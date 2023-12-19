A celebrity nail artist just told me these are the most timeless nail colours to see you through winter and beyond

Keeping up with nail trends can feel like a futile exercise. One minute you’re asking for glazed doughnut nails, and the next you’re asking for a futuristic chrome finish or tie-dye effect. That’s not even taking nude trends into account – should you opt for a sheer pink or a milky mani ? And what about shape and type of manicure?!

It comes as a breath of fresh air, then, that celebrity nail artist and Global Ambassador for The GelBottle Inc. (and my go-to manicurist for nail trend insight), Harriet Westmoreland, says we're set to see more classic and timeless hues dominate for 2024 and beyond.

Below, we’ve got the top most timeless shades, not just for winter, but for well into 2024. Keep on scrolling for all the info and inspo you need.

1. Milky nude

“I think the most requested shade will continue to be a sheer white, milky colour. It creates the chicest manicure and is so wearable with different outfits,” says Harriet. She particularly likes using a milky-white builder gel to keep nails strong and notes that this trend also works well as a base for nail art.

2. Holly red

Harriet says “reds that suit all skin tones” are an age-old classic. Bright, holly-red shades erring on the side of orange tend to suit most. If you want to lean into some festive nail art, red can be swirled with white to give a nod to candy canes and all things festive. “For chic nail art during the festive season, you can’t go wrong with a classic red French manicure”, adds Harriet.

3. Deep, pudding red

If we’re still naming nail colours after foods (thanks, Hailey Bieber), then I’m calling this one ‘Pudding Red”. If it doesn’t look like a deep, deliciously moreish berry and chocolate sauce then you don’t want it on your fingertips. For this look, Harriet names The GelBottle Inc.’s ‘Velvet Red’ as her weapon of choice.

4. Oud

One quick look at Harriet’s Instagram and it’s plain to see: what she describes as “oud” colours are taking fingertips by storm this season, and are impressively timeless. You want to look for a reddish brown that’s so dark it almost looks black.

5. Glitter

Glitter for the festive season? Groundbreaking. But there’s a reason that glittery nails have become such a timeless look all year round – they’ve truly stood the test of time, even in 2023 where trends are fleeting. Harriet chooses The GelBottle Inc.’s Flashing Pigments to get a glitter-packed, almost reflective look that shines bright under a flash – perfect for parties and summer holidays.