical exfoliation for a super-smooth finish. Given its power, I'd recommend using it once or twice a week to start with, and then see how you get on.

3. & Other Stories Perle de Coco Body Scrub

& Other Stories Perle de Coco Body Scrub Best smelling body scrub Today's Best Deals £13 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Smells absolutely unbelievable + A firm structure that makes scrubbing a breeze Reasons to avoid - Again, not for those who prefer their scrubs fragrance-free

Anyone who knows me knows that is this scrub up there with my top five favourite-ever beauty products. It is absolutely one of my desert island products. While it doesn't contain any fancy acids for a chemical exfoliation, the sugary scrub holds its structure so incredibly well that smoothing it over the skin becomes ritualistic. It lathers up into a nourishing foam that delivers a beautiful cleanse. Above all, the smell is unrivalled. It's like a warm pan of coconut milk with ribbons of caramel running throughout. Once you smell it, you'll get the fuss.

4. Subtle Energies Rasayana Detox Body Scrub

Subtle Energies Rasayana Detox Body Scrub Best luxury body scrub Today's Best Deals £65 at Subtle Energies Reasons to buy + Spa-like, zesty aroma + Really great at decongesting without drying Reasons to avoid - Essential oil content might prove irritating to those with sensitive skin

Another eye-wateringly expensive option, this scrub from Subtle Energies is every bit as good as the price tag would lead you to believe it is. While the aforementioned Goldfaden MD scrub, which is equally as expensive, lacks some luxury points, this one oozes expense in every sense of the word. The smell is beautiful (it's luxe but citrusy and sweet), and the grainy exfoliation it delivers really does feel like a spa treatment at home. And although it contains essential oils for moisturising benefits, it doesn't leave you feeling greasy in the slightest.

5. Tatcha Hinoki Body Wash

Tatcha Hinoki Body Wash Best everyday body scrub Today's Best Deals £35 at Space NK Reasons to buy + A gentle buff for every day + Calming, mind-soothing scent Reasons to avoid - Not intensive enough for those after a deeper treatment

Despite being dubbed a body wash, this shower gel from Tatcha actually contains eco-friendly beads of exfoliating cellulose. It is gentle enough for daily use, making it a great option for those who just want to keep on top of their body scrubbing. While it won't deliver results akin to some of the previously mentioned scrubs, it is a fantastic product for daily upkeep. Plus, the green, woody scent makes it even more special.

6. Beauty Pie Soul Providers Re-energizing Dry Oil Sugar Scrub

Beauty Pie Soul Providers Re-energizing Dry Oil Sugar Scrub Best body scrub for dry skin Today's Best Deals £16 at Beauty Pie (Members' price) Reasons to buy + Smells super invigorating + Beautifully hydrating thanks to oils Reasons to avoid - Best applied to dry skin, which can be a bit of a faff

If you're dealing with dry skin that looks crepey and your skin bumps come hand in hand with dryness, this one is for you. First of all, the citrusy, peppery scent is almost impossibly uplifting. The thing that sets this one apart and makes it so great for dry skin is its nourishing oil content. Give the salt a good mix in the pot and buff it into dry skin before turning the shower on. I promise you won't regret the extra faff.