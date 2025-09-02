Korean Toner Pads Are My Ultimate Skincare Flex—Here's 5 Formulas I Can't Get Enough Of

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, few things can seem as unassuming as the humble cotton round. That is, until K-Beauty rebrands them as the ultimate hybrid product, deserving of a category of their own.

Enter: Korean toner pads, the serum-soaked discs that come pre-drenched in lightweight, essence-like solutions. Whether your complexion is feeling a little dull, dehydrated or irritated, these multi-tasking pads work as an instant pick-me-up, leaving the skin replenished, balanced and glowier than ever.

As a journalist who specialises in all things K-Beauty, I can personally attest to their efficacy. In fact, I've been using toner pads for a while now and I can hardly imagine my routine without them. My favourite part is that when left on, they can even double as a custom sheet mask—a task that’s made even easier since most toner pads can be stretched out to fit your exact face contours.

(Image credit: Future)

As I’ve learnt from interviewing celebrity Korean makeup artists, toner pads are also a backstage essential for that glow-boosting skin prep. A little trick I’ve picked up from watching countless masterclasses is to alternate between different formulas strategically. For example, you can place soothing pads with centella asiatica or azelaic acid on your cheeks to minimise redness and prioritise collagen or PDRN-infused formulas (that's Polydeoxyribonucleotide, or salmon DNA) for areas like forehead and chin.

That's not to say my journey with Korean toner pads has alway been straightforward. Through trial and error, I’ve had to sift through dozens of formulas to find those that genuinely deliver. Never one to gatekeep, here is my definitive edit of my top five ride-or-die toner pads that stuck with me through the years, rain or shine. I’ve also consulted Dr. Christine Hall, K-Beauty expert and general practitioner in medical aesthetics at TakTouk Clinic, to share the lowdown on everything you need to know about toner pads.

What are the benefits of using Korean toner pads?

"Toner pads serve multiple purposes: they can be used like a traditional toner, gently sweeping across the face to remove residual impurities, or they can be placed directly on the skin and left on as a quick sheet mask for an intense hydration boost in targeted or problem areas," shares Dr. Hall.

"When left on the skin for a few minutes, toner pads work by providing deep hydration and allowing the active ingredients (including humectants) to penetrate more effectively before they have the chance to evaporate," she explains.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Dr. Hall, "many toner pads are also dual-sided, with a textured side that offers gentle physical exfoliation, removing dead skin cells and encouraging cell turnover."

"This helps refine the skin's texture and enhances the absorption of subsequent products. The smooth side of the pad, in contrast, provides hydration and calms the skin, delivering a balanced approach for both exfoliation and hydration in a single step," she adds.

What are some of the key ingredients seen in Korean toner pads?

As far as ingredients go, Dr. Hall shares that "some of the key components worth considering include niacinamide (a multi-tasking vitamin that brightens skin, reduces inflammation and minimises pores), PDRN (a salmon DNA-derived compound that helps repair damaged skin, boost hydration, and stimulate collagen) and tranexamic acid to target hyperpigmentation and dark spots."

Elsewhere, "some Korean toner pads are infused with AHAs and BHA, which can gently exfoliate the skin, improve texture and purify pores, making them great for acne-prone or oily skin types" she adds.

And if your skin leans more sensitive, Dr. Hall recommends formulas enriched with "centella asiatica (cica) to help soothe inflammation and support the skin barrier."

How often should I use toner pads?

According to Dr. Hall, you should ideally aim to "use toner pads right after cleansing, either once or twice a day, depending on your skin’s needs."

Whether you choose to swipe the pads across the face or use them as a quick sheet mask, Dr. Hall recommends also spreading the formula down on the neck or chest to maximise the benefits.

"Once done, always follow up with your choice of serum, moisturiser and SPF (in the morning). And never overdo exfoliating formulas—more isn’t always better," she adds.

The best Korean toner pads, tried & tested

1. Anua PDRN 100 Hyaluronic Acid Glow Pads

Anua PDRN 100 Hyaluronic Acid Glow Pads £17 at Boots Every K-Beauty enthusiast knows that PDRN is the latest and hottest buzz-worthy skincare ingredient, and with good reason. Apart from supporting your skin barrier and delivering an instant boost of hydration, it also helps accelerate the skin's natural healing process, making it a must for acne-prone skin. And these toner pads from ANUA is one of the easiest way to implement PDRN in your daily regimen. Made from peptide-infused fabric, each pad is soaked in a nourishing formula to deliver lasting hydration, making it a must for drier complexions.

2. Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0

Medicube Zero Pore Pad 2.0 £24 at LookFantastic Now, if you're after gentle exfoliation, consider this best-selling formula from Medicube, which is powered by an AHA fruit complex, salicylic and lactic acids to minimise the pores and purify the skin. Better yet, it also comes infused with the brand's anti-sebum complex that will help control shine, leaving you with a smooth and balanced complexion. I love that it comes with 70 pads in total, which means it can easily last me a lot longer (since I only use 2-3 pads at a time). Although I don't have oily or acne-prone skin, it still does a superb job at exfoliating the skin without compromising my skin barrier.

3. Skinfood Carrot Carotene Calming Water Pad

Skinfood Carrot Carotene Calming Water Pad £18 at Amazon As someone who has rosacea, I rely on these soothing toner pads from Skinfood whenever my skin feels a little inflamed or irritated. I first learned about this clever formula from my Korean friend, who claimed that it's one of the top best-sellers at Olive Young (AKA South Korea's Sephora equivalent). Offering an incredibly nourishing yet lightweight feel these toner pads are formulated with carrot carotene, which is an antioxidant derived from natural carrot seed oil that also has great hydrating and calming benefits. I can always count on it to instantly revive dull complexion, leaving me with pillowy soft skin from first use.

4. Numbuzin No.5 Toner Pads

Numbuzin No.5 Toner Pads £16 at Amazon There aren't many brightening toner pads that can beat the efficacy of my trusty heroes from Numbuzin. What I love about them is that they feature double-sided pads (one smooth jelly side and another textured side for gentle physical exfoliation). Enriched with glutathione, this formula excels at improving skin tone and fading hyperpigmentation — all thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties. Elsewhere, it also comes infused with other brightening components, including vitamin C, niacinamide, and tranexamic acid. And if that wasn't enough, it's also formulated with PHA and LHA to help exfoliate dead skin cells without resulting in any irritation. Needless to say, these toner pads have rightfully earned their spot in my morning routine.

5. Mediheal Collagen Ampoule Pad