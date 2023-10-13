Sheer nails will continue to dominate 2023—here are the best nail polishes for a chic, effortless finish
Guaranteed sophistication
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sheer nail polishes are anything but boring. In fact, sheer nails have reigned supreme in 2023 nail trends for their chicness. Not only do they work beautifully for a timeless wedding-day manicure, they also are ideal for everyday wear, as well as night-time glam (especially with the addition of some nail art).
"I love how clean and healthy a sheer polish can make your nails look with minimal effort. It suits any outfit and works for any event," says nail artist, Marissa Marsh.
"A single slick of a sheer, natural-toned varnish can instantly elevate and revive nails of literally any length, size and shape," agrees manicurist Alex Philamond. "It truly is the cure-all for tired, dull or even bitten nails."
But how do you find your *perfect* sheer nail polish? Well, there is one for every taste and skin tone, it's just about trying shades you like and seeing what suits best. As you will see below, I've separated the best sheer nail polishes into four shade sections: pinks, neutrals/nudes, milky whites and clear options.
Most importantly, opt for something with mega shine, says Alex. "A good quality sheer polish should give a natural sheen of colour and healthy shine to lift and refresh the appearance of your nails."
Keep scrolling for what are, in my opinion as a manicure-loving beauty editor, the best sheer nail polishes (with expert recommendations, too).
Best pink sheer nail polishes
A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)
A photo posted by on
OPI Bubble Bath is a classic that works alone as a base for nail art, this is a gorgeous sheer pink with a hi-shine finish.
So good it was rumoured to be the Royal's go-to nail polish, this milky pink is super sheer yet buildable.
The finish of this is sheer yet still with a noticeable pink hue, meaning it's great for pastel fans.
Best neutral sheer nail polishes
A post shared by Alyx Lippiatt (@alyxlippiatt)
A photo posted by on
Keep it ultra-neutral and stylish with this tan-nude that looks beautiful on any skin tone.
Best clear(ish) sheer nail polishes
A post shared by REBECCA FEARN (Becky/B) 🌈 (@beautyandtheb)
A photo posted by on
Not only does this feature vitamins galore to help build nails back up, it also leaves a gorgeous subtle sheen. This is a firm favourite of Alex's.
Best milky sheer nail polishes
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Not got much time on your hands? A couple of swipes of this fast-drying formula will sort you out for any occasion.
Another iconic sheer Essie shade; this time more milky-white than pink. Apply two coats for the perfect finish.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
This just in—experts say these 7 hair trends are proving huge this autumn
Yes, the blunt bob is still reigning supreme
By Rebecca Fearn
-
This is the £9 moisturiser A-listers, from Zendaya to Meghan Markle, all rely on for glowing skin
It is an essential in celebrities' beauty bags
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I had no idea my "healthy" breakfasts were actually full of sugar - 6 ways switching has made me feel (and look) better
Eggs are my new go-to.
By Ally Head