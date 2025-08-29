Food Perfumes Are Having a Moment—and It Could Be Linked to How Many People Are Using Weight Loss Drugs

In a bizarre twist amidst the ongoing GLP-1 discourse, it appears that the rise of gourmand perfumes may be linked to the uptick in users of weight-loss injections, per research from Mintel, the global market intelligence and research agency. Such perfumes often feature sugary, dessert-themed notes like chocolate, vanilla and caramel, or fruity or produce-based accords.

"Online discussions have linked GLP-1 medications to changes in appetite and sensory experiences, potentially driving interest in sensory stimulation like fragrances," Clotilde Drape, Mintel Associate Director of Beauty and Personal, tells Marie Claire UK. "In fact, 40% of UK adults agree that the smell of certain food and drinks helps boost their mood, fuelling demand for sweet, food-inspired fragrances to support emotional wellbeing."

She continues that there is a "striking contrast" between extreme diet culture and the rise of gourmand fragrances, as consumers strive to stay lean while enjoying decadent, food-inspired scents: As such, "Fragrance brands may increasingly explore such notes to address GLP-1-driven appetite suppression. However, they must avoid promoting toxic beauty standards, instead focusing on the joy and mood-boosting benefits of playful, food-inspired scents."

As well as users of drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, gourmands continue to strike a chord with Gen Z, who enjoy the "mood-boosting" aspects of these sugary fragrances. Consumer research firm Spate reports that their Google and TikTok searches have shown year-on-year growth of 170+ per cent in the US since 2023, and brands are rushing to keep up with the demand.

According to Mintel, launches of saccharine fragrances have increased by 24 per cent in the last year alone. Certainly, one look at the crowded olfactory landscape sees a huge number of sweet releases from celebrities like Selena Gomez, whose brand Rare Beauty just released a gourmand-heavy Eau de Parfum. Phlur, a new perfume brand founded by influencer Chriselle Lim, has made "food" the centre of their scents, having released fragrances inspired directly by cherry stems, Granny Smith apples, tangerines, and peach skin.

In fact, a new subset of perfumes has emerged amidst this boom: "neo-gourmands". That is, a more "sophisticated" take on the genre, which sees traditional sweet notes blended with unexpected elements, like woods, fruits, spices and produce-inspired accords. And so, if you've found your olfactory buds salivating for more, we've rounded up our favourite gourmand and neo-gourmand releases below.

Best gourmand fragrance launches