Marie Claire UK Skin Awards 2025: Meet the Visionary Judges Defining the Best in Beauty

Innovation and research within the skincare industry continue to impress and bowl us over. It seems that we are treated to clever product development and groundbreaking treatments all the time.

So it seems only fitting that we once again make way for the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards. Our annual celebration of the very best that this industry has to offer.

The entries are all in and ready to go, but as important as these products are, you cannot have an awards ceremony without a judging panel.

So who is this brilliant bunch of people? From go-to dermatologists and aesthetic doctors to no-nonsense content creators and product formulators, this lineup knows everything there is to know about the skin. Let's meet them...

Alice Hart-Davis

(Image credit: Future)

Alice Hart-Davis is a journalist with 25 years’ experience researching – and trying out - skincare and cosmetic treatments, so she knows what really works. She’s the founder of thetweakmentsguide.com, an online encyclopedia of independent information and videos about non-surgical procedures like fillers and lasers. Alice launched the site in 2019 to help people find out what cosmetic tweakments involve, which ones might work for their concerns, and to locate the best practitioners around the UK.

Alice Henshaw

(Image credit: Future)

Alice Henshaw, Founder and Medical Director of Harley Street Injectables, is a leading figure in the global medical aesthetics industry. Registered in the UK, New Zealand, and Australia, Alice has transformed from a cardiac nurse into a celebrated expert in advanced cosmetic procedures.

Since founding Harley Street Injectables in 2014, Alice’s skill in injection techniques and dedication to personalized care have made her a key opinion leader in aesthetics. Her accolades include multiple awards for Best Clinic and Skin Treatments in London, and finalist nods for Best Aesthetic Nurse and Clinic in the UK.

Alice's success, marked by a diverse international clientele, stems from her commitment to delivering natural, long-lasting results through individualized care.

She now extends this ethos to her latest venture, SkinCycles—a cosmeceutical skincare brand designed to support skin rejuvenation post-treatment, bringing

clinic-level anti-aging effects into the home.

Alicia Lartey

(Image credit: Future)

Dedicated to debunking misinformation within the booming business of skincare, Alicia educates her audience with detailed testimonials and honest reviews. Her frankness about the lack of inclusivity within the skincare space brought The Lartey Scale of Hyperpigmentation to life: an in-depth glossary into post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation on all complexions. Alicia’s philosophy of efficacy and science backed ingredients is evident through her work as Head of Education and NPD at Supernova Body. More than this, her words can be found in publications like Cosmopolitan and Refinery29 where she unpacks beauty trends and how she’s come to find her footing within the industry.

Andrew Wheatcroft

(Image credit: Future)

Andrew Wheatcroft, unapologetically unfiltered, skincare aficionado and content creator. Known for his honest reviews, quick-witted humour and no BS approach

Caroline Barnes

(Image credit: Future)

Caroline Barnes is one of the UK's most established and celebrated make-up artists. Known industry wide for her passion, skill and pure professionalism, both clients and brands adore working with Caroline. Her reputation for approachable beauty has helped her establish an enviable roster of clients from Diane Kruger, Ruth Wilson, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Watson and Olga Kurylenko to Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland. Caroline gets enormous satisfaction in creating beautiful red carpet glamour and also in pushing creative boundaries for video and photo shoots.

Editorially and for advertising campaigns, she has worked with many of the world’s most famous photographers such as Rankin, Walter Chin and Ellen Von Unwerth creating beauty and fashion shoots for publications like Harpers Bazaar, Marie Claire & Glamour, and campaigns for clients such as H&M, Max Factor, Olay and Maybelline.

Commercially, Caroline is in demand as an expert ambassador by many major beauty brands: she has been a spokesperson for Clinique and L’Oreal Paris and she is currently UK & Ireland brand ambassador to Max Factor.

Caroline has a YouTube channel Speed Beauty by Caroline Barnes' offering expert beauty advice which is getting deserved recognition. Caroline knows exactly what women want and how to deliver it at speed, too. She also gives her time to the beauty industry charity, Look Good Feel Better, using her ‘midas touch’ to help restore confidence and wellbeing in women cancer sufferers.

