Ageing is a beautiful thing, but there’s no denying that growing older can bring with it a unique set of challenges when it comes to finding skincare, like a really good moisturiser, that works in the way that you want it too. And finding the best moisturiser for mature skin can be particularly complex.

“Our skin experiences various changes on our face and body as we age," explains Dr. Catriona Maybury, Consultant Dermatologist Dermatica Medical Director. "Certain changes such as fine lines, wrinkles, pigmentation —including sunspots—and dryness become increasingly apparent as we approach our mid-40s onwards." Throw genetics, lifestyle factors, and the menopause itself into the mix and it’s not surprising that this makes for a particularly transformative period of time for our skin.

Therefore, unlike choosing a moisturiser for oily skin or one to combat dryness , finding a moisturiser that can tackle the wide and varied needs of older skin is a challenge. Thankfully, though, knowing which ingredients to look out for will make finding one a whole lot easier.

What to look for in the best moisturiser for mature skin

Once we hit our 40s, the amount of collagen and oil that our skin produces naturally starts to decline so seeking out ingredients that will help to boost moisture levels is key. Simple, affordable ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid are great at this, but Dr. Catriona also recommends looking at the texture too, suggesting richer, thicker moisturisers than you might have opted for previously. The same goes for anything that you apply to your skin, including your complexion products, so do read our guides on the best foundation for mature skin and concealers for ageing skin.

It’s also a great time to start seeking out more potent ingredients that can counterbalance the skin’s loss of elasticity and firmness. “Ingredients like retinoids, peptides, coenzyme-Q10 and vitamin C will help to boost collagen production, advises Dr. Catriona. Plus, while we always recommend using a separate SPF, finding a moisturiser with additional sun protection definitely won’t go amiss. “A highly protective sunscreen will prevent further damage and help the appearance of age spots, sagging, wrinkles and lines,” says Dr. Catriona.

In terms of the menopause, or the perimenopause beforehand, there are lots of hormonal changes that can actually accelerate changes in our skin and lead to increased dryness, loss of elasticity, and even skin sensitivity. As well as seeking out simple, fragrance-free moisturisers, Dr. Catriona recommends keeping well hydrated as essential to skin health during this time.

The best moisturisers for mature skin

1. Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30

(Image credit: Elemis)

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 Best morning moisturiser for mature skin Today's Best Deals £95 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + It quenches dehydrated skin without feeling heavy or greasy + Layers well beneath makeup + Contains broad-spectrum sun protection Reasons to avoid - Really dry types might prefer a thicker texture

This moisturiser is a cult beauty product for a reason—it’s designed with older skin in mind and it genuinely makes a difference, leaving skin velvety-soft, smooth and bright. It uses marine and plant actives in its formula, so it’s really gentle on the skin, yet it works hard at hydrating, smoothing and restoring some of that juicy plumpness to dry skin that has lost its bounce. And it has a fresh, floral scent that feels like an uplifting spa experience. (Although it might not be the best if you have very sensitive skin.) Plus, it contains UVA/UVB protection to prevent future damage.

2. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Night Cream

(Image credit: Olay)

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Night Cream Best evening moisturiser for mature skin Today's Best Deals £44 at Boots Reasons to buy + Improves appearance of lines and wrinkles with continued use + Smooths skin + Fragrance-free Reasons to avoid - Not for sensitive skin

If you want something that’s really going to smooth skin texture and minimise the appearance of existing lines and wrinkles then retinol is the one ingredient that’s proven to work. The Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Cream is a fragrance-free formula that really improves the texture of skin while you sleep, alongside vitamin B3 and a richly hydrating formulation that really boosts glow and moisturises skin overnight. As with all retinol products though, it’s best to start slowly—use a couple of evenings a week at first and then build up to daily use once your skin can tolerate it. The results are more than worth it.

3. Q+A Collagen Face Cream

(Image credit: Q+A)

Q+A Collagen Face Cream Best affordable moisturiser for mature skin Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Naturisimo View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Rich, nourishing texture + Great budget option + Can be used day or night Reasons to avoid - Some might find the texture slightly heavy

Proving that efficacious skincare doesn’t have to break the bank, this impressively affordable moisturiser from Q+A is brilliant if you’re finding that your skin is really starting to lack moisture as you age. It’s rich in nourishing shea butter which lends it a thick, luxurious texture, but it also contains plant-based collagen to smooth and plump the skin alongside magnesium PCA that helps to enhance hydration and repair the skin barrier.

4. Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

(Image credit: Kate Somerville)

Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Best brightening moisturiser for mature skin Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Cult Beauty Global Reasons to buy + Clinical-grade formula + Leaves skin visibly more radiant + Evens tone and texture Reasons to avoid - Might be too strong for daily use

Containing two of the key ingredients recommended by our skin expert, this luxurious moisturiser for mature skin harnesses the transformative powers of retinol and vitamin C to really target dull, lacklustre skin. Overnight, it gets to work on hydrating, firming and smoothing the skin by softening the appearance of fine lines and brightening the entire complexion. Come morning, skin will look almost velvety-smooth and fresh—but it’s the glow that is undoubtedly the most impressive result.

5. Dermatica Nourishing Ceramide + Peptide Moisturiser

(Image credit: Dermatica)

Dermatica Nourishing Ceramide + Peptide Moisturiser Best moisturiser for sensitive mature skin Today's Best Deals £15.95 at Dermatica Reasons to buy + Designed by dermatologists + Fragrance-free and soothing + Hygienic pump dispenser Reasons to avoid - It's quite lightweight

For mature skin that’s prone to sensitivity, irritation or redness, this fragrance-free moisturiser makes a great (and well-priced) option to soothe skin and repair a compromised skin barrier. It’s brimming with ceramides that are essential for promoting plumper, stronger and healthier skin, but there’s also niacinamide which helps to lock in moisture and also fade dark spots or pigmentation. Like all of Dermatica’s products, it has been designed with dermatologists so you can trust that you’re getting a hardworking formula that will work well alongside your existing skincare routine.

6. MZ Skin The Rich Moisturiser

(Image credit: MZ Skin)

MZ Skin The Rich Moisturiser Best moisturiser for dry mature skin Today's Best Deals £150 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Deeply hydrating + Leaves skin looking plump and juicy + Such a luxurious texture Reasons to avoid - It’s seriously pricey

The brainchild of Dr. Maryam Zamani, Oculoplastic Surgeon and Facial Aesthetics Doctor, MZ Skin is a premium skincare brand that I can’t recommend enough if you’re seeking restorative treatments that will genuinely improve the health of your skin. And if you’re looking for a moisturiser for mature skin that will deliver hydration by the bucket load, then this won’t disappoint. Formulated with a multi-molecular hyaluronic acid, it provides both immediate and long-term relief from dehydration. There’s also a bio-identical human collagen which works to combat the loss of elasticity and firmness that comes hand-in-hand with dryness. Yes, it’s expensive, but you’re paying for a seriously advanced formula that really does leave dry skin feeling supple and plump.

7. Faace Menopause Daily Face Cream

(Image credit: Faace)

Faace Menopause Daily Face Cream Best moisturiser for menopausal skin Today's Best Deals £31 at Faace Reasons to buy + Calming and anti-inflammatory + Specifically formulated with perimenopause and menopause in mind + Contains ingredients to combat hormonal breakouts Reasons to avoid - It’s not for targeting fine lines or wrinkles

Described as a cream to give a “peri/menopausal complexion its mojo back”, this innovative moisturiser is a bit of a quick fix for skin that feels like it has dramatically changed overnight. Loss of elasticity, sensitivity, dryness and even spots are some of the things that our skin can face during this time of life, and this moisturiser aims to tackle them all. It uses a soothing base of rosewater and glycerin to combat dryness without irritation, but there’s also rosehip oil for an injection of fatty acids, sea buckthorn as a natural source of vitamins C, E and B, and zinc and geranium to offer anti-inflammatory calm to any unwanted breakouts. Plus, we shouldn’t judge a product by its packaging but this is a seriously cool-looking moisturiser for mature skin.

8. Eve Lom Daily Rejuvenating Cream

(Image credit: Eve Lom)

Eve Lom Daily Rejuvenating Cream Best luxury moisturiser for mature skin Today's Best Deals £120 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Time Retreat Complex hydrates, plumps and smooths skin + Gentle enough for day and night + Stimulates collagen production Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

The newest launch from Eve Lom comes in the form of this beautifully luxurious moisturiser that aims to promote healthy ageing in the skin. The brand’s Time Retreat Complex lies at the heart of the formulation—a blend of liposome encapsulated retinol to reduce the chances of irritation while reaping the skin-smoothing benefits and prebiotic oat kernel to promote a healthy skin microbiome. There’s also epidermosil which is an advanced form of hyaluronic acid that aims to increase the skin’s hydration levels both immediately and over time by stimulating the protection of collagen. Despite its very active formula, it’s incredibly gentle and can be used both morning and night so skin can really reap the benefits of improved elasticity, hydration and texture.