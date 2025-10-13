If there's one beauty treatment I can't go without, it's a lash lift. I absolutely love leaving the mascara alone and achieving that glossy, natural eyelash look that lasts weeks. I'm also partial to a brow lamination for full, bushy-looking brows. But I can't lie: since having these treatments regularly, I've definitely seen (and felt) their impact on my lash and brow hairs. They tend to feel a lot more brittle and dry due to the repeated use of chemicals, so finding ways to maintain hydration and strength has become a new passion project. Enter: the Shavata Singh x Revitalash Lash & Brow Facial, which aims to restore lash and brow hair to its former glory.

What is the lash and brow facial exactly?

The treatment harnesses the power of Revitalash's Lash & Brow Masque, which is infused with a series of hydrating and strengthening ingredients. Most notably, the formula contains biotin, vitamin E, trehalose and a tri-flora complex of ginseng, gleditsia and white nettle; all to fortify hair, restore strength and bring back shine.

During the appointment, you will first have any makeup removed, before the mask is generously applied on the lash and brow hair and cling-film is applied in order for the ingredients to work more effectively and more quickly. You are left to relax for around 10-15 minutes, in which time you'll be offered a shoulder and head massage.

Once the product is removed, lashes and brows are brushed and prepared. You also have the option to add on any suitable additional brow and lash services afterwards, such as a brow tidy-up or application of Revitalash's mascara, liner or serums.

Speaking about the treatment, Singh noted: "We’ve [Singh and Revitalash] created a treatment that not only elevates beauty but restores health and confidence to lashes and brows in a way that has never been done before in the UK."

How can it benefit your hairs?

The treatment has specifically been designed to hydrate and strengthen the eyelash and eyebrow hair, making it particularly handy for people like me who tend to experience dryness and fall-out. Hair that is often put through chemical treatments like LVL and lamination can become dehydrated, as their natural oils can be stripped due to over-processing.

For me, the results were evident pretty quickly, meaning this is a treatment that offers instant gratification and pay-off. My lashes felt a lot softer and fluffier, and also just made my eyes 'pop' a little more, even without any makeup or a recent lash lift.

My brows also felt replenished and looked somewhat thicker. Both my eyebrows and eyelashes looked better than usual with brow pomade and mascara, meaning the effects of the treatment can amplify your usual habits, too.

What this treatment did most was remind me just how important it is to give your hair here as much care as you would other areas. I am super invested in treating my skin and hair to masks and top quality ingredients, so why would I not do the same for my brows and lashes when they go through so much?

I would recommend this treatment if you have a bit of extra cash to spend, although if you'd rather stick to at-home care, you can invest in the Revitalash Lash & Brow Masque for £46 and recreate it at home.

Where can you have it done?

The Brow and Lash Facial is available at Shavata Singh's The Brow Studio exclusively, which has outposts across the UK. I had mine done in Harvey Nichols in London. The treatment takes 20-25 minutes, and costs £25 per area.