9 of the best skin clinics in London - book a visit for top expertise and Instagram-worthy interiors

When it comes to skin clinics, they're a dime a dozen in our capital city. But it can be increasingly difficult to determine which ones are actually worth your time and money. Be it aesthetic treatments such as dermal fillers or anti-wrinkle injections, expert dermatology advice or facials and peels, I've been to many skin clinics in my pursuit of finding the best skin clinics in London.

The following nine have to be the cream of the crop, with stylish, luxe interiors as well as unbeatable expertise and service, no matter what kind of appointment you're looking for.

1. TakTouk Clinic

A post shared by Dr Wassim J Taktouk (@drwassimtaktouk) A photo posted by on

A haven from the busy streets of Knightsbridge, the TakTouk Clinic (founded and led by renowned doctor Wassim TakTouk) won 'Clinic of the year' in 2023 at the Aesthetic Medicine Awards. A personal favourite of mine, the location is unbeatable for everything from injectables to facials. The gorgeous, chic interiors are worthy of their own Instagram feed, and the glorious staff are both friendly and discreet.

Treatments on offer

The TakTouk has expanded its offerings in the years since its inception. Once known solely for aesthetic treatments such as filler, anti-wrinkle injections and skin boosters, the clinic now is a one-stop shop for all things skin. While I'd advise booking in for injectables and the like with either TakTouk himself or the glorious Dr Christine Hall, you can also secure appointments with Professor Firas Al-Niaimi, an incomparable derm with decades of expertise, or the lovely Nadia Aminian, who offers one of the best Hydrafacials in London.

Where is it?

The TakTouk clinic is situated in Knightsbridge at 56 Knightsbridge Court, 12 Sloane St, London SW1X 9LJ. Prices vary depending on the type of treatment you are booking in for. Find out more here.

2. Montrose London

A post shared by Montrose (@montrose_london) A photo posted by on

The esteemed Montrose London clinic is a five star offering in Sloane Square, known for its unbeatable expertise and grand interiors – seriously, it's like stepping into a deluxe London hotel. From the plush sofas and cushions to the calming music, the fact this clinic is housed behind a private gate only adds to its sense of luxury. The front of house staff here are always welcoming and can never do enough for you, while co-founder Dr Jonathan Dunne is a one in a million for his derm expertise and kind demeanour.

Treatments on offer

The Montrose offers a series of brilliant face and body treatments, from oxygen facials to laser treatments, along with injectables and anti-wrinkle appointments. Whether you book in for a special facial or choose to seek aesthetic appointments, you won't regret choosing this place. We want to give Montrose a special shout out for having one of the most user-friendly treatment menus in the industry - it tells you everything from the price and length of treatment, to how painful it is and how much downtime you'll need. Genius.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where is it?

Montrose London is set just off of Sloane Square in London at 9 W Eaton Pl, London, SW1X 8LT. Prices vary dependent on the type of treatment you are seeking and the consultant you see. Find out more here.

3. D. Thomas Clinic

A post shared by D.Thomas Clinic | Award-Winning Skin Health Clinic (@dthomasclinic) A photo posted by on

Founded by skin and laser expert Debbie Thomas in 2017, this beautiful clinic lies between Belgravia and Chelsea. Each therapist staffed at the location has been trained by Debbie herself through her decades of experience in the field. The clinic has become so popular, it's welcomed a number of well-known faces such as Jourdan Dunn, Vogue Williams and Richard Madden.

Treatments on offer

D. Thomas is primarily a laser clinic, meaning there are a number of treatments available in this arena. However, you can also access the likes of skin boosters and needling here. The latest two innovations are the LaseMD Ultra, which targets everything from lines and wrinkles to photo damage, and the AGAIN laser, which is said to offer the most powerful hair removal solution around.

Where is it?

The D.Thomas clinic is located at 25 Walton Street, Chelsea, London, SW3 2HU. Prices vary depending on the treatment you are seeking. Find out more here.

4. The Wellness Clinic @ Harrods

A post shared by Harrods (@harrods) A photo posted by on

If luxury is your forte, you can't beat a trip to the Wellness Clinic at Harrods. A space away from the hustle and bustle of the world-famous department store, the clinic offers a variety of treatments with a particular focus on all things wellness. Featuring top names and innovative tools and technology, this is the place to be seen.

Treatments on offer

Whatever you're looking for skin-wise, you'll be able to find it here. There are spa treatments, facials, acupuncture, dermatology appointments and more. Each experience is bespoke, meaning tailor-made appointments to each visitor dependent on their needs. The line-up of professionals that work in the clinic include aesthetic doctors such as Dr Marwa Ali and Dr Toni Phillips.

Where is it?

