Most of us understand the damage that UVA and UVB rays from the sun can cause, but fewer realise that blue light (including from our digital devices and screens) can also affect our skin health.

We're exposed to blue light every day, mainly from the sun, with smaller amounts coming digitally and via LED lighting, explains Consultant Dermatologist, Dr Derrick Phillips. But people are less aware of the effects of blue light because the evidence is relatively new. "For decades, sun safety messaging has quite rightly focused on UV radiation, as its link to skin cancer and ageing has been well established. By comparison, we’re only now beginning to understand how blue light affects the skin, particularly in relation to pigmentation and premature ageing, so public awareness has yet to catch up with the science."

Below: everything you need to know about blue light and its impact on your skin.

What is blue light and how does it impact skin?

"Blue light is the shortest wavelength and highest-energy form of visible light, and the biggest source we’re exposed to is the sun," explains the dermatologist. "Because of this high energy, blue light can penetrate deeper into the skin than many people realise and trigger processes that contribute to skin ageing and pigmentation."

Studies show that blue light can stimulate melanin production, making dark spots and uneven pigmentation more likely, particularly in skin tones that are already prone to pigmentation. It also creates oxidative stress in the skin, which can accelerate the breakdown of collagen, the protein responsible for keeping skin firm and resilient, and thus contribute to premature ageing.

Does blue light from digital devices damage skin?

Although blue light is also emitted by phones, laptops and indoor lighting, Dr Phillips stresses that the intensity is much lower than that of sunlight.

"Current evidence suggests that it’s solar blue light that has the most meaningful impact on the skin, while everyday screen exposure is unlikely to cause significant damage." As such, screen settings are more important for eye comfort and sleep than for protecting the skin.

What sunscreens protect against blue light?

Remember: not all sunscreens protect against blue light, so it’s important to look beyond the SPF number.

"While a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or 50 is essential for UV protection, blue light sits within the visible light spectrum. To protect against it, the sunscreen needs specific filters that block high-energy visible (HEV) light," explains Dr Phillips. "This may be clearly stated on the label, or achieved through ingredients such as iron oxides, which are found in tinted mineral sunscreens and are particularly helpful for those prone to pigmentation. Some newer chemical filters, such as TriAsorB™, also offer protection in the visible light range."

But, he adds, topical antioxidants also play an important supporting role. "Blue light generates oxidative stress within the skin. Using antioxidant-rich skincare helps neutralise this damage at the source and is more relevant than dietary antioxidants for skin protection. Plus, maintaining a healthy skin barrier also helps the skin better tolerate environmental stressors."

Best SPF's to protect against blue light

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 £25.55 at Lookfantastic This lightweight sunscreen hydrates while protecting against UV rays, infrared radiation and digital light. Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin B3 nourish skin, while sea lavender and cocoa peptides provide antioxidant and blue light defence. Heliocare 360° Gel Oil-Free Spf50 £31 at Heliocare This comprehensive mattifying gel sinks quickly into skin, providing a dry-touch finish, ideal for oily or combination skin. But it doesn't skip out on coverage, providing full-spectrum protection against UVB and UVA (SPF50 & PA++++), as well as from visible light and infrared-A radiation. Plus, it's formulated with Fernblock®+, a powerful antioxidant derived from the fern Polypodium leucotomos, which helps protect against oxidative stress and support skin health. Avène Intense Protect Spf50+ Sun Cream for Very Sensitive Skin £24 at Lookfantastic Powered by Triasorb™, this lightweight sunscreen protects against UVA, UVB and blue light without leaving a white, sticky or oily residue. And it's a great choice for your next holiday: tested in high altitude, tropical and high-humidity conditions, the water and sweat-resistant formula keeps skin hydrated and protected for up to eight hours. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 Invisible Fluid Non-Perfumed Suncream Spf50+ 50ml £20 at Lookfantastic La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ offers blue light protection through its broad-spectrum UVA/UVB/Infrared-A/Pollution defence. It also features ingredients like iron oxides, which help shield against the visible light spectrum where blue light resides, making it suitable for digital device use also. Sunsolve MD Zno+ Antioxtint Quartz Protect 001 Spf50 - Uk - 28ml £54 at Sunsolve MD A double whammy formula, particularly for those who experience hyperpigmentation or are prone to melasma, Sunsolve MD's Dermo-Vitaplex™ delivers antioxidants to support collagen and protect against environmental damage, while iron oxides deliver blue light protection.