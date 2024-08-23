Celebrities have led the way for 2024 nail inspiration—these 14 manicures are the best I've seen
Your next nail appointment, sorted
Celebrity manicure looks have absolutely dominated the 2024 nail trend landscape. From Selena Gomez’s buttermilk mani to Zenday's poppy red polish, trending manicure designs have been coming in thick and fast—and I haven't even got started on Hailey Bieber. From her farmers' market fruit nails to the now iconic cherry blossom design, Hailey has, single handedly, provided the very best inspiration for the chicest and most fun nail art designs all year long.
But that's not to say Hailey has been the only one providing the nail inspo. If you’re seeking ideas for your next nail appointment, I’ve got you covered. Below, I’ve rounded up the 14 best celebrity nail trends of 2024 . And, if you fancy giving them a go yourself (much like Blake Lively who recently did her own nail art for the It End’s With Us premiere) I’ve also included the best nail polishes to recreate the looks at home, including some of the shades the celebrity manicurists actually used. Keep scrolling and get saving…
1. Blake Lively’s butterfly and blooms manicure
Designed to match Blake’s sequin Versace dress, these pretty pastel nails feature a nude shimmery base coat topped with flowers and butterflies, which Blake actually created herself.
2. Jennifer Lopez’s American manicure
Lovers of a classic French manicure need to try this twist on the design, created for Jennifer Lopez by manicurist Tom Bachik. Rather than a bright white tip, it features a milky hue paired with a nude rather than pink base for a softer look.
3. Hailey Bieber’s cherry blossom mani
Hailey’s cherry blossom nails went viral earlier this year and it’s no wonder why. Cute without being over the top, they’re a chic way to introduce nail art into your look.
4. Kylie Jenner’s mismatched bouquet mani
Floral nails are a huge trend right now, so much so that this is the third set I’ve included on this list. Unlike the other more subtle designs, however, Kylie’s mismatched bouquet packs a punch in terms of both colour and design—the perfect holiday manicure for winter sun breaks.
5. Zendaya’s red alert mani
For fans of block colour nails, look to Zendaya for inspiration. While at Wimbledon she opted for this bright-red hue which made the perfect statement pairing to her more muted outfit.
6. Selena Gomez’s buttermilk mani
SS24 was most definitely the season of the buttermilk mani but it’s a trend I don’t see disappearing anytime soon. So loved is it that three women (myself included) asked for it at my last nail appointment in the space of an hour.
7. Bel Powley’s clean girl mani
The clean nail look never goes out of style so you can opt for this pale pink shade, worn by Bel Powley at the SAG Awards, year round—it certainly won't disappoint.
8. Margot Robbie’s pink jelly mani
Margot’s manicurist, Betina Goldstein, custom coloured her candy pink mani, taking inspiration from pink jelly Barbie shoes. To achieve a similar finish, build up your coverage in light layers, allowing you natural nail to show through for a jelly-like finish.
9. Zoe Kravitz’ raspberry mani
Fruit nails have also been big news this year, and Zoe Kravitz has recently got on board while on the press tour for her directorial debut, Blink Twice. She finished her neutral nails with two cute raspberry designs, hand painted by manicurist Betina Goldstein.
10. Vanessa Hudgen’s tenniscore tips
These nails tick off so many trends it’s difficult to keep track. From the tenniscore inspired green hue to the glazed top coat and chic almond shape, they’re a fun choice for anyone who loves a statement nail.
11. Ashley Graham’s milky mani
If you’re yet to try the milky manicure trend take this as a sign. For Ashley Graham’s Met Gala look, manicurist Harriet Westmoreland opted for a sheer baby pink hue which felt sleek and sophisticated.
12. Rihanna’s naked mani
While statement nail looks are most definitely trending, there’s also an undercurrent of celebrities focusing on pared back hues and natural looks, too. Rihanna’s naked manicure is proof, featuring just one sheer coat of nude polish, it allows her natural nails to shine through.
13. Simone Ashley’s midnight blue mani
As autumn/winter sets in, many of us will be switching from summer brights to darker manicure shades. If so, use this midnight blue mani, which Simone Ashley wore at the Met Gala, as inspiration. Not only does it make a chic alternative to classic black but it feels much more wearable thanks to the delicate blue undertones.
14. Sabrina Carpenter’s glazed doughnut mani
Hailey Bieber may have started the glazed manicure trend but Sabrina Carpenter is continuing it. Her shimmery almond nails made the perfect pairing to her Miu Miu gown, proving this is a nail look that’s showing no sign of slowing down.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
