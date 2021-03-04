Brighter skin days right this way
When you feel you’re about to get a cold, what does your mum always say? ‘Have some vitamin C.’ It’s a pretty punchy ingredient to ward off illness, but that’s not all it’s good at. It’s been said by industry experts that the combination of one of the best vitamin c serums and a high SPF during the day, paired with a retinol cream or serum at night is the only arsenal you need to fight the signs of ageing.
Vitamin C is something of a mega multi-tasker; it encourages collagen production, helps brighten dark spots and pigmentation from sun damage and protects the skin from free radicals. Not only that, but it’s also great at reducing inflammation, softening rough skin texture and giving you one hell of a natural glow (meaning the best ones will allow you to forgo even the best highlighter).
As it’s such an active ingredient, it can take your skin a little bit of time to get used to it. Don’t worry, introduce it slowly by applying it every couple of days to start with and then gradually upping your use. This also means that using a high SPF during the day is also essential. Whilst in the past it was annoying to have to add another step into your routine, nowadays you can find some of the best SPF moisturisers that you can use in lieu of your normal day cream.
You can see why one of the best vitamin c serums should be an essential in your skincare regimen. Nailing your skincare routine ensures that your make-up has the best possible canvas to start on. It doesn’t matter if you have the best foundation for your skin type and the best blusher shade for your complexion, if you’re not putting the right skincare ingredients on your skin, then you’ve fallen at the first hurdle.
With all that in mind, which Vitamin C serum is best for your skin type?
Keep scrolling for our beauty editor-approved round-up of the best vitamin C serums the beauty industry has to offer.
Trilogy Vitamin C Booster Treatment, £29.50 | Lookfantastic
A few drops of this treatment works absolute wonders for flat and tired skin. The secret? Pure vitamin C powder, which when shaken with hyaluronic acid and applied to your face, it brings out your natural glow, making you look revived and ready for the day.
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum, £140 | Lookfantastic
If you want to use the same vitamin C serum as most beauty editors, then voilà.
The Inkey List Vitamin C Serum, £7.99 | Cult Beauty
For something more affordable (but by no means less effective) look to new cult brand The Inkey List for high performing ingredients at low prices.
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, £67 | Cult Beauty
Oh the hype that has surrounded this brand! Luckily, the products are worth it. Despite the sticky texture, you'll love this.
UBeauty Resurfacing Compound, £85 | U Beauty
Dubbed "a holy-grail addition to your skincare routine," UBeauty’s Resurfacing Compound visibly improves skin appearance within 3-6 days without the likelihood of irritation and replaces up to 6 products in a typical skincare routine. Clean, cruelty-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and Vegan it ticks all our Beauty Editor’s boxes.
Kiehl’s Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate, £52 | Feelunique
A rich formula that also contains hyaluronic acid, so perfect for those with dry skin but those with oilier complexions might want to give this one a mix.
Sunday Riley C.E.O Rapid Flash Brightening Serum, £70 | Cult Beauty
Sunday Riley is legendarily famous in the beauty world, and her potent vitamin C serum will have you looking more radiant in a 'rapid flash'.
REN Radiance Perfection Serum, £40 | Cult Beauty
Dull skin will be a thing of the past with regular use of Ren's vitamin C serum.
Dr Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C serum, £110 | Selfridges
Yes, it's on the pricier side of the serum spectrum. Yes, it's pretty amazing. Not satisfied with just one, this lightweight formula is infused with a mix of Vitamin C in three forms – oil-soluble vitamin c THD, stabilized synthetic vitamin c in glucosidic form, and kakadu plum extract. Working to reduce signs of uneven pigmentation and tone, sensitive skin will love this one because it's potent enough to be highly effective, without compromising a fragile skin barrier.
Emma Hardie Vitamin C Intense Daily Serum, £54 | emmahardie.com
This silky serum is a pleasure to use and absorbs quickly. It has vitamin B3, as well as vitamin C, which reduces inflammation so perfect if you have sensitive skin.
Vichy Liftactiv Vitmain C Skin Brightening Corrector, £21 | Lookfantastic
This serum's a bit different to the others. It's a 10-day treatment that at the end will give you a much brighter and even skin tone. Just do it again if you feel things are looking a little lacklustre.
Glossier Super Glow serum, £24 | Glossier.com
Energising and oh-so-illuminating, Glossier's potent, stable formulation of 5% Vitamin C derivative MAP + Magnesium PCA (read: hydrating heroes), evens skin tone, improves the appearence of dark spots and nourishes skin while still being gentle enough for sensitive skin types.
La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum, £38 | Lookfantastic
Another Vitamin C hero formulated with sensitive skin in mind, La Roche-Posay's Vitamin C 10 has a 10% concentration – so you'll get all the brightening benefits of Vitamin C, without irritating your skin in the process. Check and check.
Avène A-Oxitive Antioxidant Defence Serum, £27 | Lookfantastic
Not just a vitamin C serum, this lightweight skin treat from Avène combines vitamin E with a 15% equivalent of Vitamin C for a daily barrier against pollution and UV rays, all while brightening, evening and smoothing. Plus, it's non-comedogenic, so won't cause acne-prone skin to breakout.
Murad Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum, £72 | Cult Beauty
This potent serum combines vitamin C with glycolic acid – an AHA wonder ingredient that boosts cell turnover and rids the skin of dead cells – to tighten pores, brighten sallowness and give your skin an all-round smoother and more even appearance.