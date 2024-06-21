Trust us, The Ordinary's impact on the skincare industry is undeniable—these are the 8 must-try products

At times, it’s hard to believe that the best The Ordinary products have been around for less than a decade. As such a mainstay of today's skincare space, it feels as though this brand launched further back than 2016. But that is indeed when these ingredient-led, minimalistic packaging-clad formulas first sprung onto the scene.

It’s not a stretch to say that The Ordinary has had a significant impact on the skincare industry. The price tags were—and still are—relatively accessible, many of them under £10. As its popularity grew, so too did the widespread understanding that spending lots of money isn’t always necessary for an efficacious skincare routine.

With its ingredient-led product names, the brand also played a role in the greater awareness and knowledge of today’s skincare shoppers. Where once only the really committed skincare enthusiasts knew the function of hyaluronic acid or salicylic acid on an ingredients list, these kinds of actives are now standard skincare chat.

Prices have increased across the beauty industry, but The Ordinary has managed to stay true to its affordable roots; I’d say the majority of its range still falls below £20. I’ve tried quite a few of them in my time—as has Marie Claire’s Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas—and these are the eight we think are well worth a try.

The best The Ordinary products to shop now

1. The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% B5 Specifications Product type: Serum

One of the brand's top 10 best selling products, this is a great entry serum for people who want to reap hyaluronic acid’s much-talked about hydrating benefits for the first time (in case you’ve never heard the stat before, it can famously hold 1,000x its own weight in water). It's also ideal for those who don’t want to spend much money on a hydrating serum, or both of the above. It’s fairly fluid in terms of consistency and layers well with other serums, though can feel ever so slightly sticky initially; I find applying it to damp skin remedies this.

2. The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

The Ordinary has a few cleansers in its portfolio, but its Squalane Cleanser is arguably the most famous (it’s also a top 10 best seller). Designed to remove makeup, it’s lovely to use—the formula is fuss-free, the texture is lovely and it comes in a satisfying squeezy tube. Not at all stripping, but not at all heavy, either.

3. The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner Specifications Product type: Toner

I tend to use PHAs or different AHAs if I’m going to use a liquid exfoliant in my routine, but if you are looking to try a glycolic acid toner for the first time and see how your skin fares, this is an affordable formula that does its job well. “You know the Pixi Glow Tonic that everyone knows and loves?” Katie says. “Well, this is basically that, but £10 cheaper. I use it two or three times a week in the evenings to help exfoliate my skin and fight dullness.” Just don’t be tempted to overuse it.

4. The Ordinary Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm

The Ordinary Squalane + Amino Acids Lip Balm Specifications Product type: Lip Balm

This is The Ordinary’s newest launch, it's been on sale in the US for a while, but only hit the UK yesterday. I got my hands on it early and I already think it’s one of the best lip balms, end of. With softening squalane and amino acids to lock things in, texture-wise it marries the nourishment you’d expect from a traditional balm with the slip of a serum and no sticky, greasy feel. I also think the packaging is very cute.

5. The Ordinary Natural Moisturising Factors + PhytoCeramides

The Ordinary Natural Moisturising Factors + PhytoCeramides Specifications Product type: Moisturiser

The Natural Moisturising Factors moisturisers are great: big, squeezy tubes of moisturiser that stretch a long way. Despite having quite oily skin, I prefer the texture and feel of NMF + PhotoCeramides, which packs in four times the emollients and twice the humectants to the + HA version to soften and support the skin. It’s very nourishing, so do be aware that it may “sit on” the skin if yours isn’t, particularly absorbent (I like to use it at night time when my skin really has a chance to absorb it), but I’m sure drier complexions will soak it up with ease.

6. The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Serum Specifications Product type : Serum

People who are into skincare often have very strong feelings about niacinamide; in my experience, they either love it or think it’s overrated. I quite like it for its antioxidant benefits and find that it suits my congestion-prone skin—plus, at just £5, Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% is one of The Ordinary’s most affordable serums.

7. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum + HA

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum + HA Specifications Product type: Serum

Previously known as Buffet, I’ve previously written about the Multi-Peptide + HA Serum in this guide to peptide serums. It’s lightweight and combines the many benefits of peptides—think improved firmness, tone and visible signs of ageing—with a bit of acid for hydration. “I love it because the combination of ingredients inside make it excellent for firming, which I find I am relying on much more now that I'm in my mid-30s,” says Katie. It’s one of the more expensive products from the brand, but still a reasonably priced formula.

8. The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

“Rose Hip Seed oil is one of those wonder products that I always keep to hand in my beauty cupboard,” says Katie. “If I've gone a little too heavy with my acid treatments or when the really cold winter weather sets in and my skin starts to suffer, this is what I opt for. I use it mostly at night before bed as the last step. It's super nourishing and helps restore skin.”