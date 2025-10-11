What to Read This International Day of the Girl

At Marie Claire UK, standing up for girls and women isn’t reserved for just one day — it’s a commitment we uphold all year long. From amplifying voices that challenge injustice to spotlighting trailblazers breaking barriers, we’re constantly championing progress, equality, and empowerment.

This International Day of the Girl, we’re revisiting some of the most powerful and important stories we’ve shared over the past 12 months — stories that have sparked conversation, inspired change, and reminded us why the fight for gender equality is far from over.

As research from Plan International reveals that a quarter of UK adults believe progress on gender equality is bad for men, we're reminded that while conversations around masculinity are growing — with 61% of young UK men engaging online — not all influence is positive. Harmful narratives still thrive, too often at the expense of women and girls: 31% of UK adults believe misogyny has increased in the past three years. Over half say legal protections for women have stalled or worsened. Nearly half feel that career opportunities for women are going backwards.

These stories are a reminder that progress is not promised — it must be protected, pushed for, and never taken for granted.

Read on for some of our top stories from the past year.