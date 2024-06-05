Glazed nails are done for—summer 2024 is all about the glossy manicure and these 12 looks prove it

The year was 2023, and the nail trend du jour was glazed doughnut manicures. Fast forward to now, and you may well be all glazed out—I know I (sort of) am. But the good news for those who love to rock a pretty, shiny mani in this style is that ultra-glossy nails are here to stay for summer 2024.

It may sound obvious, but hi-shine nails are the epitome of chic. No matter what nail polish you opt for (although, FYI, my faves are neutrals, reds and burgundys), you can't beat a super reflective top coat.

I like my nails just like I like my skin—glossy and almost wet-looking. So, the fact that glossy manicures are trending right now has filled me with added glee. Whether you have short nails or long extensions, you honestly can't beat a shiny finish. Just browse the 12 looks below for the ultimate proof.

1. Lip gloss nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

This barely-there sheer pink is a no-brainer for those who prefer an understated glossy manicure. All you really need is a glow-boosting nail strengthener like Essie's, rather than a solid polish.

2. Barbie pink

A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios) A photo posted by on

We may be one year on from Barbie mania, but she's still informing all of our style and beauty choices. You can't beat a hot pink with a shiny top coat to make a statement.

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint Strawberry Cheesecake £4.49 at Boots

3. Autumn neutrals

A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty) A photo posted by on

Autumn is my favourite month, and I love the nail trends that come with it. Embrace those earthly tones for your autumnal glossy manicure.

4. Simply sheer

A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios) A photo posted by on

A super-sheer pink that almost fades to ombre is a gorgeous way to wear your glossy mani, especially with longer nails like these.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Essie Gel Couture 468 Inside Scoop Nail Polish £9.99 at Boots

5. Barely there

A post shared by Gemma Lloyd | Nail Artist (@studioten.nails) A photo posted by on

My favourite neutral of all time has to be OPI's Bubble Bath, and I truly believe it looks best the shinier the formula.

OPI Infinite Shine Bubble Bath® Nail Polish £14.30 at Lookfantastic

6. Bubblegum

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

An adorable sheered-out bubblegum pink? If it's good enough for nail artist Harriet Westmoreland...

Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Hortencia £14 at Manucurist

7. Simple silver

A post shared by Gemma Lloyd | Nail Artist (@studioten.nails) A photo posted by on

Add a stylish twist to your glossy manicure with a touch of silver across the top. Simply invest in a fine brush to apply with.

8. Triple French

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola) A photo posted by on

You honestly can't beat any kind of French mani or coloured tip, but this muted white-grey-black look is incredibly cool.

9. Forest green

A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails) A photo posted by on

For those cooler months, forest green is a beautiful choice, particularly when you choose a glossy finish.

10. Burgundy wine

A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon) A photo posted by on

Deep reds that look purple in some lights and brown in others are absolutely one of my top choices for a glossy mani.

Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir £22 at Boots.com

11. Colourful tips

A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty) A photo posted by on

The advantage of coloured tips is that you can choose any colour on any nail length and shape. And the way that a glossy top coat comes off on that clear reflective base? Irresistible.

Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Mimosa £14 at Manucurist

12. Intricate nail art

A post shared by МАНИКЮР | ВДОХНОВЕНИЕ (@arina_vader) A photo posted by on

Glossy nails aren't just for all-over base colours; they look beautiful with intricate nail art, too. Just leave this to the nail artists at the salon!