Debbie Thomas

(Image credit: Future)

Debbie Thomas is a leading laser expert and founder of the D.Thomas Clinic, renowned for science-led, results-driven skin treatments. With over 25 years in the industry and 40,000+ hours of hands-on experience, she’s known for pioneering advanced protocols across all skin tones. A British Beauty Council board member and key opinion leader, Debbie works closely with top manufacturers to drive innovation, safety, and regulation in aesthetics. Her expert approach blends cutting-edge technology with deep skin knowledge, making her one of the most trusted names in advanced skincare.

Donna Ryan

(Image credit: Future)

Donna Ryan is a leading facialist and the founder of Lumi Soma, a London-based training academy for professionals in facial massage and skincare. Known for her expertise in Gua Sha, buccal massage and skin health. Donna blends hands-on technique with a results-driven, skin-first philosophy. Her treatments are sought after for their ability to sculpt, restore and rebalance the skin without invasive methods. With over a decade of experience, she brings a discerning, holistic perspective to skincare, championing products that support long-term skin health, integrity and wellbeing.

Dr Ahmed El Muntasar

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, an award-winning GP and renowned aesthetician, is revolutionizing the field of cosmetic medicine. A graduate of St. Andrews, Manchester, and UCL, he combines rigorous medical expertise with a passion for patient-centered care. Dr Ahmed owns three clinics across London, Leeds, and Cheshire, offering advanced non-surgical treatments rooted in science and safety. Also known as The Aesthetics Doctor on social media, he has over 1 million followers and is celebrated for championing diversity and inclusivity in aesthetics. Dr Ahmed is also dedicated to raising education standards in the industry, with plans to launch a teaching academy to train future practitioners.

Dr Alia Ahmed

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Alia is a consultant dermatologist with international recognition and a pioneering focus in psychodermatology. Passionate about treating the mind and skin in harmony, she champions skin positivity and empowers patients to embrace their unique skin journeys. Her work spans all age groups, combining personalised skincare advice with deep empathy and scientific rigour. Widely published and quoted in the media, Dr Alia collaborates with leading skincare brands and contributes cutting-edge research to the field. Active on Instagram and a regular conference speaker, she is a trusted voice in dermatology—blending clinical expertise with advocacy for mental wellbeing and the celebration of skin diversity.

Dr Anjali Mahto

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Anjali Mahto is a consultant dermatologist, bestselling author, and founder of Self London, an award-winning clinic specialising in intelligent, device-led skincare. With over 20 years of experience in both medical and aesthetic dermatology, she is known for her evidence-based approach and clinical integrity. Anjali is passionate about cutting through beauty industry noise to highlight what truly works, championing products rooted in science and real-world results. Her work focuses on acne, scarring, and skin ageing, with a deep understanding of both skin biology and patient psychology. She is widely respected for her honest, informed, and discerning voice in beauty.

Dr Ash Soni

(Image credit: Future)

Dr. Ash Soni is a fully qualified US and UK trained Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and is the founder and owner of his award-winning plastic surgery private practice, The Soni Clinic (@thesoniclinic), with a location in Ascot, Berkshire, and a Residency at The Langham, London.

Dr Cristina Psomadakis

(Image credit: Future)

Consultant dermatologist and dermatology surgeon at OneWelbeck and the NHS, Dr Soma holds a Masters in Skin Ageing, content creator @dr.somaskin, medical director at Klira, a digital dermatology service. Experienced brand ambassador, skincare product development & marketing.

Dr David Jack

(Image credit: Future)

As one of London’s most influential aesthetic doctors, Dr. David Jack is known worldwide for his subtle and tasteful approach to non-surgical cosmetic treatments.



