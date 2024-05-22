Sorry nail art, the ‘boring manicure’ is here to stay— these 12 looks have won me over

Chic simplicity

boring manicures
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeremy Moeller / Contributor)
Mica Ricketts
By
published

The biggest nail trends of 2024 look set to get even bolder as we approach the summer months—from glow in the dark nails to sunset-inspired manicures. But if intricate nail art and eye-catching colour pop designs don’t fit your personal aesthetic then you’re in luck—a more pared-back approach to nails is emerging from the abundance of neon manis and summer brights. I’m coining it the 'boring manicure'—and, as a woman who likes an easy and drama-free life, I say that with joy.

"Milky manicures, glazed doughnut nails and micro-French tips continue to be popular choices because they are simple to create and easy to maintain, but deliver an effortlessly chic aesthetic,” explains Kirsten White, nail technician and CEO and founder of London Grace. “The trends are universally appealing, suiting all skin tones, nail shapes and lengths too.”

Sure, some might say boring, but their simplicity is undoubtedly what makes these basic manicures so appealing. And who can deny how effortlessly beautiful a perfectly executed, expertly groomed, and ultra-glossy nail can look? These manicures might not have the bells and whistles of a bedazzled lavender chrome manicure, but your nails will still take centre stage with these elegant looks.

From nude BB cream nails to glowy ‘no-manicure manicures’, I’ve rounded up the 12 best boring manicures to inspire your next minimalist nail look.

1. Fombré nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo

A photo posted by paintedbyjools on

Combining the colours of a classic French manicure, but with the colour fade technique of an ombré design, this subtle and chic approach to nail art is about to be everywhere.

Boring manicures Essie Nail Polish Limo Scene
Essie Nail Polish in Limo Scene

Boring manicures Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour 167 White Silk
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in 167 White Silk

2. No-make-up mani

A post shared by Iram Shelton

A photo posted by iramshelton on

While the details are immaculate—seriously, look how neat those cuticles are—this look is the nail equivalent of only wearing a skin tint. Sheer, natural, and effortless.

boring manicures Dior Vernis Nail Glow
Dior Vernis Nail Glow

Boring Manicures Beauty Pie Cuticle Therapy
Beauty Pie Cuticle Therapy

3. Sheer white

A post shared by South London Manicurist

A photo posted by taylordbypaige on

Chiffon soft and barely-there, this milky white manicure is a sophisticated take on the block colour manicures that dominate during the summer months.

Boring manicures Manicurist Milky White Nail Polish
Manicurist Milky White Nail Polish

Boring manicures Sally Hansen Colour Therapy Nail Polish in Well Well Well
Sally Hansen Colour Therapy Nail Polish in Well Well Well

4. Classic French

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland

A photo posted by harrietwestmoreland on

Some might call it a boring manicure, I’d say that a French manicure is a classic for a reason—when it’s executed impeccably like this one then nothing makes me feel more polished.

Boring manicures Nails Inc Gimme Strength Nail Strengthener
Nails Inc Gimme Strength Nail Strengthener

Boring Manicures Navy Cuticle Balm
Navy Cuticle Balm

5. Lipgloss nails

A post shared by Suman

A photo posted by nailsbysuman on

Proving that basic nails can still be fun, this high-shine manicure looks so juicy and fresh and that transparent pink shade is just beautiful.

Boring Manicures Zara Nail Polish Jelly
Zara Nail Polish Jelly in Red Cherry Jelly

Boring manicures Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 60 Blush Jelly
Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss in 60 Blush Jelly

6. Naked French

A post shared by Georgia Rae

A photo posted by raelondonnails on

This modern twist on a classic French manicure embraces sheer, milky shades for both the tips and base for a softer take on this timeless look.

Boring Manicures Nailberry Candy Floss
Nailberry Candy Floss

Boring manicures OPI Funny Bunny
OPI Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny

7. BB cream mani

A post shared by Ellie O’Hara

A photo posted by byeleanorohara on

A light layer of neutral polish that’s close to your skin tone and an ultra-glossy top coat is all you need for this effortlessly polished manicure.

Boring nails Kiko Milano BB Base Coat
Kiko Milano BB Base Coat

Boring Manicures Chanel La Base Camelia
Chanel La Base Camelia

8. Glazed doughnut nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland

A photo posted by harrietwestmoreland on

We’ve all been obsessed with glazed doughnut nails since Hailey Bieber stepped out wearing them, and it’s easy to see why when this dewy manicure looks so damn good.

Boring manicures Barry M Glazed Sheer Nail Paint in So Playful
Barry M Glazed Sheer Nail Paint in So Playful

Boring manicures Nails Inc Better On Top Get Glazed Top Coat
Nails Inc Better On Top Get Glazed Top Coat

9. Beige manicure

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein

A photo posted by betina_goldstein on

Call me basic but this minimalist manicure is utter perfection to me. An opaque, sandy beige applied all over the nails is so wearable and a nice alternative to the more sheer, clean-girl manicure. This will be a huge colour for 2024.

Boring manicures London Grace Nail Polish in Primrose
London Grace Nail Polish in Primrose

Boring manicures essie Nail Polish - 79 Sand Tropez
Essie Nail Polish in 79 Sand Tropez

10. Iridescent shine

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic

A photo posted by matejanova on

At first glance this looks like any other boring manicure, but look again and you’ll notice a subtle sparkle that catches the light. A grown-up take on glitter nails.

Boring manicures Manucurist Active Shine
Manucurist Active Shine

Boring manicures Wondercolour™ Nail Polish Edit (Ethereal)
Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish Edit in Ethereal

11. Milky mani

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland

A photo posted by harrietwestmoreland on

It’s as much about the translucent milky nail shade as it is about the hydrated hands and nourished cuticles in this strikingly simple manicure. I can only dream of my hands and nails looking this healthy.

Boring manicures Dior Vernis Crème Abricot Strengthening Nail Care
Dior Vernis Crème Abricot Strengthening Nail Care

Boring manicures Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm

12. French crème

A post shared by Julia Diogo

A photo posted by paintedbyjools on

Not as bright as buttermilk nails, but with a definite yellow undertone, the French crème manicure is slightly more opaque than a milky manicure and will appeal to fans of neutral colour-block manicures.

Boring manicures Bio Sculpture French Créme
Bio Sculpture French Créme Polish

Boring manicures Nail Polish Nude CORSO 22
Kure Bazaar Nail Polish in Nude Corso 22

Mica Ricketts
Mica Ricketts

Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.

Latest