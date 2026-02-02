The BBL Laser Treatment That’s Suddenly Dominating the Glow Conversation

In 2026, we have more cutting-edge aesthetic treatments than ever before. And with technology continually evolving, we’re likely to see even more innovations hit the market over the next decade. But despite this, some treatments stand the test of time among experts—and a particular favourite of the A-list is the BBL laser treatment, or BroadBand Light. It's thought to be one of the go-to treatments on the award season prep list.

These treatments are known for minimal downtime and are reportedly loved by celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham. But beyond that, what makes it so great? I asked a consultant dermatologist, who offers BBL in her clinic, to find out.

What is the BBL laser? How is it different to other types of laser?

Though it is often referred to as a laser, this isn’t quite accurate. “Strictly speaking, BBL isn't a ‘laser’ in the traditional sense,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto, founder of the Self London clinic. “A true laser uses a single, focused wavelength of light to target one specific thing. BBL stands for BroadBand Light; it uses high-intensity pulsed light across a broad spectrum of wavelengths.”

The main difference lies in its versatility. “While a traditional laser might only target red veins, BBL can be customised with different filters to target redness, melanin and even bacteria all in the same session,” Dr Mahto explains. “It treats the skin as a whole, rather than just chasing individual spots.”

What are the benefits of BBL? Which skin concerns does it target?

At Self London, Dr Mahto and her team use Sciton's BBL Hero device, as she points out, it’s “backed by some of the most robust clinical studies in the industry.” She explains: “What really convinced me was the Stanford University study. It demonstrated that regular BBL treatments not only improve skin appearance but also alter gene expression to resemble younger skin cells. It is one of the few devices proven to have a true anti-ageing effect on a molecular level. It fits our philosophy perfectly: high-performance results with minimal trauma.

As for its benefits? “It is the gold standard for the 3 Rs: redness, radiance and rejuvenation,” Dr Mahto continues. “It’s exceptional for treating rosacea—diffused redness and flushing—sun damage—sun spots and freckles—and active acne.” The amount of downtime involved is also a huge plus (more on that later).

How many sessions are usually required?

Many laser and light-based treatments require a course of treatments for optimal results, and BBL is no different. “For a patient coming in with visible sun damage or rosacea, we typically recommend a course of three sessions, spaced four weeks apart,” Dr Mahto confirms.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“You will see a difference after the first one, but three gives us clearance. Once that corrective work is done, I advise patients to move on to a maintenance plan of one to two sessions a year. This keeps the collagen stimulation active and maintains that gene expression benefit I mentioned.”

Who isn't suitable for BBL treatments?

As is the case with most aesthetic treatments, there are some contraindications, which you’d discuss with your chosen provider before undergoing any BBL sessions. “It is generally not suitable for tanned skin—you must avoid sun exposure for four weeks prior to—or pregnant patients,” Dr Mahto confirms. “We also exercise extreme caution with melasma, as the heat can sometimes trigger a flare-up. For darker skin tones, we have to use very specific settings to avoid causing pigmentation issues.”

Is there much downtime or recovery involved?

This is one reason BBL treatments are so popular: unlike some laser treatments, the downtime is minimal. “We call it a ‘lunchtime treatment’,” says Dr Mahto. “You don't get the scabbing or bleeding associated with resurfacing lasers. Instead, the pigmented spots will darken and appear as small specks on the skin. Over five to seven days, these naturally flake off, revealing fresh, clear skin beneath. You can wear makeup and go to work the next day, making it very practical for busy patients.”