The clinic is inside Harrods on the fourth floor, at 87-135 Brompton Rd, London, SW1X 7XL. Prices vary depending on the type of treatment you are booking. Find out more here.

5. Teresa Tarmey Clinics

A post shared by Teresa Tarmey (@teresatarmey) A photo posted by on

At the flagship Teresa Tarmey clinic in Notting Hill, you can expert modern design, chic lines and a monochrome colour scheme; in short, it's an Instagram heaven. But the clinic is substance as well as style, with unrivalled skin expertise and top tier treatments on offer here.

Treatments on offer

You can choose from a number of signature and targeted facials, along with body treatments (think radio frequency) and aesthetic appointments (injectables etc), as well as IV drips.

Where is it?

Located near Portobello market, the flagship is at 206 - 208 Kensington Park Road, London, W11 1NR. Prices vary depending on the treatment you choose. You can find out more here.

6. Galen

A post shared by The Galen Clinic (@galenclinic) A photo posted by on

The Galen clinic is described as a "modern, holistic aesthetic clinic," thanks to its innovative-meets-traditional approach. It offers everything from facials and injectables, such as dermal fillers, to more invasive treatments including face and neck lifts. The wide variety on offer at this clinic is not the only thing that sets it apart; this one is warm, inviting and exclusive, in the best way.

Treatments on offer

As mentioned, there are an incredible amount of treatments available at Galen. Skin-wise, you could opt for a chemical peel or radiofrequency, or simply stick to a bespoke facial. There are anti-wrinkle injections on offer, along with dermal fillers and non-surgical face lifts. For those seeking more invasive treatments, these are also on offer here.

Where is it?

Galen is situated in Marylebone at 9 Queen Anne St, London, W1G 9HW. Prices vary widely depending on the treatment you are getting. More information can be found here.

7. Skinesis Medical at Sarah Chapman

A post shared by Dr Alexis Granite (@dralexisgranite) A photo posted by on

If ever I need assistance with my skin, one of the first experts I think of is Dr Alexis Granite (and her office at Skinesis Medical). Not only is the environment welcoming, chic and understated, I also know I am going to receive the very best treatment and care. Dr Alexis certainly knows her stuff, with over 14 years of clinical experience in the US and UK as a dermatologist and aesthetic expert, and an appointment with her should not be taken for granted.

Treatments on offer

The clinic offers a host of treatments with Granite herself, Consultant Dermatologists Dr Lauren Penn, Dr Zainab Laftah, or Oculoplastic Surgeon Dr Adriana Kovacova. Available at the chic clinic are derm consultations, peels, skin boosters, injectables, and laser technologies. I recommend starting with a consultation to discover what your skin craves most. You can of course also visit the Sarah Chapman Clinic for bespoke facials with facial massage, micro-needling and LED.

Where is it?

Near Sloane Square, Skinesis Medical is located in the Sarah Chapman store at 259 Pavilion Road, London, SW1X 0BP. Prices vary depending on the treatment you go for. Find out more here.

8. Skin Matters

A post shared by Skin-Matters (@skinmattershollandpark) A photo posted by on

For expert facials in a homely, warm oasis located in West London, head to Skin Matters. Headed up by celebrity facialist Joanne Evans, the clinic is home to a number of expert aestheticians and therapists who will take care of your every need in a warm, kind manner. This is not the kind of place where you'll be met with minimalistic furniture and sleek lines, but the community spirit vibes and Autumnal colours make it just as chic.

Treatments on offer

The clinic is mostly facials-based, but the treatment menu features everything you could possibly want and need: deep cleanses, peels, laser, IPL, LED, micro-current, Hydrabrasion, micro-needling, Morpheus 8, radiofrequency, massage and supplement nutrition.

Where is it?

Based in Notting Hill, you can find Skin Matters at 119B Portland Road, London, W11 4LN. Prices vary depending on the treatment chosen. Find out more here.

9. Dr Sam & Associates

A post shared by Dr Sam Bunting (@drsambunting) A photo posted by on

You can't talk about skin clinics without the mention of Harley Street – and for me, there's only one place that comes to mind above all others: Dr Sam & Associates. Set up by renowned dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting (whose bestselling product line is as iconic as she is), the clinic combines top skin experts with stylish, luxe surroundings. Along with Dr Sam, you'll find world-leading derms Dr Mia Steyn, Dr Rishika Sinha and Dr Rakesh Patalay.

Treatments on offer

The clinic is first and foremost run by expert dermatologists, meaning an initial consultation is usually needed ahead of any kind of treatment plan. As well as these appointments, you can access a number of injectable treatments and non-invasive surgeries.

Where is it?

In a prime spot, you can find Dr Sam & Associates at 41 Harley St, London, W1G 8QH. An initial appointment is £450, while a follow up appointment is £315. Find out more here.