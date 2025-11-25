Presenting the Targeted Treatments That Triumphed at the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards

This category champions the problem-solvers of the skincare world. They're the formulas that step in when you get a sudden breakout, the masks that come to the rescue when your eczema flares, and the serums that have been blended specifically to cater to your skin type. The Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judges reviewed an impressive range of entrants this year, and the winners stood out for their innovative ingredients, smart formulation and ability to bring meaningful results.

How were the entries judged?

Earlier this year, we sent every judge on the Marie Claire UK Skin Awards panel a selection of incredible skincare products with a strict set of instructions. Each product must be judged on its efficacy, innovation and packaging. Some of the UK's best dermatologists, doctors, skin experts and journalists spent time rigorously testing and scoring their products so that we could deliver a list of the very best on the market.

Best Firming Serum

Allies of Skin Multi Peptides & GF Advanced Lifting Serum £176 at Cult Beauty We love Allies of Skin for creating hard-working products for the modern "multi-hyphenate", and their Multi Peptides & GF Advanced Lifting Serum really does it all. Alice Hart-Davis, Marie Claire Skin Awards judge and founder of The Tweakments Guide, praised the serum for its high-level ingredients, including growth factors, peptides, and glycolipids.

Best Moisturiser For Combination Skin

Bubble Power Wave Super Hydrating Moisturizer While Bubble may be targeted at teens getting into skincare, their formulas are nothing to be sniffed at. This peptide-rich moisturiser is deeply hydrating and works to maintain healthy skin barrier function. Plus, it's excellent for dry and sensitive skin—an all-rounder, we say.

Best Over-The-Counter Product For Acne Prone Skin

BYOMA Blemish Redness Relief Soothing Toner £12.99 at Cult Beauty Byoma's advanced formulations and price point have continually impressed us at Marie Claire UK HQ, and this Blemish Redness Relief Soothing Toner was a particular standout. Consultant dermatologist, Derrick Phillips, comments: "This toner is genuinely calming and works well even on sensitive skin. It helps to balance without any sting or dryness, leaving the skin feeling soothed, fresh and comfortable after use."

Best Acne Patches

CeraVe Blemish Barrier Patches £9 at Boots Blemish Barrier Patches are practical products that need to perform, and CeraVe's version does exactly that. Our Beauty Editor, Nessa Humayun, states that they do exactly what they say on the tin: "You can trust that they will work, and they don't stand out too much on the face either. Win win."

Best Serum for Mature Skin

Dior Dior Capture Le Sérum £79.20 at Sephora Dior’s Capture Le Sérum left our judges genuinely impressed, with Dr Ash Soni, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, noting, “The science is very robust,” while Alice Hart-Davis praised the brand’s commitment to true innovation. The formula was inspired by regenerative medicine and calls upon technology that promotes revitilisation and cells' ability to produce collagen. Combined with the elegant packaging, this serum delivers luxury backed by serious skincare science.

Best Moisturiser For Blemish-Prone Skin

Dr Sam's Flawless Moisturiser Intense £22 at Sephora Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense is a barrier-repair hero and everyday essential—“one of the gentlest yet most effective” formulas, according to Fiona Brackenbury—designed to hydrate, calm redness-prone skin without clogging pores, thanks to intelligent ingredients such as Sunflower Shoot Extract that restores NAD, as well as ceramides, probiotics and ectoin to soothe inflammation.

Best Moisturiser For Sensitive Skin

Dr Althea 345 Relief Cream £19.79 at Boots Packed with niacinamide, resveratrol and Opuntia Ficus-Indica Stem Extract, this calming 345 Relief Cream from Dr Althea tackles multiple concerns from regulating sebum to helping to fade dark spots and strengthening the skin's moisture barrier. "I found it instantly calming and got rid of my tightness. Very gentle and soothing, sinks in fast but leaves the skin plump,” noted Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judge Amelia Yeomans.

Best Neck & Décolletage Cream

Endor Technologies Neck and Décolleté Cream £64 at Elénzia “This cream really works! The texture and consistency are beautiful, and I noticed a real difference in my skin, even other people commented.” Facialist and judge Donna Ryan’s verdict says it all. The Elénzia Neck & Décolleté Cream contains hyaluronic acid, encapsulated vitamin C and rosehip oil to leave the delicate neck and chest area smoother, healthier and velvety soft.

Best Eye Cream For Fine Lines

Innbeauty Project Extreme Cream Firming & Contouring Refillable Eye Cream £49 at Sephora The Innbeauty Project Extreme Eye Cream has impressed our judges with its impressive performance and luxurious texture—“it feels nourishing and hydrating, it does leave the skin around the eyes feeling smooth and moisturised, and refreshed,” said Dr Elizabeth Hawkes, consultant ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgeon. It's also hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and safe for contact lens wearers, making it the perfect choice for everyone who wants to up their eye cream game.

Best Moisturiser For Dry Skin

Keats Beauty The Moisturising Cream £29 at Keats Beauty Keats’ The Moisturising Cream is a rich, cushiony formula that delivers serious nourishment—“rich, deeply moisturising and left my skin feeling much softer,” noted Dr Derrick Phillips, consultant dermatologist, who recommends it especially for dry skin or post-retinoid recovery. Aesthetician and skincare expert Alicia Lartey praised its luxe feel and how it “actually moisturises your skin without leaving you looking greasy,” adding that it’s excellent under long-wear makeup. “Truly a delight to use—I just can’t get enough of it,” she said.

