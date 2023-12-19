A celebrity nail artist just told me these are the most timeless nail colours to see you through winter and beyond
When Harriet Westmoreland speaks, I listen
Keeping up with nail trends can feel like a futile exercise. One minute you’re asking for glazed doughnut nails, and the next you’re asking for a futuristic chrome finish or tie-dye effect. That’s not even taking nude trends into account – should you opt for a sheer pink or a milky mani? And what about shape and type of manicure?!
It comes as a breath of fresh air, then, that celebrity nail artist and Global Ambassador for The GelBottle Inc. (and my go-to manicurist for nail trend insight), Harriet Westmoreland, says we're set to see more classic and timeless hues dominate for 2024 and beyond.
Below, we’ve got the top most timeless shades, not just for winter, but for well into 2024. Keep on scrolling for all the info and inspo you need.
1. Milky nude
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
“I think the most requested shade will continue to be a sheer white, milky colour. It creates the chicest manicure and is so wearable with different outfits,” says Harriet. She particularly likes using a milky-white builder gel to keep nails strong and notes that this trend also works well as a base for nail art.
2. Holly red
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Harriet says “reds that suit all skin tones” are an age-old classic. Bright, holly-red shades erring on the side of orange tend to suit most. If you want to lean into some festive nail art, red can be swirled with white to give a nod to candy canes and all things festive. “For chic nail art during the festive season, you can’t go wrong with a classic red French manicure”, adds Harriet.
3. Deep, pudding red
A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton)
A photo posted by on
If we’re still naming nail colours after foods (thanks, Hailey Bieber), then I’m calling this one ‘Pudding Red”. If it doesn’t look like a deep, deliciously moreish berry and chocolate sauce then you don’t want it on your fingertips. For this look, Harriet names The GelBottle Inc.’s ‘Velvet Red’ as her weapon of choice.
4. Oud
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
One quick look at Harriet’s Instagram and it’s plain to see: what she describes as “oud” colours are taking fingertips by storm this season, and are impressively timeless. You want to look for a reddish brown that’s so dark it almost looks black.
5. Glitter
A post shared by Humeara (@nailsbyhumeara)
A photo posted by on
Glitter for the festive season? Groundbreaking. But there’s a reason that glittery nails have become such a timeless look all year round – they’ve truly stood the test of time, even in 2023 where trends are fleeting. Harriet chooses The GelBottle Inc.’s Flashing Pigments to get a glitter-packed, almost reflective look that shines bright under a flash – perfect for parties and summer holidays.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Humeara Mohamed is a freelance beauty editor and Marie Claire UK contributor. With nearly a decade of experience, you can find her work in Vogue, Refinery29, Grazia, Cosmopolitan, AnOther Magazine and Dazed. She’s also worked as a copywriter and consultant across brands like Cult Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, Estée Lauder and more. Though she writes about all things beauty, she's particularly obsessed with makeup – she simply cannot resist the allure of a new highlighter or green eyeshadow.
-
This time of year is jam-packed – 6 best arm workouts you can do from home, no weights needed
No equipment? No problem.
By Abbi Henderson
-
I don’t mean to alarm you, but these 24 timeless fashion finds are all 70% off in the Reformation winter sale
Timeless pieces you can wear year after year
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Left your Christmas shopping to the last minute? Here are 24 small business gifts you can still get in time for Christmas
Last minute Christmas gifts that support small businesses too - it’s a win-win
By Valeza Bakolli