Dr. Jack’s clinical career both in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine over the past 15 years has allowed him to travel extensively and experience a wide range of surgical and medical specialities to hone his skills. He undertook rigorous training in specialist posts including burns, microsurgery, internal medicine, hand surgery, surgical dermatology and skin cancer during his time in the NHS. He is a member of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.



Dr. David Jack has a unique approach to aesthetic medicine, based on surgical rationality and always opts to treat in a way that is appropriate for the individual’s anatomy, rather than the cookie-cutter approach so commonly seen today.

Dr Derrick Phillips

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Derrick Phillips is a leading consultant dermatologist based in London, seeing patients at OneWelbeck and Skin55 Dermatology. After graduating from UCL Medical School in 2011, he spent over a decade in the NHS, including a role as a consultant at the world-renowned Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, where he combined patient care with clinical research. Recognised for his work on sustainability, he received the British Association of Dermatologists’ Green Prize in 2022. As a spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, Dr Phillips is a go-to expert for Harper’s, British Vogue, Marie Claire, Women’s Health, and has also shared expert insights on TV and radio.

Dr Elizabeth Hawkes

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Elizabeth Hawkes is a leading Consultant Oculoplastic Surgeon with an international reputation in blepharoplasty and aesthetic eye rejuvenation. An award-winning surgeon she is based in London and highly specialised in the delicate periocular region. Known for her meticulous surgical technique and holistic approach she combines medical, surgical and skincare strategies to achieve natural results. With her background as an Ophthalmologist, Dr Hawkes is passionate about eye health and is a strong advocate for safety in aesthetic practice. She is a trusted voice of authority in the media and among peers.

Dr Emma Craythorne

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Emma Craythorne MBChB FRCP is a Consultant Dermatologist and Mohs micrographic and laser surgeon at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust and One Welbeck. She is the founder of Klira, a digital platform delivering personalised, effective luxury skincare through bespoke epigenetic SkinSize™ analysis and medical-grade formulations. Emma is widely known as the host of The Bad Skin Clinic, aired in over 100 countries, and presenter of TLC’s Save My Skin, treating complex skin conditions. She also hosts the After Hours Skin Clinic podcast, making dermatology relatable through science-led discussion. She is a former President of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group and a Trustee of the Cosmetic Practice Standards Authority.

Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe

(Image credit: Future)

Dr. Ewoma is an award-winning medical and cosmetic doctor, recognized for her innovative approach to beauty. Dr. Ewoma beautifully combines medical and research-based knowledge with clinical expertise and an open-minded attitude to beautification, earning acclaim from top publications like British Vogue and BBC. As a contributing editor for ELLE UK and Women's Health, she collaborates with the biggest global beauty brands.

Dr Kemi Fabusiwa

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Kemi Fabusiwa is a London-based doctor, skin enthusiast, and content creator making beauty make sense. She runs the skincare platform Joyful Skin and creates content that blends clinical science with cultural relevance — smart, unfiltered, and always skin-first.

Dr Leah Totton

(Image credit: Future)

​Dr Leah is a renowned medical doctor and highly accomplished cosmetic specialist. Dr Leah has her own chain of award-winning cosmetic skin clinics, Dr Leah Clinics.

Dr Leah is one of the UK’s leading authorities in non surgical treatments, having performed over 30,000 cosmetic treatments in the last decade.



With over a decade of experience and a post-graduate diploma in dermatology, Dr. Leah Totton is not just another cosmetic practitioner; she's an advocate for patient safety and elevated standards within the medical aesthetics and cosmetic medicine industry. Dr Leah is also the winner of the BBC’s The Apprentice.

Dr Marwa Ali

(Image credit: Future)

Dr. Marwa Ali, is a distinguished aesthetic doctor based in London and the resident expert at the prestigious Wellness Clinic in Harrods. Trained at St George’s and holding a postgraduate diploma in cosmetic dermatology, she brings many years of advanced experience to her practice. Known for her nuanced, “less is more” approach, Dr Ali offers bespoke treatments including Botox, dermal fillers, HIFU, microneedling/ RF and laser therapy. She is passionate about enhancing, never altering, natural aesthetics and frequently employs tailored, multimodal strategies for facial and body rejuvenation.



