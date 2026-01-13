Yes, Blue Light From Phones Can Damage Your Skin—Here’s the Best SPFs to Prevent it

Most of us understand the damage that UVA and UVB rays from the sun can cause, but fewer realise that blue light (including from our digital devices and screens) can also affect our skin health.

We're exposed to blue light every day, mainly from the sun, with smaller amounts coming digitally and via LED lighting, explains Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Derrick Phillips. But people are less aware of the effects of blue light because the evidence is relatively new. "For decades, sun safety messaging has quite rightly focused on UV radiation, as its link to skin cancer and ageing has been well established. By comparison, we’re only now beginning to understand how blue light affects the skin, particularly in relation to pigmentation and premature ageing, so public awareness has yet to catch up with the science."

Below: everything you need to know about blue light and its impact on your skin.

What is blue light and how does it impact skin?

"Blue light is the shortest wavelength and highest-energy form of visible light, and the biggest source we’re exposed to is the sun," explains the dermatologist. "Because of this high energy, blue light can penetrate deeper into the skin than many people realise and trigger processes that contribute to skin ageing and pigmentation."

Studies show that blue light can stimulate melanin production, making dark spots and uneven pigmentation more likely, particularly in skin tones that are already prone to pigmentation. It also creates oxidative stress in the skin, which can accelerate the breakdown of collagen, the protein responsible for keeping skin firm and resilient, and thus contribute to premature ageing.

Does blue light from digital devices damage skin?

Although blue light is also emitted by phones, laptops and indoor lighting, Dr Phillips stresses that the intensity is much lower than that of sunlight.

"Current evidence suggests that it’s solar blue light that has the most meaningful impact on the skin, while everyday screen exposure is unlikely to cause significant damage." As such, screen settings are more important for eye comfort and sleep than for protecting the skin.

What sunscreens protect against blue light?

Remember: not all sunscreens protect against blue light, so it’s important to look beyond the SPF number.

"While a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or 50 is essential for UV protection, blue light sits within the visible light spectrum. To protect against it, the sunscreen needs specific filters that block high-energy visible (HEV) light," explains Dr Phillips. "This may be clearly stated on the label, or achieved through ingredients such as iron oxides, which are found in tinted mineral sunscreens and are particularly helpful for those prone to pigmentation. Some newer chemical filters, such as TriAsorB™, also offer protection in the visible light range."

But, he adds, topical antioxidants also play an important supporting role. "Blue light generates oxidative stress within the skin. Using antioxidant-rich skincare helps neutralise this damage at the source and is more relevant than dietary antioxidants for skin protection. Plus, maintaining a healthy skin barrier also helps the skin better tolerate environmental stressors."

