While air pollution levels may have slowed in some areas over recent years, they are still a huge concern. A recent report estimated that air pollution contributed towards 30,000 deaths in the UK in 2025 and cost over £27 billion annually. In other words, the situation is still pretty serious.

And while health concerns are of course front and centres of our minds, beauty experts have shown concern for the impact this may all be having on our skin, too. For this reason, new power-players in the pollution-proof category have slowly been rising in popularity—most notably, the buzzworthy ingredient malachite.

What is malachite?

You may know malachite best as a gemstone—its distinctive green hue makes it a popular choice in jewellery. But it also boasts impressive skincare benefits (more on those later), making it far more versatile than you might expect.

"Malachite is a naturally green mineral that can be processed into a safe extract for cosmetic use. In skincare, it is valued for its strong antioxidant activity," explains Dermatologist Dr Aiza Jamil at Sk:n Manchester.

What are the key skincare benefits of malachite?

In skincare, malachite acts as a potent antioxidant, but perhaps not in the way we are most familiar with. "It works differently from classic antioxidants such as vitamin C by enhancing the skin’s own cellular defence systems and supporting natural detoxification pathways," says Jamil. "This makes it particularly effective at protecting the skin from daily environmental stressors."

It therefore acts as an excellent pollution protectant, helping to defend the skin against oxidative stress caused by environmental aggressors such as pollution and UV exposure. This means malachite is an excellent skincare ingredient to incorporate into your routine if you live in the city or a high-pollution area. We know exposure to environmental aggressors in the modern world can accelerate ageing, meaning protection is key in longevity defence.

"By bolstering the skin’s antioxidant capacity, it helps prevent premature ageing, including the development of fine lines, dullness, and loss of elasticity," notes Jamil. "Additionally, due to its copper content, malachite may support collagen and elastin production, which are essential for firm, healthy skin. Its protective and strengthening actions also help to calm inflammation and reinforce the skin barrier, leaving skin looking smoother, more radiant, and more resilient over time."

Who should try malachite?

"It's a promising option for those with normal, dry, or mature skin, as well as individuals frequently exposed to urban stressors like UV rays and pollution," says Dermatologist Dr Shin-Young Cho at Future Care Medical. If skin ageing is a concern for you, malachite is also a brilliant option to try.

However, malachite may not be suitable for everybody. "Those with very sensitive skin, eczema, or an impaired barrier should be cautious, as mineral complexes can sometimes trigger irritation," Cho confirms, adding that "anyone using strong actives such as high-dose vitamin C or exfoliating acids may want to avoid layering malachite at the same time, and individuals who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or prone to metal sensitivities should consult their dermatologist before use."

How to use malachite in your skincare routine

"Malachite extract is most commonly incorporated into serums, moisturisers, and masks, often as part of formulations designed for anti-ageing, pollution defence, or overall skin resilience," confirms Jamil. It's a pretty versatile and dynamic ingredient, meaning it's easy to fit into most routines at a step that suits you.

A cleanser like Oskia's, for example, is a great option, particularly as it's targeted to protect skin from pollution. Cho also likes creams such as Collistar’s Collagen + Malachite Cream Balm, which "pairs the mineral [malachite] with plant collagen to improve firmness and hydration."

It's worth trying a specialised serum, too. Cho likes the Environ Malachite-NP Complex Seriénce Night Serum, which pairs malachite with peptides for overnight repair. Torriden’s DIVE-IN range also spotlights the ingredient, from its serum to the sheet mask.