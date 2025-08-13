Clean, Plump and Healthy-Looking—This New K-Beauty Manicure Is Like Tinted Lip Gloss for Your Nails

I'd argue that rose has long been understood in beauty. Sure, it may have a reputation for being a bit fussy, but in certain instances, it really works... Like on your nails. This summer, the latest K-beauty import comes in the form of glimmering rose water nails, and they are just gorgeous for the season, especially if you're not into big, bright, bold colours.

The manicure, which has been worn by all manner of K-pop stars, including Rosé, features a barely-there rosy pink shade to enhance your natural nail with a subtle, translucent wash of colour. And it's highly customisable, you can amp up the base colour with a high-gloss, magnetic shimmer finish, if you so fancy.

Mavala's nail expert, Lynn Mason, tells Marie Claire UK: "I believe this trend has gained popularity recently because it takes the 'clean girl aesthetic' to the next level. It’s a gorgeous, high-gloss summer shade that looks fresh, polished, and effortlessly subtle." Read on to see how to get the look.

A post shared by GELCARE® (@gelcare.official) A photo posted by on

How to get rose water nails

“To achieve this look, start with a sheer pink base of your choice," explains Lynn. "You can opt for a soft baby pink or a slightly deeper cherry pink, but the key is keeping it translucent. This look is all about that barely-there, natural finish. To add sparkle, layer on a pearlescent pale pink with subtle bluish reflections. It gives a delicate, luminous shimmer that perfectly captures that shimmery, water-like glow." The manicurist recommends applying thin coats of your chosen polish, as this look is all about maintaining a natural, clean finish. "Thicker layers can take away from that effect, and remember, you can always build up the colour gradually!"

If you don't want to attempt this at home, you should ask your salon for a soft pink manicure with a reflective chrome finish—if you want it to be more on the sparkly side. "For those who want an extra sparkly look, you can ask for a magnetic cat-eye effect finish. However, to avoid any confusion and ensure your nail tech knows exactly what you're after, it's always best to bring a reference photo," Lynn adds.

A post shared by Izabelle Hammon UK/ Calgel UK (@izabellehammonuk) A photo posted by on

Glimmering rose water nails inspo

A post shared by MASHALL ESMAILI (@shamixnails) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Emily Brookes - 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐱 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐧 ♡ 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐤 (@milliebruxbeauty) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Nails - hair keratin treatments (@ncbeautydublin) A photo posted by on

Best products for glimmering rose water nails

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors