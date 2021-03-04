Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brighter skin days right this way

When you feel you’re about to get a cold, what does your mum always say? ‘Have some vitamin C.’ It’s a pretty punchy ingredient to ward off illness, but that’s not all it’s good at. It’s been said by industry experts that the combination of one of the best vitamin c serums and a high SPF during the day, paired with a retinol cream or serum at night is the only arsenal you need to fight the signs of ageing.

Vitamin C is something of a mega multi-tasker; it encourages collagen production, helps brighten dark spots and pigmentation from sun damage and protects the skin from free radicals. Not only that, but it’s also great at reducing inflammation, softening rough skin texture and giving you one hell of a natural glow (meaning the best ones will allow you to forgo even the best highlighter).

As it’s such an active ingredient, it can take your skin a little bit of time to get used to it. Don’t worry, introduce it slowly by applying it every couple of days to start with and then gradually upping your use. This also means that using a high SPF during the day is also essential. Whilst in the past it was annoying to have to add another step into your routine, nowadays you can find some of the best SPF moisturisers that you can use in lieu of your normal day cream.

You can see why one of the best vitamin c serums should be an essential in your skincare regimen. Nailing your skincare routine ensures that your make-up has the best possible canvas to start on. It doesn’t matter if you have the best foundation for your skin type and the best blusher shade for your complexion, if you’re not putting the right skincare ingredients on your skin, then you’ve fallen at the first hurdle.

With all that in mind, which Vitamin C serum is best for your skin type?

Keep scrolling for our beauty editor-approved round-up of the best vitamin C serums the beauty industry has to offer.