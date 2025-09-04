Longevity Serums Are Skincare’s New Obsession—Experts Break Down the Complex Science Behind Them

It's no secret that the skincare industry holds anti-ageing in high esteem, but beauty consumers have been steadily rejecting the idea that younger = better. However, a new buzzword has entered the zeitgeist, and it signals an intriguing shift in how we take care of our complexion. Enter: longevity serums.

Longevity has influenced the various ways we treat our body, from our exercise routines to the foods we eat. And now, it's coming for our skincare. In theory, it seems like a healthier approach to ageing that promotes taking care of our skin without unrealistic expectations of how our appearance changes over time. But how do longevity serums differ from previously marketed anti-ageing 'solutions'?

"Longevity does not promise to conquer ageing, but to allow you to live in good health for as long as possible," says Dr Olivier Courtin-Clarins, managing director of Clarins and son of Clarins Founder Jacques Courtin.

I spoke to several skincare experts to find out exactly what longevity serums do for our skin, as well as how effective they really are, and the key ingredients to pay attention to if you want to add a dose of longevity to your everyday routine.

What does longevity mean when it comes to health, wellness and beauty?

"Longevity goes beyond living longer—it is about maintaining optimal health, organ function, and appearance over time," explains Professor Dr. Michael Detmar, MD. - lymphatic expert and co-founder of IRAYE skincare. "In skin health, it means preserving cellular vitality, structural integrity, firmness and youthful radiance as we age. Longevity is the balance between cellular repair, detoxification, and regeneration—and increasingly, the skin’s lymphatic system is proving central to that equation."

Can skincare help with skin longevity?

"Longevity serums can absolutely play a supportive role in skin health, provided they are formulated with ingredients backed by science," says Dr Alexis Granite, Dual Board-Certified Consultant Dermatologist and founder of Joonbyrd. "While no serum can halt ageing entirely, targeted formulations can help support skin function, improve texture, and minimise visible signs of ageing over the long term. Think of them less as quick fixes and more as investments in your skin’s future.

"When developing my brand Joonbyrd, we came up with the proprietary ALXmd04™ Technology built on four formulation pillars designed to optimise skin metabolism, support the barrier and reduce the signs of stress— including hardworking actives (biomimetic and biotechnological ingredients to enhance skin function), microbiome support (to fortify the barrier and balance skin flora), botanical extracts (rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds), and functional enhancers (adaptogens and functional mushrooms that tap into the skin–mind connection). This takes the product beyond surface results; they are investments in the skin’s long-term vitality."

What does the skin need to ensure longevity?

"For true skin longevity, you need more than healthy collagen and sufficient hydration. The skin requires efficient cellular detox, healthy microcirculation and oxygenation, inhibition of inflammation, and a strong barrier function," says Dr Detmar. "The lymphatic system plays a pivotal role in all of these, yet declines with age. By reactivating lymphatic flow, you are supporting the skin’s natural renewal cycles at a foundational level."

Dr Courtin-Clarins also notes that "to target the biological mechanisms involved in skin longevity, it is vital that we reduce the various skin stressors." Clarins does this in its products by including SPF and anti-pollution ingredients, which work to prevent damage rather than attempting to reverse it.

"Skin longevity is really about consistency and protection," says Dr Granite. "The skin needs daily defence against external stressors—most importantly, ultraviolet (UV) radiation and pollution—both of which accelerate ageing. It also requires a well-functioning barrier to retain hydration and fend off irritation. Beyond that, skin benefits from regular cell turnover, collagen support and a calm, balanced inflammatory response. Lifestyle factors—sleep, nutrition, stress management—also directly impact how well the skin ages.

In short, the skin requires a holistic approach to skincare, which longevity serums can certainly help with. However, basic measures like sun protection and barrier support play a pivotal part too.

What are the key ingredients needed for skin longevity?

"Cleansing, gentle exfoliation and a hydrating routine that incorporates antioxidants for environmental aggressor protection, alongside pro-ageing ingredients such as peptides and retinol is a great place to start to support skin health from head to toe," says Dr Granite. "The foundation always begins with broad-spectrum sunscreen, which is non-negotiable. Beyond that, antioxidants like vitamin C, niacinamide and resveratrol protect against oxidative damage."

Longevity serums come in when you want to give your skin an extra boost with various ingredients in one handy product. "In addition to well-known actives like niacinamide, retinol, and vitamin C, true longevity requires bioactive ingredients that stimulate the skin’s vascular and lymphatic networks," explains Dr Detmar.

As well as expert-recommended serums with the benefits outlined above, we've rounded up our favourite longevity serums to help you on your skin health journey.