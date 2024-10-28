Rough, dry hands? I asked two skin experts for their top hand cream recommendations for mature skin

We all know that winter time is harsh on our skin. But many of us usually tend to focus any aid in the direction of our faces and forget the extremities. Whether you're prone to facial dryness or not, though, it always seems to come for the hands this time of year.

“In winter, noticeable signs of dry skin include flakiness, roughness, tightness, itching and even raw or chapped areas. Our hands are particularly prone to dryness due to their frequent use," explains Dr. Anil Sharma, a medical doctor at Sharma Skin & Hair Surgery . It's for this reason it's important to invest in a hardworking hand cream come winter. What's more? These side effects only increase as skin matures, meaning it needs a little extra help from soothing, nourishing formulas. Here's what kind of hand cream you should look to invest in this winter if you have mature skin.

What should you be looking for ingredients-wise?

Perhaps most importantly there's the ultra-hydrating ingredients, which should definitely be prioritised, says Cosmetic Physician, Dr Emmaline Ashley: "For mature skin, it’s important to focus on ingredients that deeply hydrate and support the skin barrier while addressing signs of ageing."

She continues: "Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to provide hydration, ceramides to reinforce the skin barrier, and shea butter or glycerin to maintain long-lasting moisture. Vitamin E is an excellent antioxidant for protection, and niacinamide can help even skin tone and reduce pigmentation. For more targeted anti-ageing benefits, peptides and growth factors can be beneficial for reducing fine lines and wrinkles."

Speaking of targeted anti-ageing, Dr Anil recommends retinol, which isn't just a gold standard ingredient for the face: "Retinol is a powerful ingredient that promotes cell turnover and stimulates collagen production, improving skin texture and reducing fine lines and wrinkles."

What kind of formula is best for mature skin?

You may have already guessed, but thicker creams are best for skin that's ultra-dry and ageing. "I recommend rich, thick creams as they provide intense hydration and create a protective barrier on the skin’s surface," explains Dr Anil. "This barrier helps to lock in moisture and prevent water loss, which is particularly important for ageing hands that tend to become drier over time."



If you prefer more of a lightweight feel, Dr Anil recommends an oil-based formula instead. "Some people don't like to use such thick creams because of how heavy they feel, and in these cases I would recommend oil-based formulas. They not only hydrate but deeply nourish dry, mature skin. These oils penetrate deeper layers of the skin, ensuring long-lasting moisture while restoring skin elasticity and smoothness."

The best hand creams for mature skin

So you know what to look out for, but if you need tips on which formulas to start with, keep reading.

1. Nursem Protective Caring Hand Cream

(Image credit: Nursem)

Nursem Protective Caring Hand Cream Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Sephora

This affordable cream is one of Dr Emmaline's favourite formulas. "It was originally designed to soothe and protect the skin barrier for healthcare professionals who must frequently wash or sanitise their hands multiple times a day," she says. Because of this, it's hardworking enough for mature hands.

2. CeraVe Soothing and Repairing Hand Cream

(Image credit: CeraVe)

CeraVe Soothing and Repairing Hand Cream Today's Best Deals £7 at Cult Beauty

Rich in ceramides, this nourishing cream packs a punch no matter how dry hands may feel. It has a lovely non-sticky texture which sinks in quickly: an essential for those who hate to sit and wait for hands to dry!

3. L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

(Image credit: L'Occitane)

An absolute classic, you can't beat L'Occitane's formula, which uses 95% natural, plant-derived ingredients, with 20% shea butter, argan and coconut oils. Keeping one of these in your bag feels extra luxurious.

4. Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)

Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment Today's Best Deals £44 at Space NK

Want to treat yourself? Invest in Augustinus Bader's cream, which features shea butter, glycerine and vitamin E as well as honey, known for its repairing nature. In addition to moisturising hands, this formula effectively protects skin from pollution, too.

5. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Concentrated Hand Cream

(Image credit: Neutrogena)

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Concentrated Hand Cream Today's Best Deals £2.08 at Lookfantastic

Dr Anil describes this drugstore cream as: "a time-tested favorite known for its glycerin-based, highly concentrated formula that provides long-lasting relief for dry hands."

6. Chanel Le Lift Hand Cream

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Le Lift Hand Cream Today's Best Deals £58 at John Lewis

If you crave a stylish hand cream to pop in your bag, let me introduce you to Chanel Le Lift. Not only does it look amazing from the outside, what's inside will impress you even more. Harnessing the power of botanical alfalfa concentrate, which is said to be as efficient as retinol according to the brand, this targets ageing skin.

7. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Hand Cream

(Image credit: La Roche-Posay)

"La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Mains is another personal favourite," notes Dr Emmaline. "It is excellent for dry and sensitive hands and the Cicaplast products from La Roche-Posay are cult favourites for a reason."

8. La Mer The Hand Treatment

(Image credit: La Mer)

La Mer The Hand Treatment Today's Best Deals £100 at Sephora

It may be pricey, but Dr Anil says this decadent offering is worth every penny: "For those preferring a more high-end option, La Mer The Hand Treatment offers exceptional moisturising properties with its signature Miracle Broth."