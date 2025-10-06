Just as we wouldn’t reach for summer sandals in the depths of winter, our warm-weather skincare favourites often fall short once the seasons shift. As temperatures drop and indoor heating kicks in, skin can start to feel tighter, drier and more reactive—clear signs it’s time to rethink your routine.

“The transition from summer to autumn is one of the most overlooked when it comes to skincare,” says Melody Yuan, founder of Skin Cupid, the UK’s leading destination for Korean skincare. “In warmer months, lightweight, refreshing textures are often enough to hydrate and protect. But once the air becomes cooler and drier, skin needs richer, barrier-strengthening formulas that lock in moisture and defend against the elements.”

Dr Cristina Psommadakis, Consultant Dermatologist and Klira Medical Director, agrees. “A moisturiser is useful because it provides a layer of protection against the outside environment—and everyone needs that,” she explains. “Humidity changes, environmental factors such as wind, and even your skin’s natural tendency to become drier can weaken the barrier, so a moisturiser acts as that extra shield to protect and support it.”

According to Yuan, the key isn’t a complete overhaul but a few small, strategic swaps—think gentler cleansers, hydrating toners and ceramide-rich creams—that keep the complexion balanced, calm and resilient right through to winter.

Here’s what the Marie Claire beauty team are swapping in and out to safeguard their skin this season.

“Barrier repair is my winter skincare non-negotiable”

"My skincare focus as we head into winter is always about bolstering my skin barrier. Colder temperatures combined with indoor heating and reduced humidity can quickly take its toll on the skin barrier, and I often notice dry patches and a newfound intolerance to products that were previously fine. In fact, that familiar sting from a serum or tightness after cleansing is usually my first clue that my skin barrier needs some TLC.

To help, I tend to gravitate towards products with ceramides, to restore that crucial lipid layer, and centella asiatica (otherwise known as CICA) to help calm and repair stressed-out skin. This year, I'm loving Ongredients Centella Asiatica Skin Barrier Calming Lotion.It's very lightweight yet exceptionally nourishing thanks to CICA, NB P-Complex (a blend of four fermented ingredients) and peptides to prevent moisture loss. Within a couple of days of using it, I noticed less irritation and my skin felt comfortable all day long." - Lottie Winter, Beauty Director

ONGREDIENTS Centella Asiatica Skin Barrier Calming Lotion £19.95 at Skin Cupid

"I turn to SPF that goes the extra mile"

"It’s always tempting to think SPF is only for summer, but UV rays are present all year round—and they’re one of the biggest culprits behind premature ageing and pigmentation. Even on grey, chilly days, I make sure sunscreen is the final step in my morning routine, but as the autumn sets it, I always switch to a more nourishing, multi-tasking formula.

Lately, I’ve been using The Dayscript by Klira, a clever 7-in-1 SPF50 PA++++ that makes daily protection completely effortless. It replaces multiple steps with one intelligent formula, delivering hydration, collagen support and antioxidant defence alongside advanced UV protection. I love the silky, primer-like finish—it makes makeup glide on smoothly, and because it’s dermatologist-designed, it never clogs pores or causes irritation. So far, it's doing a great job at keeping my skin protected, hydrated and glowing, no matter how dark the mornings are getting." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

"The luxe moisturiser that never lets me down"

"My skin is very sensitive to the change of seasons, and so as soon as I detect a chill in the air, I swap out my summer moisturiser for something more heavy duty. For the past few years, I’ve relied on Tata Harper’s Creme Riché—it’s creamy, luxurious, and locks in moisture beautifully—leaving me with soft, supple and more nourished feeling skin after just one use. I know it’s on the pricier side, but I’ve never used a more effective winter cream. Plus, one pot usually lasts me just over three months... So it's not too painful on my wallet.” - Nessa Humayun, Beauty Editor

"Gentle cleansing is my skin saviour"

"My skin tends to feel and appear less oily during the colder months, so I like to switch to a gentler cleanser to ensure I'm not stripping or dehydrating my face. My top choice is always the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser —it removes everything but actually hydrates too, and it never triggers my acne. I also introduce an overnight mask into my routine once or twice a week to get ahead of dehydration and dullness. RéVive's Rescue Balm Overnight Mask is like getting a salon facial. I wake up with a totally renewed complexion that's plump, dewy, and extremely glowy. The thick, nourishing texture also makes it a joy to apply in the evenings. It's pricey, but the results are more than worth it." - Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor