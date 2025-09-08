A Practical Guide to Getting Your Hands on Tretinoin—the Fastest-Acting, Strongest Form of Retinol

If you're into skincare, you likely know all about the incredible powers of vitamin A—commonly referred to in the industry as retinoids, retinols and retinals. They are the only scientifically-proven way to reduce the signs of ageing, as they work on a cellular level, increasing cell turnover, stimulating the production of collagen and reducing inflammation. This, by and by, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, helps treat and prevent acne, fades dark marks and improves the texture and firmness of skin.

Today, there are hundreds of retinoids on the market, but dermatologists have long crowned tretinoin as the gold standard. This prescription-only product is the fastest-acting and strongest form of retinoid we have today, thanks to the fact that it already comes in the active form of vitamin A. As consultant dermatologist Dr Derrick Phillips explains: "Both retinol and tretinoin are forms of vitamin A, but they work a little differently. Retinol needs to be converted by the skin into Retinaldehyde (Retinal) and then into tretinoin before it becomes active. Tretinoin, on the other hand, is already in its active form, so your skin can use it immediately. That’s why tretinoin is more potent and effective, while retinol tends to be gentler but slower-acting."

Tretinoin was first approved in 1983 in the UK as a treatment for acne—and it is still largely prescribed for this reason—but doctors found that it also produced incredible improvements when it came to skin condition and anti-ageing concerns. Sold? Ahead is our practical guide on how to get your mitts on tretinoin and how to determine if it's right for you.

So you want to get into tretinoin—now what?

"The first port of call if you’re interested in starting tretinoin is to speak with a doctor," Dr Phillips advises. "In the UK, Tretinoin is only available on prescription, which is important because it should be tailored to your skin type and concerns, and monitored to minimise irritation and side effects."

Where can you purchase tretinoin?

If you're looking to be prescribed tretinoin, your healthcare provider or dermatologist will assess your skin concerns to determine if it is a suitable treatment for you. Once prescribed, it can be dispensed through specialist skincare chemists or reputable online pharmacies. Dr Phillips stresses that it is important to avoid unregulated sources, as the quality and safety of the product can’t be guaranteed.

You can also get tretinoin online in the UK by going through prescription skincare brands, which feature the ingredient. If you're going this route, you will likely have to complete a free online consultation with the brand's clinical team and share pictures of your skin—they will then determine if it's a fit for your concerns, and can personalise the strength. See popular providers and prescription services listed below:

Dermatica prescribes tretinoin at concentrations from 0.015% to 0.1%

prescribes tretinoin at concentrations from 0.015% to 0.1% Skin and Me prescribes tretinoin up to 0.03% tretinoin

prescribes tretinoin up to 0.03% tretinoin Klira prescribes tretinoin, ranging from 0.01% to 0.05% or higher

In practices like Dr Phillips', however, dermatologists often work with a formulating chemist to create bespoke creams and gels at strengths beyond those usually available commercially. This means that treatment can be matched more precisely to an individual’s skin type and concern.

How do you start using tretinoin?

"The best way to start Tretinoin is gently," says the dermatologist. "I usually recommend beginning with the lowest strength, 0.025%, applied just one or two nights per week. As your skin adjusts, you can gradually increase the frequency. If your doctor works with a formulating chemist, they may be able to create a more bespoke concentration tailored to your skin type and concern. Always moisturise afterwards to minimise irritation, and avoid layering Tretinoin with acids or other harsh exfoliants. It should only be used at night, as sunlight breaks it down and makes it less effective."

What can you expect after using tretinoin?

Dr Phillips explains: "One day after starting Tretinoin, you are unlikely to see any visible changes, although your skin may feel a little dry or tight. After a week, mild redness, peeling or dryness is common as your skin begins to adjust. By one month, most people start to tolerate Tretinoin better and may notice a fresher, smoother texture and a subtle brightness. With consistent use over a year, the benefits become clear: fine lines soften, pigmentation evens out, and the skin looks healthier overall."