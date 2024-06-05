Glazed nails are done for—summer 2024 is all about the glossy manicure and these 12 looks prove it
Whatever shade or nail art you choose, just make it glossy
The year was 2023, and the nail trend du jour was glazed doughnut manicures. Fast forward to now, and you may well be all glazed out—I know I (sort of) am. But the good news for those who love to rock a pretty, shiny mani in this style is that ultra-glossy nails are here to stay for summer 2024.
It may sound obvious, but hi-shine nails are the epitome of chic. No matter what nail polish you opt for (although, FYI, my faves are neutrals, reds and burgundys), you can't beat a super reflective top coat.
I like my nails just like I like my skin—glossy and almost wet-looking. So, the fact that glossy manicures are trending right now has filled me with added glee. Whether you have short nails or long extensions, you honestly can't beat a shiny finish. Just browse the 12 looks below for the ultimate proof.
1. Lip gloss nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
This barely-there sheer pink is a no-brainer for those who prefer an understated glossy manicure. All you really need is a glow-boosting nail strengthener like Essie's, rather than a solid polish.
2. Barbie pink
A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios)
A photo posted by on
We may be one year on from Barbie mania, but she's still informing all of our style and beauty choices. You can't beat a hot pink with a shiny top coat to make a statement.
3. Autumn neutrals
A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty)
A photo posted by on
Autumn is my favourite month, and I love the nail trends that come with it. Embrace those earthly tones for your autumnal glossy manicure.
4. Simply sheer
A post shared by Buff Nail Studios (@buff__studios)
A photo posted by on
A super-sheer pink that almost fades to ombre is a gorgeous way to wear your glossy mani, especially with longer nails like these.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
5. Barely there
A post shared by Gemma Lloyd | Nail Artist (@studioten.nails)
A photo posted by on
My favourite neutral of all time has to be OPI's Bubble Bath, and I truly believe it looks best the shinier the formula.
6. Bubblegum
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
An adorable sheered-out bubblegum pink? If it's good enough for nail artist Harriet Westmoreland...
7. Simple silver
A post shared by Gemma Lloyd | Nail Artist (@studioten.nails)
A photo posted by on
Add a stylish twist to your glossy manicure with a touch of silver across the top. Simply invest in a fine brush to apply with.
8. Triple French
A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)
A photo posted by on
You honestly can't beat any kind of French mani or coloured tip, but this muted white-grey-black look is incredibly cool.
9. Forest green
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
A photo posted by on
For those cooler months, forest green is a beautiful choice, particularly when you choose a glossy finish.
10. Burgundy wine
A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon)
A photo posted by on
Deep reds that look purple in some lights and brown in others are absolutely one of my top choices for a glossy mani.
11. Colourful tips
A post shared by Marissa Marsh Beauty (@marissamarshbeauty)
A photo posted by on
The advantage of coloured tips is that you can choose any colour on any nail length and shape. And the way that a glossy top coat comes off on that clear reflective base? Irresistible.
12. Intricate nail art
A post shared by МАНИКЮР | ВДОХНОВЕНИЕ (@arina_vader)
A photo posted by on
Glossy nails aren't just for all-over base colours; they look beautiful with intricate nail art, too. Just leave this to the nail artists at the salon!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
After months of travelling, I can confirm these 6 simple steps eradicated any skin shininess but kept my glow
These anti-shine products and tips withstand even 40-degree heat
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I tried the Tracy Anderson method for seven days - and can't quite believe how tough it was
She's renowned as one of the best trainers in the world, so I gave her classes a go
By Katie Baxter
-
In need of new swimwear? These are the 5 most flattering swimsuit styles to shop ready for summer
From sculpting to size inclusive, we’ve got it all
By Jazzria Harris