Dr Ali has been featured in British Vogue and has graced the covers of glossy media in both the UK and UAE. ‘Emirates Woman described her as the go‑to doctor for high-profile, international clientele and recognised her advocacy for preserving cultural integrity in beauty. She also appears on Tatler's list of top aesthetic specialists for her “couture” body‑contouring approach.



A recognised leader, Dr Ali speaks at industry events across the globe, educating and shaping future-facing skin solutions.



Dr Ali’s mission is to offer patients a convenient, easy way to book treatments and stay informed with her trusted skincare insights, always in a discreet and supportive environment.

Dr Maryam Zamani

(Image credit: Future)

Dr. Maryam Zamani is the founder of the multi-award-winning MZ SKIN brand and a globally recognised expert in Oculoplastic Surgery and Facial Aesthetics, with over 20 years of clinical experience in the US and UK. A pioneer in modern skincare and an exceptional surgeon, she is known as "the eye doctor" for her unmatched expertise in eyelid surgery and skin rejuvenation. Dr. Zamani combines medical precision with a deep understanding of the female aesthetic, delivering natural, elegant results. Her innovative approach bridges science and beauty, cementing her status as a true leader in aesthetics and skincare innovation worldwide.

Dr Sarah Tonks

(Image credit: Future)

With degrees in both medicine and dentistry, Dr. Sarah Tonks developed a deep appreciation for the delicate architecture of the face and the emotional power of aesthetic treatments. In 2013, she established TLC (The Lovely Clinic) to offer a more thoughtful, honest, and innovative alternative to the 'standard' medispa - instead, TLC focuses on treating people as whole individuals, not just fixing isolated concerns.



Dr. Tonks has performed over 45,000 procedures and built a reputation for her advanced work in threadlifting, regenerative injectables like JULÄINE™, and Sciton™ laser technologies including BBL® HEROic™, MOXI™, and HALO®

Dr Sophie Shotter

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Sophie is the Founder & Medical Director of Illuminate Skin Clinic in Kent and Harley Street, London. Her passion is for helping people to age as the best version of themselves, inside and out. Through a combination of skincare, longevity measures and in clinic treatments, Dr Sophie takes her patients on this journey.

Dr Sophie has been widely recognised in the UK as one of its top injectors by the likes of Tatler, Vogue & Harper’s Bazaar, and works closely with Allergan as part of their International Faculty, as well as being a Key Opinion Leader for numerous other brands. She was proud to be awarded the Aesthetic Medical Practitioner of the Year Award at the Aesthetics Awards, 2023. Dr Sophie also launched a podcast – Age Well with Dr Sophie Shotter – in November 2023, which is already in the top 10% most listened to podcasts globally.

Dr Stephanie Williams

(Image credit: Future)

Multi-award-winning Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams is founder and Medical Director at Eudelo Dermatology & Skin Wellbeing in Central London. She is a GMC registered doctor, German qualified dermatologist, author, international speaker, and key opinion leader in the industry. With a special interest in the management of adult acne, rosacea and skin ageing, Dr Stefanie has published in-depth reports on these topics, and in 2019 she founded Delo Rx, a revolutionary anti-ageing skincare range for women with breakout-prone skin.

Dr Thivi Maruthappu

(Image credit: Future)

Dr Thivi Maruthappu MA PhD FRCP ANutr is a Consultant Dermatologist, Nutritionist and Researcher. As the UK’s first dual-qualified Dermatologist and Nutritionist, her pioneering expertise bridges the gap between diet and skin health.

Fiona Brackenbury

(Image credit: Future)

With a career spanning over 35 years in the Skincare industry, Fiona Brackenbury has worked passionately to become a true expert in her field and one of the authority leaders of skincare in the UK. Fiona has played a multi-faceted role in the skincare industry from treating celebrity clients to designing facials and treatments. With an encyclopedic knowledge of the skin, ingredients, and products, and working with the labs on global product launches & education her passion and heart truly lies in the skincare industry.

