These are the 5 best body lotions that I rely on in winter, because I hate the feeling of thick creams on my skin
I’ll be honest: like some of you reading this, I am someone who finds moisturising their body a bit of a chore. I’ve had eczema on and off for my whole life, so there’ll probably always be a bit of me that sees applying the best body lotions or creams as something I *have* to do rather than something I *want* to do.
I speak to a lot of dermatologists, aestheticians and doctors as part of my job, who will all readily drive home the importance of doing so for the condition and health of your skin—it is your body’s largest organ, after all. The idea of having a full body care regime, much like a facial skincare routine, has surged in popularity in 2023 and people now invest a lot more care and money in having one, from targeted shower products to body sprays and moisturisers.
One of the key factors that influences my opinion of any body moisturiser is that I don’t like feeling sticky and waiting around for a thick body cream to soak in (especially in winter when I just want to get dressed). For me, a lotion, cream or balm has to absorb well. In my years of beauty editor testing, I’ve found that these are the best body lotions that will do exactly that while really nourishing your skin.
The best body lotions for non-greasy nourishment
1. Caudalie Vinotherapist Nourishing Body Lotion
Caudalie Vinotherapist Nourishing Body Lotion
Easily one of my favourite body lotions of all time. Caudalie’s Vinotherapist is all about hydration, with a texture that feels like it’s quenching the skin as soon as you smooth it on. The formula packs in one of the most famous hydrating skincare ingredients, hyaluronic acid, alongside nourishing shea butter and polyphenols, which have antioxidant benefits. It’s a dream both in terms of its texture and skin-softening abilities.
2. CeraVe Moisturising Lotion
CeraVe Moisturising Lotion
A hero product from dermatologist-approved brand, CeraVe’s Moisturising Lotion is great if you don’t want to spend too much on a body lotion and is one of my favourites. It lasts ages and is plain and fuss-free with the perfect balance of nourishing and lightweight, with a kind of silky texture. As with other CeraVe moisturisers, it features the patented MVE technology for gradual delivery of ceramides to the skin barrier throughout the day, plus hydrating hyaluronic acid.
3. Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion
Ameliorate Transforming Body Lotion
As well as delivering gentle exfoliation to the skin, what I love about Ameliorate’s Transforming Body Lotion is how quickly it absorbs. The LaH6 complex (a combination of lactic acid, a hydrating complex, and six actives including urea and allantoin) works to gently exfoliate and nourish, and is particularly good for rough, bumpy skin conditions such as keratosis pilaris. It does have a slightly unusual smell to it, but not overly noticeable and it doesn’t hang around after applying. As AHAs can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, you'll need to be extra diligent about using sun protection on any exposed skin while using this product, too.
4. Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion
Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion
Naturium only came to the UK last year but the excitement it sparked in people was undeniable—beauty editors included. The products have been a hit with the TikTok crowd and this is one of its best-sellers. With several different ingredients to support, nourish and restore the skin barrier, the consistency is definitely thick for a lotion, but it’s really softening, stretches well and soaks into the skin easily. I love it.
5. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream
This is quite lightweight for a cream so I’m sneaking it in here because it has more of a lotion texture. Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream isn’t a mega-illuminating product but it does help to keep skin glowy and healthy-looking, thanks to its vitamin-rich formula. It soaks in nicely and has a subtle watermelon scent. Do note it’s another that contains exfoliating skincare acids in the form of fruit-derived AHAs.
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.