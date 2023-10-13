Sheer nails will continue to dominate 2023—here are the best nail polishes for a chic, effortless finish

Guaranteed sophistication

By Rebecca Fearn
Sheer nail polishes are anything but boring. In fact, sheer nails have reigned supreme in 2023 nail trends for their chicness. Not only do they work beautifully for a timeless wedding-day manicure, they also are ideal for everyday wear, as well as night-time glam (especially with the addition of some nail art). 

"I love how clean and healthy a sheer polish can make your nails look with minimal effort. It suits any outfit and works for any event," says nail artist, Marissa Marsh

"A single slick of a sheer, natural-toned varnish can instantly elevate and revive nails of literally any length, size and shape," agrees manicurist Alex Philamond. "It truly is the cure-all for tired, dull or even bitten nails."

But how do you find your *perfect* sheer nail polish? Well, there is one for every taste and skin tone, it's just about trying shades you like and seeing what suits best. As you will see below, I've separated the best sheer nail polishes into four shade sections: pinks, neutrals/nudes, milky whites and clear options. 

Most importantly, opt for something with mega shine, says Alex. "A good quality sheer polish should give a natural sheen of colour and healthy shine to lift and refresh the appearance of your nails."

Keep scrolling for what are, in my opinion as a manicure-loving beauty editor, the best sheer nail polishes (with expert recommendations, too). 

Best pink sheer nail polishes

OPI Bubble Bath
O.P.I Bubble Bath

OPI Bubble Bath is a classic that works alone as a base for nail art, this is a gorgeous sheer pink with a hi-shine finish.

Best sheer nail polishes Essie Ballet Slippers
Essie Ballet Slippers

So good it was rumoured to be the Royal's go-to nail polish, this milky pink is super sheer yet buildable. 

Best sheer nail polishes Nailberry A Touch Of Powder
Nailberry A Touch Of Powder

The finish of this is sheer yet still with a noticeable pink hue, meaning it's great for pastel fans.

Peacci Apple Blossom
Peacci Apple Blossom

Peacci's offering has a definite bubblegum-pink hue, with a sheer effect.

Best neutral sheer nail polishes

Best sheer nail polishes Nailberry Au Naturel
Nailberry Au Naturel

Keep it ultra-neutral and stylish with this tan-nude that looks beautiful on any skin tone.

Best sheer nail polishes Barry M Iced Latte
Barry M Iced Latte

I absolutely adore Barry M's Gelly polishes due to their super hi-shine effect; this colour goes with everything. 

Best clear(ish) sheer nail polishes

Best sheer nail polishes Nails Inc Grow and Glow
Nails Inc Grow and Glow

Not only does this feature vitamins galore to help build nails back up, it also leaves a gorgeous subtle sheen. This is a firm favourite of Alex's.

Dior Nail Glow
Dior Nail Glow

A similar alternative, this leaves a noticeable sheer pink glow on the nails, making it beautiful alone or as a top coat.

Best milky sheer nail polishes

Best sheer nail polishes Dior Muguet
Dior Muguet

Another shade that Marissa loves, this milky colour has a slight pink tinge.

Best sheer nail polishes Barry M Chaotic Cream
Barry M Chaotic Cream

Not got much time on your hands? A couple of swipes of this fast-drying formula will sort you out for any occasion.

Best sheer nail polishes Essie Marshmellow
Essie Marshmallow

Another iconic sheer Essie shade; this time more milky-white than pink. Apply two coats for the perfect finish.

Best sheer nail polishes Chanel Ballerina
Chanel Ballerina

This looks just as it sounds: pink, pretty and perfect. Apply one layer for sheer magic, or layer for more colour. This has always been a go-to for Marissa.