Jennifer Rock

(Image credit: Future)

Jennifer Rock is an award-winning skin tutor, dermal facialist and bestselling author, and the CEO and founder of the multi-award-winning Skingredients® skincare range, The Skin Nerd® educational skin platform and Skin Nerd Network®. A regular contributor to national media, TV, radio and newspapers

Madeleine Spencer

(Image credit: Future)

Madeleine Spencer is a journalist and broadcaster who has contributed to titles including The Times, Grazia, Glamour, InStyle, The Independent, Stylist, and The London Standard, as well as offering commentary for the BBC, Sky News, and ITV.

Melanie Grant

(Image credit: Future)

Creating new and modern approaches to skin health, Melanie has distinguished herself as a passionate advocate of innovation and holistic education in the field of aesthetic skin improvement.



Within her practices in Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, New York City and London, Melanie specialises in bespoke treatments designed to improve and enhance the skin. Refining her work for more than 25 years with clients across a range of demanding professions, Melanie is renowned for both her deft touch and refined aesthetic, earning her a devoted following, as well as recognition as an authority in her field.



In 2016, CHANEL Australia announced Melanie as their first official Skin Expert. This was followed by CHANEL USA in 2019.

Michaella Bolder

(Image credit: Future)

Michaella is known for “The Bolder Method” bespoke facial massage treatment. After 17 years of industry experience, she shares her advice and tips with her community both online and in the clinic. Catch her behind the scenes skin prepping for TV, Film and red carpet in between client clinic days.

Nausheen Qureshi

(Image credit: Future)

Nausheen Qureshi is a biochemist and product innovator behind many of the high-profile figures and cosmetic brands worldwide. She is known for her creative formulations and designs technologies and helps manufacture cosmetic products. The beauty products that she designs and creates have won multiple awards worldwide. Her modern upgrades and expertise in product creation, innovation and technology have achieved unprecedented results in independent clinical trials.

Ola Awosika

(Image credit: Future)

Ola blends relatable comedy and expert skincare and beauty knowledge into his brutally honest product reviews, insider tips, and pop culture commentary. From skincare reviews to cultural talking points, he strikes the balance between education and humour, breaking down complex beauty topics in a way that’s approachable and fun.

Paige Tracey

(Image credit: Future)

Paige is the Consumer PR Manager at Soil Association Certification, leading on the consumer education on what organic is, how it answers to consumer’s concerns as well as spotlighting organic brands doing innovative things in the sector. Paige began her career at SA Cert in 2021 on the Organic Beauty and Wellbeing working her way up to becoming Partnerships Manager for Beauty and Textiles. She has been recognised for her strong impact to date in the world of organic, being named one of Natural Product News’s “30 under Thirty” finalists for two years running.

Ruby Hammer

(Image credit: Future)

Ruby Hammer MBE is one of the beauty industry’s most respected and enduring voices, with over four decades of experience as a makeup artist, brand advisor, and product innovator. Renowned for her modern, inclusive approach, she combines deep technical knowledge with a discerning eye for quality and performance. Ruby’s career has spanned editorial shoots, global runways, and television, giving her a rare, 360-degree perspective on what truly works. As a judge for the Marie Claire Skincare Awards, she brings expert insight, integrity, and a passion for intelligent beauty—championing products that deliver both real results and meaningful impact.

Teresa Tarmey

(Image credit: Future)

Teresa Tarmey is one of the UK’s leading skin experts, with over 27 years of experience and more than 50,000 hours of hands-on skin treatments. Known for her results-driven approach, Teresa is trusted by some of the world’s most recognisable faces and industry insiders. Her treatments are celebrated for blending cutting-edge technology with deep skin knowledge, and her namesake product line reflects the same ethos: science-led formulations, real results and expert-level quality. Teresa’s approach focused on healthy skin that looks and feels its best, refined by her many years of experience treating real skin.