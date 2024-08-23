Celebrities have led the way for 2024 nail inspiration—these 14 manicures are the best I've seen

Your next nail appointment, sorted

Hailey Bieber wearing the best celebrity manicure trends 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images/thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)
Jazzria Harris
By
published
in Features

Celebrity manicure looks have absolutely dominated the 2024 nail trend landscape. From Selena Gomez’s buttermilk mani to Zenday's poppy red polish, trending manicure designs have been coming in thick and fast—and I haven't even got started on Hailey Bieber. From her farmers' market fruit nails to the now iconic cherry blossom design, Hailey has, single handedly, provided the very best inspiration for the chicest and most fun nail art designs all year long.

But that's not to say Hailey has been the only one providing the nail inspo. If you’re seeking ideas for your next nail appointment, I’ve got you covered. Below, I’ve rounded up the 14 best celebrity nail trends of 2024 . And, if you fancy giving them a go yourself (much like Blake Lively who recently did her own nail art for the It End’s With Us premiere) I’ve also included the best nail polishes to recreate the looks at home, including some of the shades the celebrity manicurists actually used. Keep scrolling and get saving…

1. Blake Lively’s butterfly and blooms manicure

A post shared by Elle Gerstein (@enamelle)

A photo posted by on

Designed to match Blake’s sequin Versace dress, these pretty pastel nails feature a nude shimmery base coat topped with flowers and butterflies, which Blake actually created herself.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Switch to Portrait Mode
OPI Nail Lacquer in Switch to Portrait Mode

Dior Vernis Nail polish in Blue Star
Dior Vernis Nail polish in Blue Star

2. Jennifer Lopez’s American manicure

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)

A photo posted by on

Lovers of a classic French manicure need to try this twist on the design, created for Jennifer Lopez by manicurist Tom Bachik. Rather than a bright white tip, it features a milky hue paired with a nude rather than pink base for a softer look.

BB Cream Nails Kiko BB Base Coat
Kiko BB Base Coat

manicurist Milky White product shot
Manucurist Nail Polish in Milky White

3. Hailey Bieber’s cherry blossom mani

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

A photo posted by on

Hailey’s cherry blossom nails went viral earlier this year and it’s no wonder why. Cute without being over the top, they’re a chic way to introduce nail art into your look.

OPI Bubble Bath
OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Most Red
Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Most Red

4. Kylie Jenner’s mismatched bouquet mani

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

A photo posted by on

Floral nails are a huge trend right now, so much so that this is the third set I’ve included on this list. Unlike the other more subtle designs, however, Kylie’s mismatched bouquet packs a punch in terms of both colour and design—the perfect holiday manicure for winter sun breaks.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Orange Boîte
Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Orange Boîte

Sephora Collection Nail Polish in Electric Blue
Sephora Collection Nail Polish in Electric Blue

5. Zendaya’s red alert mani

A post shared by Marina Dobic (@marinadobyk.nails)

A photo posted by on

For fans of block colour nails, look to Zendaya for inspiration. While at Wimbledon she opted for this bright-red hue which made the perfect statement pairing to her more muted outfit.

Dior Vernis Nail polish in Red Smile
Dior Vernis Nail polish in Red Smile

essie Nail Polish in Fifth Avenue
essie Nail Polish in Fifth Avenue

6. Selena Gomez’s buttermilk mani

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)

A photo posted by on

SS24 was most definitely the season of the buttermilk mani but it’s a trend I don’t see disappearing anytime soon. So loved is it that three women (myself included) asked for it at my last nail appointment in the space of an hour.

H&M Nail polish in Lemon Parfait
H&M Nail polish in Lemon Parfait

Essie Love By Essie in On The Brighter Side
Essie Love By Essie in On The Brighter Side

7. Bel Powley’s clean girl mani

A post shared by Kimmie Kyees (@kimmiekyees)

A photo posted by on

The clean nail look never goes out of style so you can opt for this pale pink shade, worn by Bel Powley at the SAG Awards, year round—it certainly won't disappoint.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Ballerina

Spring nail polish colours Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond
Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond

8. Margot Robbie’s pink jelly mani

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)

A photo posted by on

Margot’s manicurist, Betina Goldstein, custom coloured her candy pink mani, taking inspiration from pink jelly Barbie shoes. To achieve a similar finish, build up your coverage in light layers, allowing you natural nail to show through for a jelly-like finish.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Skieuse
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Skieuse

Manucurist Nail Polish in Sweet Pink
Manucurist Nail Polish in Sweet Pink

9. Zoe Kravitz’ raspberry mani

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)

A photo posted by on

Fruit nails have also been big news this year, and Zoe Kravitz has recently got on board while on the press tour for her directorial debut, Blink Twice. She finished her neutral nails with two cute raspberry designs, hand painted by manicurist Betina Goldstein.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Most Red
Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Nail Polish in Most Red

Gucci Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish in Ellen Blush
Gucci Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish in Ellen Blush

10. Vanessa Hudgen’s tenniscore tips

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

A photo posted by on

These nails tick off so many trends it’s difficult to keep track. From the tenniscore inspired green hue to the glazed top coat and chic almond shape, they’re a fun choice for anyone who loves a statement nail.

Spring nail polish colours Rimmel Super Gel Nail Polish French Manicure in English Rose
Rimmel London Super Gel French Manicure

nails inc. Knightriders Street Neon Lite Nail Polish
nails inc. Knightriders Street Neon Lite Nail Polish

11. Ashley Graham’s milky mani

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)

A photo posted by on

If you’re yet to try the milky manicure trend take this as a sign. For Ashley Graham’s Met Gala look, manicurist Harriet Westmoreland opted for a sheer baby pink hue which felt sleek and sophisticated.

Zoya Nail Polish in Madison
Zoya Nail Polish in Madison

Kure Bazaar French Rose Nail Polish
Kure Bazaar French Rose Nail Polish

12. Rihanna’s naked mani

A post shared by Kim Truong (@kimkimnails)

A photo posted by on

While statement nail looks are most definitely trending, there’s also an undercurrent of celebrities focusing on pared back hues and natural looks, too. Rihanna’s naked manicure is proof, featuring just one sheer coat of nude polish, it allows her natural nails to shine through.

BB Cream Nails Avon Nail Experts 7-in-1 Nail Treatment
Avon Nail experts 7-in-1 Nail Treatment

Mii Nourish + Nurture Nail and Cuticle Oil
Mii Nourish + Nurture Nail and Cuticle Oil

13. Simone Ashley’s midnight blue mani

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)

A photo posted by on

As autumn/winter sets in, many of us will be switching from summer brights to darker manicure shades. If so, use this midnight blue mani, which Simone Ashley wore at the Met Gala, as inspiration. Not only does it make a chic alternative to classic black but it feels much more wearable thanks to the delicate blue undertones.

Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Aronia Berry
Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Aronia Berry

Nails Inc Time For Trafalgar Square Quick Drying Nail Polish
Nails Inc Time For Trafalgar Square Quick Drying Nail Polish

14. Sabrina Carpenter’s glazed doughnut mani

A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

A photo posted by on

Hailey Bieber may have started the glazed manicure trend but Sabrina Carpenter is continuing it. Her shimmery almond nails made the perfect pairing to her Miu Miu gown, proving this is a nail look that’s showing no sign of slowing down.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Ethereal
Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Ethereal

Mylee Iridescent No Wipe Top Coat

Mylee Iridescent No Wipe Top Coat

Topics
Manicure
Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