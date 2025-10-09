We spend a lot of time and money to ensure that the skin on our face looks and feels as youthful as possible. We have rigorous multi-step skincare routines, which include everything from the best vitamin C serums to the best eye cream for wrinkles. And we book in for treatments aimed at targeting the visible (and the unseen) signs of ageing. And yet, our hands, where the skin is thinner, more vulnerable and more likely to show our age, might get the occasional rub down with hand cream—if we remember. However, this area of our body needs just as much attention as the skin on our face and neck, which is why it's a good idea to introduce a handcare routine.

Whether you're looking for prevention or treatment, we got the low down from Dermatologist, Professor Firas Al-Niaimi, and Aesthetic Doctor, Dr Ahmed El Muntasar.

What are the tell-tale signs of ageing hands?

Our hands, much like our faces, are exposed to the elements daily. From hyperpigmentation brought on by UV damage to an impaired skin barrier caused by excessive handwashing, your hands show it all. One of the most common signs is the appearance of sunspots. "Many people forget to apply sunscreen to the backs of their hands, even though they’re exposed to the sun daily," says Dr Firas. "Over time, this repeated sun exposure leads to pigmentation and visible ageing." Dr Ahmed also notes that one of the main things to look out for is the quality of the skin: "ageing hands will have thinner skin and you will be able to clearly see blood vessels."

Another common complaint is crepiness on the backs of the hands. "Crepiness often develops due to sun damage and excessive dryness," says Dr Firas. "Overwashing—something many people did more often during the COVID-19 pandemic—can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to water loss and accelerated ageing. While it can’t be fully reversed, treatments and proper care can greatly improve the appearance and texture of the skin."

How is the skin on your hands different from the skin on your face?

The skin is thinner than the skin on your face; "Because of this, the signs of ageing actually appear more quickly," says Dr Firas. "Especially with the natural decline of collagen, elastin, hydration, and moisture in the skin." So whilst we've been concerned about our faces, our hands have been exposed. "Your hands go through a lot of trauma every hour of every day," explains Dr Ahmed. "So the skin on your hands is actually more likely to be damaged, but we don't do enough to protect and prevent that."

Best hand care routine products

Both doctors recommend introducing a robust handcare routine, with particular focus on nourishment, protection and exfoliation. You want to treat the skin on your hands in a similar way to the skin on your face. You can either buy specific products or, as Dr Ahmed recommends, "use the remaining skincare from your face on the back of the hand", including your facial sunscreen every day and retinol serums and rich creams at night.

Bioeffect EGF Hand Serum £29.25 at Lookfantastic This is Dr Firas's favourite hand product. This serum is formulated to improve skin texture and smoothness, leaving hands super supple. Beauty Pie Super Retinol Anti-aging Hand & Body Repair Cream £22 at Beauty Pie (£12.50 Member's Price) This punchy hand cream is quite the high achiever—it targets fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation and dryness. Inside is vitamin C to brighten, shea butter to nourish and the 1% encapsulated slow-release Retinol Complex that encourages cell turnover. Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Elasticity Correcting Hand Cream £14.50 at Lookfantastic Not only does this hand cream boast SPF 30, but it also helps to improve the appearance of dark spots and help with collagen renewal to visibly firm the skin.

Treatment plan

There are in-clinic options if you are concerned about advanced damage. "Sunspots can be treated effectively with laser therapy, combined with light chemical peels to restore glow to the hands," says Dr Firas. For crepiness, both doctors say that skin boosters can prove very successful at replenishing volume, improving elasticity and smoothing the skin's texture.

What about our nails? Do they age too?

According to Nail Expert Leighton Denny MBE, yes they do. "Nails become thinner, drier and more brittle with time." So, they require their own attention. "Most people don’t realise how important the right nail file is for nail health," he says. "Especially with age." Crystal nail files allow you to file back and forth without splitting or peeling at the tip.

Some might spot vertical ridges on their nails, which Denny refers to as the wrinkles of nails. "The furrows that run from tip to cuticles are part of the natural ageing process and, much like fine lines, deepen with age due to slower cell turnover and lack of oil." He recommends using a gentle buffer to exfoliate and smooth the nail surface, then massaging in a nourishing cream or a targeted treatment.