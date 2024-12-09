Trust me, this current microtrend is the single chicest way to elevate your December manicure

Yes, cat eye nails are back. Just kidding, they haven't really gone away over the past few months, but right now they're certainly filling my nail inspiration 'Saved' folder again, alongside the best winter nail trends—and as a manicurist-come-beauty-editor, I couldn't be happier about it.

As someone who lives for that reflective glow, there's no nail art design I love looking at more or experimenting with than cat eye. The nail art trend, which has been around and used in countries like South Korea for years, creates some of the most eye-catching designs out there.

If you're unfamiliar, cat eye nails—also known as velvet nails—use a special gel nail polish that contains tiny metallic particles. Once painted onto the nail, the nail tech then uses a magnet to sweep it over the nail (never touching the polish) to move these metallic particles and create a glimmering effect.

The best thing about cat eye nails is that there are so many ways to wear the design. You can wear them alone with a winter polish shade, create different shades with them and even layer them with chrome powders for a shimmering, iridescent layered effect.

Unlike lots of other nail designs you can try at home, this really is one to save for the salon as it requires gel nail polish (which we don't recommend you use at home if you want the best results).

But this is the place to be for all the inspiration you need, save these ahead of your next nail appointment—just in time for the festive season where more really is more.

Best cat eye nail art designs

1. Cat eye with chrome tips

A post shared by BIAB Manicurist | Nail Artist | Mobile Sessions Available (@elica.nails) A photo posted by on

This design uses light-coloured cat eye polish to create an ombré effect topped with silver chrome tips, giving a gorgeous layered effect.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Cinnamon velvet

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

If you're someone who doesn't like your nails to stand out too much, try a colour like cinnamon. They reflect only in the sun and appear almost tortoiseshell in their appearance. Ideal for winter, too.

3. Neutral cat eyes

A post shared by Queenie Nguyen | elevated nail artist (@nailartbyqueenie) A photo posted by on

If you're not one for an out-there look, try your usual neutral shade but in a cat eye formula instead. You might just love the shimmering effect as a change from your go-to shade.

4. Starry tips

A post shared by Lianne Burgess (@killerqueensklaws) A photo posted by on

This type of nail set will forever be my favourite. With blue-green cat eye tips and dainty stars, this is one magical set.

5. Velvet illusion

A post shared by Amber Hancock (@amberjhnails) A photo posted by on

This is one to really get compliments from strangers because it's a beautiful nail art design and optical illusion in one.

6. Cat eye base

A post shared by 🐝Bees Knees Nails🐝 (@bees.knees.nails) A photo posted by on

If you're a more is more kind of person on the nail art front then try using a cat eye polish as the base coat for your next design like this stunning floral manicure.

7. Aura cat eyes

Combining two of my favourite nail art trends: cat eye polish with aura nails. This is such a beautiful design.

8. Cat eye chrome

A post shared by Lauren (@nailsbylauren.o) A photo posted by on

This is a beautiful example of how stunning a combination of cat eye nail polish with chrome powder over the top can be. This design took it a step further adding a butterfly accent nail too.

9. Matte cat eye chrome

A post shared by Vettsy (@vettsystore) A photo posted by on

If you take the technique of doing a cat eye and then chrome powder on top followed by a matte top coat layer, you're left with this incredible texture that almost doesn't look real.