Best Prescription-Strength Product For Rosacea

Klira The Klira Special £75 at Klira Tailored to your unique skin profile using Klira's SkinSize test, The Klira Special is a bespoke, prescription-level night treatment formulated in a London lab and delivered to your door within 48 hours. Designed to replace multiple products and steps, it combines peak-potency actives like azelaic acid, ceramides, hydroquinone, and even prescription-only tretinoin—all blended into a bespoke formula.

Best Moisuriser For Redness

Made of More Salvation. Rescue Balm £45 at Made of More Made of More’s Rescue Balm is an ultra-rich, fragrance-free emollient created for very dry, peri-menopausal skin. Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams called it “an effective, ultra-rich emollient” thanks to ingredients like caprylic/capric triglyceride, hemp seed oil and ceramides, while Dr Cristina Psomadakis, consultant dermatologist, noted that its thick texture makes it ideal for targeting very dry spots or short-term barrier repair, with blurring ingredients “people with older skin may appreciate.” A deeply replenishing option when skin needs intense moisutre.

Best Moisturiser For Mature Skin

Marie Veronique All Day Age-Delay Emulsion £95.53 at marieveronique.com Marie Veronique’s All Day Age Delay Emulsion stands out for its innovation and efficacy. As Dr Alia Ahmed, consultant dermatologist, puts it, it’s “easy to apply and gentle on the skin,” while aesthetic doctor Dr Marwa Ali describes it as “an all-rounder that delivers on every front: check, check, check.” A skincare multitasker that truly earns its place in the top spot.

Best Moisturiser For Dull Skin

Medik8 Advanced Pro-Collagen+ Peptide Cream £79 at Look Fantastic Medik8’s Advanced Pro-Collagen Peptide Cream is a gentle, deeply hydrating everyday moisturiser that quickly became a favourite among our judges. “I’ve been using this for a while and I love it… It’s the perfect everyday moisturiser,” said Yeomans, who praised its fragrance-free formula, zero irritation and added protective benefits. A reliable, comfortable daily option for skin that likes a little extra support.

Best Eye Cream For Depuffing

Pixi Detoxifeye Serum Eye Serum £22 at Look Fantastic Pixi’s DetoxifEYE Serum is a lightweight, affordable eye treatment that impressed our judges for both design and performance. Dr Hawkes praised it as “a well-designed, affordable product that works effectively,” highlighting its fast-absorbing texture that hydrates without heaviness and the metal roll-on applicator that delivers a refreshing cooling effect.

Best Prescription-Strength Product For Acne-Prone Skin

Skin+Me The Daily Doser £29.99 at Skin+Me Skin+Me’s personalised Anti-Acne Treatment Cream impressed our judges for its effectiveness and accessibility. Lartey called it “one of the best things to ever come out of this industry,” noting how it “created access to acne treatments for so many of my clients.” Facialist and skin expert Debbie Thomas highlighted its custom-made formula, blending proven actives like tretinoin, azelaic acid, niacinamide and prescription-strength antibiotics, delivered in a clever twist-dose applicator.

Best Treatment For Pigmentation

Skin Rocks The Hyperpigmentation Serum £85 at Skin Rocks Skin Rocks’ Hyperpigmentation Serum takes an innovative, holistic approach to one of skincare’s most stubborn concerns. As Jennifer Rock, Marie Claire UK Skin Awards judge and founder of The Skin Nerd, noted, it’s “a welcome delight for over-the-counter skincare,” addressing multiple pigment pathways with a preventive approach rather than relying on the traditional exfoliation-only route. She praised its “lightweight, cooling” texture, clear instructions, standout clinical results, and “remarkable before and afters” that speak to the product's efficacy.

Best Moisturiser For Oily Skin

Tatcha The Dewy Milk Moisturiser £61 at Sephora Tatcha’s The Dewy Milk Moisturiser delivers exactly what it promises: balanced, breathable hydration. “This formula does exactly what it says on the tin,” said Lartey, who appreciated that the brand “created something more lightweight.” Dr Phillips agreed, describing it as “a rich, deeply hydrating moisturiser that doesn’t feel heavy,” leaving skin smooth, dewy and comfortably hydrated all day without greasiness.

Best Moisturiser For Barrier Repair

Thank You Farmer Rice Pure Barrier Capsule Cream £24 at Cult Beauty Thank You Farmer’s Rice Pure Barrier Capsule Cream is a gentle, soothing formula designed to calm and support a compromised skin barrier. Dr Psomadakis praised its “great ingredients for sensitive skin to help calm an irritated skin barrier,” noting that it’s “a great option and not particularly greasy.”

Best Eye Cream For Dark Circles

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream £7.95 at Look Fantastic The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream is a straightforward, effective formula powered by caffeine and peptides. Dr Hawkes described it as “a simple and effective option,” praising its lightweight, fragrance-free texture and affordability, making it an ideal starter eye cream for everyday use.

Best Spot Treatment

The Ordinary Sulfur 10% Powder-To-Cream Concentrate £9 at Look Fantastic The Ordinary’s Sulfur 10% Powder-to-Cream Concentrate is a powder-to-cream treatment that calls upon sulfur’s clarifying benefits to help reduce excess oil, calm redness and target breakouts quickly and effectively. It's affordable, effective and fast-acting, making it a favourite among our judges and a smart addition to any targeted skincare routine.

Best Eczema Product

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray £28 at Sephora Tower 28’s SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is a smart, minimalist mist designed for stressed, red or breakout-prone skin. Powered by stabilised hypochlorous acid (an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial agent) it helps calm redness, support your skin barrier and soothe flare-ups.

