London fashion fans, you’re in luck—Prada Mode, the luxury label’s immersive pop-up experience, is returning to the city. From 17–19th October (or 15–16th October if you’re on the Private Members Club list), expect talks, conversations, film screenings, performances and DJ sets, all exploring the theme of spectatorship.

Think: a workshop on absurdist expansions delving into the work of artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset (the creative minds behind the iconic Prada Marfa faux store set in the Chihuahuan Desert, Texas). Daily film screenings including Yannick by Quentin Dupieux, Annette by Leos Carax, and Goodbye, Dragon Inn by Tsai Ming-Liang. Plus, a cinematic installation titled The Audience will showcase a looping, dreamlike film written by Elmgreen & Dragset, complete with lifelike sculptures seated in the audience—the theme of spectatorship front and centre.

(Image credit: Prada)

“Being part of an audience in a cinema or theatre implies being one of many, of sharing an experience, a moment within a spatial choreography,” say the artistic duo of the installation’s inspiration. “In The Audience, that shared experience becomes visible and the audience becomes part of the narrative itself,” they add—making us all the more intrigued about what we’ll experience between 15–19 October.

For art and culture enthusiasts, Prada Mode London coincides with Frieze, slotting seamlessly into an already packed week of creative activations across the city. You’ll find it at Town Hall, a newly restored events space in the heart of King’s Cross.

Just don’t expect to turn up on the day. As with all Prada Mode activations—with past editions in Miami, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Shanghai and Moscow proving particularly popular— it’s best to register in advance via the Prada Mode website. Interest is sure to be high, so you’ll want to be quick to secure your spot.

Prada Mode London will be open to the public across the 17th-19th of October at Town Hall in Kings Cross, be sure to secure your spot at Pradamodelondon.com