Here’s every product I use as a beauty editor in my winter body care routine to keep dry skin at bay
6 steps to restore radiance
Like many of us, winter tends to be the time of year that I effectively go into hibernation—retiring from the pretty rigorous routine of tanning, exfoliation and moisturising that I practice in the summer months for something entirely more lacklustre. After all, once the cold weather hits and I know that my limbs will safely be hidden beneath cosy knitwear and jeans for weeks at a time then what’s the harm of skipping a little self-care?
Well, turns out, I tend to feel pretty rubbish during the winter months. Sure, the freezing temperatures and lack of sunlight definitely don’t help, but there’s something to be said about the emotional boost that a little beauty TLC can provide. Which is why this year I’ve made a promise to myself to use the winter to really look after my skin so that I can stay soft and glowy throughout the colder months, and feel good about myself both inside and out. And when summer finally does return? I can emerge like a smooth-skinned goddess, rather than a dry and dehydrated prune as tends to be the case.
The ultimate winter body care routine
And I’m not alone either. “TikTok trends like the ‘everything shower’ are very popular and driving consumer behaviour and interest in winter body care routines,” explains Cosmetic Doctor and Dermatology Expert, Dr Sonia Khorana. She points out that universal skin concerns during the winter months, such as dullness, dehydration and rough texture, can be combated by seeking out certain ingredients in our body routines. “Body washes with active ingredients like AHAs can really help to tackle skin concerns and improve skin quality, while things like ceramides, panthenol, glycerin and niacinamide will all help with the skin barrier and hydration levels.”
Admittedly, my personal winter body care routine is a lot more focused on pampering and polishing than targeting any major skin concerns, and the effect of committing to the routine probably has more of an impact on my wellbeing than it does on my physical body. So without further ado, my entire winter body care routine—it will have you glowing from top to toe (inside and out) all season long.
1. A body brush
Dermatologists are always singing the praises of dry body brushing, but I've always been far too lazy to commit to the practice with any regularity. However, 2025 is the year that I've promised myself to try as body brushing is renowned for its ability to not only help with exfoliating the surface of the skin by buffing away dead skin cells but also boost circulation and helps with lymphatic drainage which helps skin to look naturally brighter and more toned. I'm in. This one from Aromatherapy Associates feels so pleasing to hold and it's made with natural cactus sisal bristles which are firm enough to be invigorating on the skin without feeling too rough (something I've disliked about other body brushes in the past). I focus on using upward strokes on my legs and arms before hopping into the shower.
2. An oily body scrub
The exfoliation I started with the body brushing continues the minute I step foot into the shower with a good body scrub. And while it's all down to personal preference, for my winter body care routine, I swear by a body scrub that's absolutely brimming with nourishing oils. Soap & Glory has been one of my go-to body care brands for years, and I love that its scrubs contain a good mix of gritty sea salt (to really slough away dry skin on tougher areas like knees and elbows) alongside ingredients like sweet almond oil and AHAs for some chemical exfoliation too. Plus, this one smells like a mouthwateringly refreshing citrus cocktail so I can imagine relaxing by a sun-drenched pool rather than getting ready for work in drizzly London.
3. A moisturising shower oil
Infusing moisture into every step of my winter body care routine is crucial and there's no better opportunity to do so than by switching out a basic shower gel for a luxurious shower oil. L'Occitane's iconic Almond Shower Oil is renowned as pretty much the best in the business and this enormous 500ml bottle will see me through winter and beyond as you only need the smallest amount. It contains sweet almond and grapeseed oils, which are naturally rich in omegas to hydrate the skin and improve its elasticity and suppleness. I can confirm that it does both—transforming from a rich oil into a nourishing milk that leaves skin soft, smooth and glowy. And the beautiful almond scent lingers beautifully too.
4. A rich body butter
Once I'm out of the shower and have patted myself dry then I'm all about cosseting myself in the most sumptuous of body lotions. There are so many that I love, but Rituals always gets it right if you're after both nourishment and a sensorial treat. This one contains sunflower oil, glycerin and orange flower extract to provide deep moisture without feeling heavy on the skin. I detest any body butter that leaves a white cast, takes ages to massage in, or leaves a cloying layer on the skin that means you can't immediately get dressed. This one does none of the aforementioned—instead almost melts into the skin to instantly hydrate and brighten. And the sweet but spicy blend of orange and cedarwood smells deliciously expensive too.
5. A subtle self-tan
I'm naturally pale and, genuinely, my limbs are paper white. I'm not a sunbather so don't tend to pick up a tan during the summer months and therefore the only time my legs have any colour on them is when I self-tan—something that I used to reserve exclusively for the summer months when my skin tends to be more exposed and I don't want to startle anyone with the glare from my legs. This tanning serum from Self Glow by James Read is the ultimate lazy girl hack for a natural-looking glow. I use it just once a week, using a tanning mitt to apply it to clean, dry skin, and it just warms up my skin without adding an obvious layer of bronze. (Of course, you could apply it more frequently if you do want a more traditional tan finish.) As well as the tanning agent, it contains a multi-molecular hyaluronic acid alongside aloe vera, fermented mushrooms and squalane to really hydrate the skin and protect the skin barrier too. A win all round.
6. A lip mask
Finally, and arguably more of a skincare product than a body care one, is a lip mask. Because not only are they incredible at keeping chapped, dry lips at bay during the winter months (something that I struggle with) but they can double up as a bit of extra barrier protection for really dry areas like knees, elbows and cuticles too. This one from Tatcha is a real treat to use—from the teeny-tiny golden spoon that you can use to hygienically scoop the product out of the pot to the nourishing jelly texture. It's formulated with reparative Japanese peach extract, hydrating squalane, and Japanese camellia oil to moisturise, and feels just as cushioning and plumping on application as it does hours later.
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
